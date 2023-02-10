Effective: 2023-02-13 21:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur across exposed ridges and coastal headlands.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO