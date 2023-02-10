An inmate escaped from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera station Monday and unsuccessfully tried to steal a vehicle, but eluded an initial search. According to the sheriff’s department, Fernando Salazar was an inmate worker at the Pico Rivera station, and he walked away wearing a blue inside-out L.A. County Jail jacket and white boxers at about 4:50 a.m. He was last seen near the San Gabriel riverbed off Washington Boulevard in an unincorporated area near Whittier.

PICO RIVERA, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO