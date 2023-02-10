ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Ox Millworks to be honored for historical significance

EUREKA, Calif. — Blue Ox Millworks will be honored with a historical significance plaque on Saturday, Feb. 11 for its contributions to the community. The Eureka staple, as seen in Magnolia Network's "The Craftsman," has been serving the Humboldt County area since 1973, crafting custom woodworking and working on local restoration projects.
