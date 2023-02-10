ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

thunderboltradio.com

Possible Winds Gusts of 50 to 60 Miles Per Hour in Ken-Tenn Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Tuesday for Northwest Tennessee, and a High Wind Warning for Western Kentucky. Forecasters say wind gusts in Northwest Tennessee could be up to 50 miles-per-hour, with forecasts of possible 60 mile-per-hour winds in Western Kentucky. The counties of Obion, Lake,...
TENNESSEE STATE
MinnPost

Heavy rain for Twin Cities; potential blizzard conditions for western Minnesota forecast for Tuesday

At Bring Me the News, Joe Nelson and Sven Sundgaard said. that on Tuesday, heavy rain is forecast for the Twin Cities, while western Minnesota could see blizzard conditions. The Pioneer Press’ Mara H. Gottfried reports a charging decision is likely to come Tuesday for the 16-year-old arrested in the stabbing death of a fellow Harding High School student.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs12.com

Governor suggests maybe Florida doesn't need AP classes, SAT

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Change could be coming to your child's high school, thanks to Florida's top elected official. Governor Ron DeSantis mentioned some possible changes affecting schools at a news conference Monday in Naples. We caught up with some parents to see what they think. "I...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Z94

Massive Blue Catfish Caught at Lake Lawtonka, Oklahoma

While everyone was focused on the Super Bowl, a pair of local anglers reeled in a rare massive blue catfish during a tournament this weekend. That's a 94.7-pound (94-pound, 11-ounce) behemoth of a blue. Biologist studies suggest it has likely been living in Lawtonka for +/-30 years. By any measure in the state of Oklahoma, that's a living dinosaur and far rarer than you'd expect.
LAWTON, OK
CBS Denver

Winter Storm Watch for much of CO but Denver area is left out

A powerful winter storm taking aim at Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring substantial snow, cold, and wind to a large swath of the state. Unlike many of the storms that hit Colorado in December and January, this time around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be spared the worst of it.Tuesday night and Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the combination of snow, cold, and wind.The storm was near Portland, Oregon Monday morning and will sweep across Colorado on the heels of a weaker storm that will cause mountain snow late...
COLORADO STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Severe storm, tornado threat hanging on for parts of the state

The severe threat remains for most of Alabama this morning. We’re under a Level 1 marginal risk across the state which means an outbreak of severe weather isn’t expected, but there is a chance of an isolated tornado, hail, damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, and flash flooding. The risk map is an off area, going down across western Alabama from the Tennessee border to Birmingham, Clanton, and Selma, then curves to include the eastern parts of Alabama from Montgomery to Eufaula and south.
ALABAMA STATE
5newsonline.com

Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning

ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
ARKANSAS STATE

