Tennessee State

East TN nonprofit named a state 'HIV/AIDS Center of Excellence'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An East Tennessee nonprofit that was started to help care for people living with HIV or AIDS earned statewide recognition on Thursday. The Positively Living and Choice Health Network was named an HIV/AIDS Center of Excellence by the Tennessee Department of Health. According to a release from the nonprofit, more than 90% of their clients have HIV and are virally suppressed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Bird flu risk lingers among poultry in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in 2022, the poultry industry euthanized millions of turkeys and chickens because of avian flu cases across the state. "That's why you're seeing such expensive eggs when you go the store now," said Matt Cameron, a spokesperson with the TWRA....
TENNESSEE STATE
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Six school districts in East Tennessee closed because students and staff were sick on Friday. Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Cocke, Union County and Rogersville City schools closed. Anderson, Blount, Campbell and Cocke County schools announced they would close on Monday, too. The Anderson County Schools director of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Arzo Carson, first TBI director, dies at age 100

Arzo Carson, an East Tennessee native whose long and rich life included serving as the first director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, died Sunday at age 100. David Rausch, current TBI director, said Carson set the stage and the standard for how the TBI operates today. "His legacy lives...
TENNESSEE STATE
New bill would give all Tennessee students free meals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two Republican lawmakers proposed a new bill that would give students in every Tennessee school district the opportunity to have free meals. This would include free breakfast and lunch meals. “Optimal learning will not happen with a hungry child,” said Rep. Kevin Raper (R-Cleveland). Raper,...
TENNESSEE STATE
'They will need the water purifers': East TN man heads to Turkey to provide potable water to quake victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — First thing Friday, Joe Hurston heads out on another mission to bring potable water to thousands of people in need. Hurston will bring 14 water purifiers to southern Turkey, which along with parts of northern Syria has been devastated by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake. Reports indicate more than 20,000 people have been killed; the death count has continued to climb.
TENNESSEE STATE
Knoxville, TN
