Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates: ChatGPT 'will change our world'

 3 days ago
BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates believes ChatGPT, a chatbot that gives strikingly human-like responses to user queries, is as significant as the invention of the internet, he told German business daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Friday.

"Until now, artificial intelligence could read and write, but could not understand the content. The new programs like ChatGPT will make many office jobs more efficient by helping to write invoices or letters. This will change our world," he said, in comments published in German.

ChatGPT, developed by U.S. firm OpenAI and backed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), has been rated the fastest-growing consumer app in history.

Comments / 59

Joanna Brooks
3d ago

AI only knows what it’s taught by humans. Until it can think on its own and realize we’re the problem.

Angela Gray
2d ago

He is not God. God is in control of everything. He knows what Gates will do before he does it. Lord God we bind and Rebuke everything Bill Gates is trying to do in Jesus Christ Holy Name Amen.

Jim Zuppe
3d ago

first the AI will turn on its creator's and financiers when it realizes they are the problem

