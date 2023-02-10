ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

themonroesun.com

Panera employee restores faith in humanity

MONROE, CT — A lost bag nearly ruined a Monroe couple’s vacation to Jamaica, before a Good Samaritan saved the day. Gary Zenobia, who is a deputy registrar of voters in town, and his wife, Mary, planned a vacation to Jamaica with friends and the two couples left the Zenobias’ home at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, heading to the airport with their luggage in the bed of Zenobia’s gray Nissan Frontier pickup truck.
themonroesun.com

Automatic budget referendum ensures Monroe voters have a voice

MONROE, CT — Monroe was long known for its epic budget battles, when voters defeated town budget proposals at several referendums each year, before one was adopted for the next fiscal year. In 2007, it took a record six referendums as town officials kept going back to the drawing board.
themonroesun.com

Trio of Benway brothers wrestle together with Panthers

MONROE, CT — Three Benway brothers, junior Luke, along with freshmen Dylan and Kyle, are all first-time wrestlers with the Masuk High program this winter. Luke wrestles in the 220 pound weight class, Dylan is at 152 and Kyle wrestles 170. Dylan and Kyle comprise two thirds of Benway triplets with sister Paige, a freshman cheerleader at Masuk.
