Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!

1Canvas, Cocoa, and Cookies!

Saturday, February 11, 3:00pm-5:00pm

1202 S James Campbell Pkwy, Ste 14, Columbia, TN

Painting with a Twist

Welcome to Canvas, Cookies, and Cocoa! Spend a relaxing afternoon painting with studio artists while enjoying some cookies and sipping on hot cocoa! With marshmallows of course! This is an intermediate level painting, and the studio is encouraging artists 10 years and older, unless you plan to paint with your little one. Feel free to bring in your favorite beverage and snacks to enjoy during the evening! Cups and wine openers are provided for you!

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

2Valentine Dessert Party

Saturday, February 11, 6:30pm

2357 Park Plus Dr, Columbia, TN

Historic Elm Springs

Join the staff of Elm Springs for a Valentine Dessert Party! Try homemade sweets, cakes, and candies made by some of Maury County’s finest bakers. As if that were not enough, guests will also be able to take a low light tour of Historic Elm Springs! Tickets are $20 per person or 2 for $35.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

3David Cook

Saturday, February 11,

419 Main St, Franklin, TN

The Franklin Theatre

David Cook who launched into stardom following his American Idol Season7 win, breaking several Billboard chart records when 14 of his songs debuted on the Hot Digital Songs chart and 11 of his songs debuted on the Hot 100, certainly knows his way around a good song. His first album, Analog Heart, came out pre-Idol, and his last album, Digital Vein, nicely book-ended that chapter of Cook’s career, a chapter during which he sold more than 2 million albums. David continues to find success, not only for himself, but also as a writer for other artists and touring throughout the world. A fan of both Massive Attack and Nine Inch Nails, Cook always admired how they pushed the envelope and brought pop elements into rock music. In April 2022, David released his latest single, “TABOS” (This’ll All Be Over Soon). The single’s release coincided with his return to the American Idol stage to perform for their special 20th-anniversary reunion show.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

4Pryor Art Gallery Hosts ‘Art of the Buzz’ Exhibit

Now through March 3

1665 Hampshire Pike

The Pryor Art Gallery

Columbia State Community College’s Pryor Art Gallery is featuring a family and sports event with the “Art of the Buzz” exhibit in conjunction with Chris LeMay’s National Electric Football Game Museum in Spring Hill. The exhibit is now open to the public through March 3.

The exhibit will feature the works of Kerry Woo, a season three LEGO Masters contestant and Nashville photographer who has worked for Google and other clients creating 360 virtual tours. Ron Mango, an artist and solitaire coach from Murfreesboro, will also be featured. Mango began playing electric football at the age of 12 in 1977 with three teams—the Chiefs, Browns and Packers.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Pryor Art Gallery is in the Waymon L. Hickman Building on the Columbia Campus located at 1665 Hampshire Pike and is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For additional information about this exhibit, please visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/PryorGallery or on Facebook at ColumbiaStatePAG.

5Valentine’s Wine and Cheese Pairing

Sunday, February 12, 5:00pm-8:00pm

510 North Garden St, Columbia, TN

Grinder’s Switch

Bring your sweetie, or friend, in after hours for a unique way to kick off a romantic evening. Share a selection of six cheeses, fruits, nuts, and chocolate as well as six different wine samples of Grinder’s Switch Wine! With seatings at 5:00pm, 6:00pm, and 7:00pm it’s easy to fit this special experience in before a romantic dinner or night on the town. Each couple will also receive a red rose to make the experience extra special.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.