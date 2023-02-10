Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 13:43:00 HAST Expires: 2023-02-12 16:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 445 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 142 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the windward side of the Big Island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Mountain View, Keaau, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Glenwood, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Volcano, Honomu, Pahoa, Hakalau, Ninole, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Laupahoehoe, Ookala, Kurtistown and Wainaku. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 445 PM HST if flooding persists.
Flood Advisory issued for Lexington, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 11:21:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-16 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Lexington; Richland The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in South Carolina Congaree River At Columbia affecting Richland and Lexington Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Congaree River At Columbia. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding occurs in flood prone areas near and downstream from Columbia. Flooding also occurs on parts of the Cayce and West Columbia river walk. At 13.0 feet, Flooding occurs in flood prone areas near and downstream from Columbia. Flooding also occurs over much of the Cayce and West Columbia river walk. At 14.0 feet, Roads in low lying areas and swampland downstream from Columbia become flooded. Most of the Cayce and West Columbia river walk is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM EST Sunday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet early Tuesday morning. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
High Surf Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 20:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves around 20 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast zones. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 12:22:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 12:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1230 PM CST. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Ashley and Union Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 74.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Monday was 74.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 74.1 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 74.6 feet on 03/25/1992. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is moderate potential for breaking waves at the Ventura Harbor entrance.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 21:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland; San Diego County Coastal Areas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas, Orange County Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The wet soil conditions could heighten the threat for more tree falls.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cameron Island, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cameron Island; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Kenedy Island; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Willacy Island STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS CONTINUE THROUGH THE NIGHT Strong southeasterly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to potential 45 mph are expected tonight. Areas that can expect the strongest winds will be across Hidalgo, Willacy, Cameron and Kenedy Counties. Secure any outdoor objects that may get tossed around by the wind. High profile vehicles should be driven with caution, especially on east-to-west oriented roads.
Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-17 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Grand Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 23:07:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Grand Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Grand Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-15 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-15 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Wind Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 to 45 mph expected. The highest gusts may occur in the higher elevations. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-15 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. The strong winds will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow where new snow has fallen. * WHERE...White Pine County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing and drifting snow will cause reductions to visibility to one mile or less as well as slick and hazardous driving conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Mogollon Rim by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 22:52:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-13 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Winter Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring...due to significant amounts of snow and strong winds producing limited visibilities. Driving will be extremely dangerous during this storm. For the latest road conditions and closures...call the adot freeway management system at 1 888 411 7623 or visit their web site at www.az511.com. Additional weather information is on the web at www.weather.gov/flagstaff. Target Area: Western Mogollon Rim WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting 35 to 50 mph with a few gusts near 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Areas above 5000 feet near Doney Park, Flagstaff and Williams. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 23:07:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Upper Gila River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Upper Gila River Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Upper Gila River Valley County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 3 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Wednesday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front will move through early Wednesday morning bringing chances for the strongest winds.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 21:17:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 22:34:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Uplands of the Bootheel; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MST TUESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Uplands of the Bootheel, Eastern Black Range Foothills, West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 3 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, now until 3 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds for the higher terrain of the Gila Region and NM Bootheel will be seen Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. Strongest winds for the Sacramento Mountains will be seen Wednesday morning thru Wednesday afternoon. There will be occasional reductions in wind speed, as this is a longer duration event.
Wind Advisory issued for Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert, Piute Walker Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Mojave Desert; Piute Walker Basin; South End of the Upper Sierra; Tehachapi WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...South End of the Upper Sierra, Piute Walker Basin, Tehachapi, Indian Wells Valley and Mojave Desert in southeastern Kern County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
