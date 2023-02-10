Read full article on original website
Related
WBIR
Here are some of the data surrounding juvenile crime in Tennessee
State lawmakers claimed that in the state, juvenile crime is up and plan to support new laws increasing penalties. In some East TN counties, juvenile crime is down.
Tennessee Songwriters Week returns to celebrate people behind the music
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Songwriters Week started Feb. 1, bringing fans and artists together from across the state to celebrate the people behind some of the music that echoes through the state's mountains and cities. Songwriters who perform well in qualifying rounds during the first two weeks of February...
Tennessee's first Safe Haven Baby Box coming to Knoxville fire station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department's Western Avenue station will be home to the first Safe Haven Baby Box (SHBB) in the state, the department announced on Friday, Feb 10. The SHBB allows women to safely surrender a baby without face-to-face interaction. Surrendering a baby in Tennessee is...
East TN nonprofit named a state 'HIV/AIDS Center of Excellence'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee nonprofit that was started to help care for people living with HIV or AIDS earned statewide recognition on Thursday. The Positively Living and Choice Health Network was named an HIV/AIDS Center of Excellence by the Tennessee Department of Health. According to a release from the nonprofit, more than 90% of their clients have HIV and are virally suppressed.
Bird flu risk lingers among poultry in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in 2022, the poultry industry euthanized millions of turkeys and chickens because of avian flu cases across the state. "That's why you're seeing such expensive eggs when you go the store now," said Matt Cameron, a spokesperson with the TWRA....
Feds: Tennessee's plan to forgo school funds 'political posturing'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Education is criticizing a proposal floated by a top Tennessee Republican lawmaker to cut off federal K-12 funds, describing the proposal as “political posturing. ”. “Our students need more — not less — to support their academic recovery and address the...
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
Arzo Carson, first TBI director, dies at age 100
Arzo Carson, an East Tennessee native whose long and rich life included serving as the first director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, died Sunday at age 100. David Rausch, current TBI director, said Carson set the stage and the standard for how the TBI operates today. "His legacy lives...
Rep. introduces bill to allow motorcycle rider 'lane splitting' in TN
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rep. Jeremy Faison has introduced House Bill 1454 in the Tennessee General Assembly, which would permit motorcycle riders to "lane split" or "filter" between rows of stopped or moving vehicles in the same lane on interstate highways and limited access, multi-lane divided highways. The bill would...
Tennessee House speaker mulls rejecting nearly $1.8 billion in federal education money
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One of Tennessee's most influential Republican lawmakers says the state should stop accepting the nearly $1.8 billion of federal K-12 education dollars that help provide support for low-income students, English learners and students with disabilities. House Speaker Cameron Sexton told The Associated Press that he has...
The Music of the Mountains: African American artists in Appalachia
Black music has been present in East Tennessee since the 1790s. Since then, many artists have contributed to the tapestry of sounds Appalachia is known for. From Elvis to Usher, Timberlake to Tina Turner to Three Six Mafia, the state of Tennessee has produced innumerable musically gifted artists. In the...
New bill would give all Tennessee students free meals
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two Republican lawmakers proposed a new bill that would give students in every Tennessee school district the opportunity to have free meals. This would include free breakfast and lunch meals. “Optimal learning will not happen with a hungry child,” said Rep. Kevin Raper (R-Cleveland). Raper,...
TN bill would let people living near bears to use deadly force if they appear threatening and aren't removed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee lawmaker introduced a bill that could impact how people who live on swaths of land near bear communities, such as farmers, handle bears that show they could pose a threat to people's safety. Representative Jeremy Faison (R - Cosby) introduced HB 1453, which...
'They will need the water purifers': East TN man heads to Turkey to provide potable water to quake victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — First thing Friday, Joe Hurston heads out on another mission to bring potable water to thousands of people in need. Hurston will bring 14 water purifiers to southern Turkey, which along with parts of northern Syria has been devastated by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake. Reports indicate more than 20,000 people have been killed; the death count has continued to climb.
East Tennesseans head to Turkey-Syria border to provide relief after earthquake killed thousands
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Search and rescue efforts continue at the Turkey-Syria border. Officials report more than 11,000 people have died from a recent 7.8 earthquake. Here in East Tennessee, people have stepped up to help. Yassin Terou, the owner of Yassin's Falafel House, began an online fundraiser Monday. Since...
Gov. Lee proposes bringing back the grocery sales tax holiday, extending it to 3 months
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee is proposing several initiatives in his 2023-24 budget, including bringing back the popular grocery sales tax holiday that Tennessee implemented for a month in Aug. 2022. As part of his $55.6 billion proposed budget, Lee proposed $412 million in tax cuts. “Last August,...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0