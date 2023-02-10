Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Citrus, Sumter by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 19:12:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-11 19:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Citrus; Sumter A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Citrus and northern Sumter Counties through 745 PM EST At 715 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Inverness Airport, or 7 miles southeast of Inverness, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Inverness, Wildwood, Inverness Highlands South, Inverness Airport, Lake Panasoffkee, Coleman, Inverness Highlands, Rutland, Wahoo, Adamsville, Withlapopka Isle, Heatherwood, Nobleton, Gospel Island, Floral City, Oxford and Istachatta. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Jim Hogg, Starr, Zapata by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Jim Hogg; Starr; Zapata GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS ARE EXPECTED TONIGHT Brisk southerly winds 15 to 30 mph with strong gusts between 35 to 40 mph are expected across Brooks, Jim Hogg, Starr, and Zapata Counties tonight. Secure any outdoor objects that may get tossed around by the wind, and high profile vehicles should be driven with caution, especially on east-to-west oriented roads.
High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is moderate potential for breaking waves at the Ventura Harbor entrance.
Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 12:22:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 12:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1230 PM CST. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Ashley and Union Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 74.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Monday was 74.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 74.1 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 74.6 feet on 03/25/1992. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 21:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur across exposed ridges and coastal headlands.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Mogollon Rim by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Winter Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring...due to significant amounts of snow and strong winds producing limited visibilities. Driving will be extremely dangerous during this storm. For the latest road conditions and closures...call the adot freeway management system at 1 888 411 7623 or visit their web site at www.az511.com. Additional weather information is on the web at www.weather.gov/flagstaff. Target Area: Western Mogollon Rim WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting 35 to 50 mph with a few gusts near 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Areas above 5000 feet near Doney Park, Flagstaff and Williams. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-15 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-15 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
High Wind Warning issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 75 to 85 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Humboldt County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 20:22:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Humboldt County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
Wind Advisory issued for Upper Gila River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Upper Gila River Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Upper Gila River Valley County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 3 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Wednesday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front will move through early Wednesday morning bringing chances for the strongest winds.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-15 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible, greatest over the Prairie Coteau. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
High Wind Warning issued for South Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 21:30:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: South Central Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...South Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow is possible this evening through early Tuesday morning. Blowing snow and reduced visibilities are possible.
High Surf Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 20:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves around 20 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast zones. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Northern Humboldt Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Showers producing accumulating small hail expected. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small hail accumulating on area roadways along the coast will create hazardous driving conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Gila County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Gila County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with up to 12 inches over the highest elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Areas above 4000 feet near Payson and Pine-Strawberry. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Jemez Mountains, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 21:46:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MST TUESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 12 inches with the highest amounts on west facing slopes above 10,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Jemez Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 7 AM MST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel delays are possible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
Wind Advisory issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-15 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. The strong winds will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow where new snow has fallen. * WHERE...White Pine County. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing and drifting snow will cause reductions to visibility to one mile or less as well as slick and hazardous driving conditions.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Chuska Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Chuska Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches above 7500 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Chuska Mountains. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel delays are possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 13:43:00 HAST Expires: 2023-02-12 16:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 445 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 142 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the windward side of the Big Island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Mountain View, Keaau, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Glenwood, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Volcano, Honomu, Pahoa, Hakalau, Ninole, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Laupahoehoe, Ookala, Kurtistown and Wainaku. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 445 PM HST if flooding persists.
