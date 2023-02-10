Effective: 2023-02-13 22:34:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 03:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Eastern Black Range Foothills; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Uplands of the Bootheel; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MST TUESDAY HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Uplands of the Bootheel, Eastern Black Range Foothills, West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 3 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, now until 3 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds for the higher terrain of the Gila Region and NM Bootheel will be seen Tuesday night through early Wednesday morning. Strongest winds for the Sacramento Mountains will be seen Wednesday morning thru Wednesday afternoon. There will be occasional reductions in wind speed, as this is a longer duration event.

GRANT COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO