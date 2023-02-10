Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 13:43:00 HAST Expires: 2023-02-12 16:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 445 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 142 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the windward side of the Big Island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Mountain View, Keaau, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Glenwood, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Volcano, Honomu, Pahoa, Hakalau, Ninole, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Laupahoehoe, Ookala, Kurtistown and Wainaku. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 445 PM HST if flooding persists.
High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 21:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is moderate potential for breaking waves at the Ventura Harbor entrance.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-15 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-15 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Mogollon Rim by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 22:52:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-13 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Winter Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring...due to significant amounts of snow and strong winds producing limited visibilities. Driving will be extremely dangerous during this storm. For the latest road conditions and closures...call the adot freeway management system at 1 888 411 7623 or visit their web site at www.az511.com. Additional weather information is on the web at www.weather.gov/flagstaff. Target Area: Western Mogollon Rim WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting 35 to 50 mph with a few gusts near 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Areas above 5000 feet near Doney Park, Flagstaff and Williams. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-15 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Cochise County Below 5000 Feet including Douglas, Willcox; Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista, Benson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in some locations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Upper San Pedro River Valley and Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-15 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 to 45 mph expected. The highest gusts may occur in the higher elevations. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Grand Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 23:07:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Grand Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Grand Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-17 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Wind Advisory issued for East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 22:34:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Uplands of the Bootheel; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MST TUESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Uplands of the Bootheel, Eastern Black Range Foothills, West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 3 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, now until 3 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds for the higher terrain of the Gila Region and NM Bootheel will be seen Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. Strongest winds for the Sacramento Mountains will be seen Wednesday morning thru Wednesday afternoon. There will be occasional reductions in wind speed, as this is a longer duration event.
Wind Advisory issued for Upper Gila River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Upper Gila River Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Upper Gila River Valley County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 3 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Wednesday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front will move through early Wednesday morning bringing chances for the strongest winds.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 22:56:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Craigmont, Winchester, Soldiers Meadow Road, and Nezperce. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Elko County, South Central Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 20:22:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-15 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Elko County; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. The strong winds will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow where new snow has fallen. * WHERE...Northern Elko County, Southeastern Elko County and South Central Elko County. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing and drifting snow will cause reductions to visibility to one mile or less as well as slick and hazardous driving conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Central Tularosa Basin, Lowlands of the Bootheel by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 22:34:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Otero Mesa; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Tularosa Basin; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and southwest Texas. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 5 AM MST Wednesday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...West winds will be gusty Tuesday afternoon ahead of the next storm system. Stronger gusts will be seen on east slopes during this time. There will be a brief lull Tuesday evening for areas east of the Rio Grande Valley as a strong cold front impacts areas west of the Continental Divide. The strongest winds will be seen along the front as it moves to the east early Wednesday morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 23:17:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 02:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST TUESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 28 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Feet and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 2 AM MST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
High Wind Warning issued for South Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 21:30:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: South Central Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...South Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow is possible this evening through early Tuesday morning. Blowing snow and reduced visibilities are possible.
Wind Advisory issued for Estancia Valley, Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Estancia Valley; Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County; San Francisco River Valley; South Central Highlands; West Central Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Estancia Valley, South Central Highlands, Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County, San Francisco River Valley, and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong crosswinds on area roadways.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 21:17:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 23:07:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Central Gunnison and Uncompahgre River Basin. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
