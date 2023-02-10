Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cameron Island, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cameron Island; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Kenedy Island; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Willacy Island STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS CONTINUE THROUGH THE NIGHT Strong southeasterly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to potential 45 mph are expected tonight. Areas that can expect the strongest winds will be across Hidalgo, Willacy, Cameron and Kenedy Counties. Secure any outdoor objects that may get tossed around by the wind. High profile vehicles should be driven with caution, especially on east-to-west oriented roads.
High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is moderate potential for breaking waves at the Ventura Harbor entrance.
High Surf Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 20:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves around 20 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast zones. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Jim Hogg, Starr, Zapata by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Jim Hogg; Starr; Zapata GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS ARE EXPECTED TONIGHT Brisk southerly winds 15 to 30 mph with strong gusts between 35 to 40 mph are expected across Brooks, Jim Hogg, Starr, and Zapata Counties tonight. Secure any outdoor objects that may get tossed around by the wind, and high profile vehicles should be driven with caution, especially on east-to-west oriented roads.
Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 13:43:00 HAST Expires: 2023-02-12 16:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 445 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 142 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the windward side of the Big Island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Mountain View, Keaau, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Glenwood, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Volcano, Honomu, Pahoa, Hakalau, Ninole, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Laupahoehoe, Ookala, Kurtistown and Wainaku. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 445 PM HST if flooding persists.
High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Chelan County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 21:56:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING The winter storm warning for Stevens Pass and Holden Village will expire at 10 pm. Light snow will continue for the next few hours, but will come to an end before sunrise. Additional snow accumulations will be light.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-15 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-15 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Wind Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 21:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur across exposed ridges and coastal headlands.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-15 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible, greatest over the Prairie Coteau. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Northern Humboldt Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Showers producing accumulating small hail expected. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small hail accumulating on area roadways along the coast will create hazardous driving conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Diego County Coastal Areas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The wet soil conditions could heighten the threat for more tree falls.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Grand Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 23:07:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Grand Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Grand Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Diego County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Total snowfall of 1 to 4 inches at elevations above 4,000 feet. A dusting of snow is possible between 3,000 and 4,000 feet mainly late Tuesday morning and afternoon. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph in conjunction with snowfall will lead to very hazardous travel conditions. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Far Northwest Highlands, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 21:46:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Far Northwest Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MST TUESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph, creating blowing and drifting snow. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches for elevations below 7500 feet and between 8 and 12 inches possible above. Locally higher amounts will be possible above 10,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Far Northwest Highlands, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Tusas Mountains Including Chama. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 7 AM MST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel delays are possible. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
Flood Warning issued for Cass, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 21:55:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening at 1000 PM CST. Target Area: Cass; Marion The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass Counties. For the Black Cypress Bayou...including Jefferson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Lowland flooding will affect mainly timber resources. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 13.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM CST Monday was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 12/23/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Wind Warning issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 75 to 85 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
High Wind Warning issued for South Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 21:30:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: South Central Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...South Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow is possible this evening through early Tuesday morning. Blowing snow and reduced visibilities are possible.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Chuska Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Chuska Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches above 7500 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Chuska Mountains. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel delays are possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
