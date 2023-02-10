Effective: 2023-02-13 21:46:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-14 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MST TUESDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 12 inches with the highest amounts on west facing slopes above 10,000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Jemez Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 7 AM MST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel delays are possible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO