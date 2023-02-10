Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Give a Gift From the Heart With Blood Donation on Valentine’s Day
Nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant urges all eligible donors to help meet the critical patient need for blood donations. Those who donate blood in February will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card redeemable by email. Blood drives are taking place on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, with donors giving the ultimate...
Noozhawk
UCSB Softball Team Opens Jo Evans Era with Split at Central Coast Classic
SAN LUIS OBISPO – The UCSB softball team opened the Jo Evans era Saturday by splitting games at the Central Coast Classic, losing to the University of Nevada 8-5 and then beating North Dakota 11-3. Game 1. The Gauchos came out for their first game under new head coach...
