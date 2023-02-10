Effective: 2023-02-13 22:52:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-13 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Winter Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring...due to significant amounts of snow and strong winds producing limited visibilities. Driving will be extremely dangerous during this storm. For the latest road conditions and closures...call the adot freeway management system at 1 888 411 7623 or visit their web site at www.az511.com. Additional weather information is on the web at www.weather.gov/flagstaff. Target Area: Western Mogollon Rim WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting 35 to 50 mph with a few gusts near 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Areas above 5000 feet near Doney Park, Flagstaff and Williams. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO