mynewsla.com
Man Who Allegedly Pushed Firefighter at Fire Scene in Downtown LA Arrested
A man was arrested early Monday for allegedly pushing a firefighter at a fire scene in downtown Los Angeles, police said. The confrontation occurred about 12:15 a.m. at Flower Street and Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Firefighters sent to the location on a report of a...
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot by neighbor in LA area
SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. – A man was shot to death Monday in Sherman Oaks over what may have been a noise dispute between neighbors, and the alleged gunman was taken into custody. The shooting was reported about 3:15 a.m. in the 14600 block of Moorpark Street, according to the...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot Dead in Westlake Community of Los Angeles
A man in his 30s was shot dead Sunday morning by a gunman in the Westlake community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The shooting occurred at 12:16 a.m. Sunday in the area of Lucas Avenue and Ingraham Street, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported. The victim...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Sherman Oaks; Suspect Arrested
A man was fatally shot Monday in Sherman Oaks over what may have been a noise dispute between neighbors, and the alleged gunman was taken into custody. The shooting was reported about 3:15 a.m. in the 14600 block of Moorpark Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Raymond Howard,...
mynewsla.com
Deputies Search for Inmate Who Escaped Pico Rivera Station
An inmate escaped from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera station Monday and unsuccessfully tried to steal a vehicle, but eluded an initial search. According to the sheriff’s department, Fernando Salazar was an inmate worker at the Pico Rivera station, and he walked away wearing a blue inside-out L.A. County Jail jacket and white boxers at about 4:50 a.m. He was last seen near the San Gabriel riverbed off Washington Boulevard in an unincorporated area near Whittier.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (February 13, 2022)…Parolee Arrested in Man’s Shooting Death in Long Beach
One Year Ago Today (February 13, 2022)…A 54-year-old parolee was arrested in South Los Angeles on suspicion of shooting to death a 22-year-old man in Long Beach, authorities said. Officers were sent to the 5400 block of Long Beach Boulevard at about 5:40 a.m. Saturday regarding a report of...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead In Azusa; Investigation Underway
A man was found dead Monday in Azusa, and an investigation was underway, authorities said. Azusa police officers went to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Canyon Road about 6:30 a.m. on a report of a “person down,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “The...
Week’s shooting incidents cause injuries, claim lives in LA County
Gun violence caused the killing and wounding of a number of people this past week in shooting incidents throughout the Los Angeles area. Deputies fatally shoot domestic violence suspect in Palmdale. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a suspect in Palmdale, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Palmdale...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Fatal Stabbing Near MacArthur Park Arrested in Long Beach
A man suspected in a fatal stabbing near MacArthur Park is in police custody, authorities said Friday. Members of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Alexander Adams in Long Beach on Wednesday on suspicion of the Jan. 9 killing of Nicholas Garcia. He was booked on one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Car Crashes into Building Ending Covina Police Pursuit
An attempted traffic stop on a black Audi sedan in Covina Monday morning resulted in a pursuit into nearby La Verne where the car crashed into a commercial building and the suspects ran into a residential neighborhood. A two-officer unit attempted the traffic stop for a vehicle code violation at...
Family of 35-year-old man fatally shot by LAPD officers demands answers, prosecution
The family of a 35-year-old man who was killed by police officers in South Los Angeles is demanding answers and accountability.
New details released in 91 Freeway shooting
Investigators with the California Highway Patrol are looking for a gunman who fired shots at a semi-truck on the 91 Freeway in Compton last Friday. The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes west of the 710 interchange. The driver of the semi told CHP that he heard multiple gunshots, so he […]
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Two-Vehicle Llano Crash
One person was killed Monday when a vehicle crashed into a stalled vehicle on the Antelope (138) Highway in the Antelope Valley. The crash was reported at 1:13 a.m. on the eastbound Antelope Highway near Pearblossom (18) Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Ricardo Llanos Diaz, 45, of Palmdale,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Motorcyclist in Fatal Palm Springs Crash
Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who died in a collision involving a passenger van in Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified him as 33-year-old Chase Adamic of Indio. The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Ramon Road and South Avenida Caballeros,...
pasadenanow.com
Neighbor Dispute Over Loud Music Leads to Barricaded Suspect, Arrest for Assault with a Deadly Weapon
Police arrested a Pasadena man after a woman reported shortly after noon that he pointed a handgun at her. The incident occurred in the 600 block of East Walnut St., where both the victim and the suspect reside in adjacent apartments. According to Pasadena Police Watch Commander Lieutenant Sean Dawkins,...
Video: Clerk working at Westlake mini market fights off knife-wielding would-be robber
Dramatic video shows a clerk at a Westlake District mini market snatching a knife from a would-be robber and running him out of the store.
mynewsla.com
Deputies Fatally Shot Domestic Violence Suspect in Palmdale
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a suspect in Palmdale, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 10:21 p.m. Friday to the 37000 block of Oxford Drive regarding a domestic violence call, said Lt. Patricia Thomas. During their investigation of the...
foxla.com
Man accused of shooting another man on LA Metro platform, carjacking SUV and crashing in Boyle Heights
LOS ANGELES - A man is in custody but not before he allegedly went on a crime spree that involves opening fire on a Los Angeles Metro platform, carjacking an SUV and then crashing that vehicle in Boyle Heights. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect – aged...
mynewsla.com
Two Hospitalized in Critical Condition Following Seal Beach Hit-and-Run
Two victims of a hit-and-run crash in Seal Beach remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition as investigators were awaiting crime lab analysis of evidence to get a lead on a suspect. The two-vehicle crash occurred just before 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street, police said. Huntington...
mynewsla.com
Road Rage Leads to Death of Man in Whittier
A man was struck by a vehicle and killed in Whittier Saturday after brandishing a handgun during a road rage incident. Whittier police officers were summoned at 3:10 p.m. to the complicated crash scene in the 14700 block of Cullen Street, at Parise Drive, according to a press release posted on Facebook.
