Curry County, OR

County seeking applicants for compensation board

By Covid-19
The Curry Coastal Pilot
 3 days ago

Due to a term expiration, Curry County is seeking residents who would like to serve on the Curry County Compensation Board with term expiring December 31, 2025.

The Compensation Board annually reviews the compensation paid to persons comparably employed by the State of Oregon, local public bodies and private businesses within a labor market deemed appropriate by the board for each elective officer.

The board takes into account such factors as the number of employees supervised and the size of the budget administered by each elective officer, the duties and responsibilities of each elective officer, and the compensation paid to subordinates and other appointed employees who serve in positions of comparable management responsibility.

The board prepares and approves by majority vote a recommended compensation schedule for the elective officers and submits the recommended compensation schedule to the County.

Interested residents knowledgeable in personnel and compensation management are encouraged to apply.

Board Applications can be found at the Curry County website: www.co.curry.or.us. Or a paper application can be attained by calling 541-247-3296.

Applications are due before March 10, 2023.

Curry County, OR
