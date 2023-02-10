Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-17 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Jim Hogg, Starr, Zapata by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brooks; Jim Hogg; Starr; Zapata GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS ARE EXPECTED TONIGHT Brisk southerly winds 15 to 30 mph with strong gusts between 35 to 40 mph are expected across Brooks, Jim Hogg, Starr, and Zapata Counties tonight. Secure any outdoor objects that may get tossed around by the wind, and high profile vehicles should be driven with caution, especially on east-to-west oriented roads.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cameron Island, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 11:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cameron Island; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Kenedy Island; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Willacy Island STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHEASTERLY WINDS CONTINUE THROUGH THE NIGHT Strong southeasterly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to potential 45 mph are expected tonight. Areas that can expect the strongest winds will be across Hidalgo, Willacy, Cameron and Kenedy Counties. Secure any outdoor objects that may get tossed around by the wind. High profile vehicles should be driven with caution, especially on east-to-west oriented roads.
High Surf Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 20:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves around 20 feet in the surf zone. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast zones. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-15 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-15 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Northern Humboldt Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Showers producing accumulating small hail expected. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Small hail accumulating on area roadways along the coast will create hazardous driving conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Chelan County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 21:56:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING The winter storm warning for Stevens Pass and Holden Village will expire at 10 pm. Light snow will continue for the next few hours, but will come to an end before sunrise. Additional snow accumulations will be light.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Jemez Mountains, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 21:46:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MST TUESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 12 inches with the highest amounts on west facing slopes above 10,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Jemez Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 7 AM MST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel delays are possible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 12:22:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-14 12:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1230 PM CST. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Ashley and Union Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 74.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CST Monday was 74.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 74.1 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 74.6 feet on 03/25/1992. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Surf Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-15 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 13:43:00 HAST Expires: 2023-02-12 16:45:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 445 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 142 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the windward side of the Big Island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Mountain View, Keaau, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Glenwood, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Volcano, Honomu, Pahoa, Hakalau, Ninole, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Laupahoehoe, Ookala, Kurtistown and Wainaku. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 445 PM HST if flooding persists.
Wind Advisory issued for Humboldt County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 20:22:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Humboldt County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 06:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with up to 8 inches possible over the highest elevations in upper Oak Creek Canyon. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Areas above 5000 feet near Sedona and in Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons. * WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Wind Advisory issued for Upper Gila River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 03:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Upper Gila River Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Upper Gila River Valley County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 3 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Wednesday. For the High Wind Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front will move through early Wednesday morning bringing chances for the strongest winds.
High Wind Warning issued for South Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 21:30:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: South Central Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...South Central Mountains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow is possible this evening through early Tuesday morning. Blowing snow and reduced visibilities are possible.
High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Rawlins and Laramie. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Chuska Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 12:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Chuska Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 12 inches above 7500 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Chuska Mountains. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel delays are possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Grand Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 23:07:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Grand Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile at times in dense fog. * WHERE...Grand Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
High Wind Warning issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-14 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-14 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 75 to 85 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Elko County, South Central Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-13 20:22:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-15 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Elko County; South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. The strong winds will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow where new snow has fallen. * WHERE...Northern Elko County, Southeastern Elko County and South Central Elko County. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing and drifting snow will cause reductions to visibility to one mile or less as well as slick and hazardous driving conditions.
