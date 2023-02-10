Read full article on original website
Blue Ox Millworks to be honored for historical significance
EUREKA, Calif. — Blue Ox Millworks will be honored with a historical significance plaque on Saturday, Feb. 11 for its contributions to the community. The Eureka staple, as seen in Magnolia Network's "The Craftsman," has been serving the Humboldt County area since 1973, crafting custom woodworking and working on local restoration projects.
The Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission is gearing up for their 8th annual Red Carpet Gala
NORTHCOAST, Calif. — The Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commission has invited the community to come together to watch the Oscars in style, as they partner with the historic Eureka Theater to present the 8th annual Red Carpet Gala on March 12. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. as guests arrive...
