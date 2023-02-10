ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot by neighbor in LA area

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. – A man was shot to death Monday in Sherman Oaks over what may have been a noise dispute between neighbors, and the alleged gunman was taken into custody. The shooting was reported about 3:15 a.m. in the 14600 block of Moorpark Street, according to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot Dead in Westlake Community of Los Angeles

A man in his 30s was shot dead Sunday morning by a gunman in the Westlake community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The shooting occurred at 12:16 a.m. Sunday in the area of Lucas Avenue and Ingraham Street, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported. The victim...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Sherman Oaks; Suspect Arrested

A man was fatally shot Monday in Sherman Oaks over what may have been a noise dispute between neighbors, and the alleged gunman was taken into custody. The shooting was reported about 3:15 a.m. in the 14600 block of Moorpark Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Raymond Howard,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Deputies Search for Inmate Who Escaped Pico Rivera Station

An inmate escaped from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera station Monday and unsuccessfully tried to steal a vehicle, but eluded an initial search. According to the sheriff’s department, Fernando Salazar was an inmate worker at the Pico Rivera station, and he walked away wearing a blue inside-out L.A. County Jail jacket and white boxers at about 4:50 a.m. He was last seen near the San Gabriel riverbed off Washington Boulevard in an unincorporated area near Whittier.
PICO RIVERA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Dead In Azusa; Investigation Underway

A man was found dead Monday in Azusa, and an investigation was underway, authorities said. Azusa police officers went to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Canyon Road about 6:30 a.m. on a report of a “person down,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “The...
AZUSA, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect in Fatal Stabbing Near MacArthur Park Arrested in Long Beach

A man suspected in a fatal stabbing near MacArthur Park is in police custody, authorities said Friday. Members of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Alexander Adams in Long Beach on Wednesday on suspicion of the Jan. 9 killing of Nicholas Garcia. He was booked on one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Car Crashes into Building Ending Covina Police Pursuit

An attempted traffic stop on a black Audi sedan in Covina Monday morning resulted in a pursuit into nearby La Verne where the car crashed into a commercial building and the suspects ran into a residential neighborhood. A two-officer unit attempted the traffic stop for a vehicle code violation at...
COVINA, CA
KTLA

New details released in 91 Freeway shooting

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol are looking for a gunman who fired shots at a semi-truck on the 91 Freeway in Compton last Friday. The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes west of the 710 interchange. The driver of the semi told CHP that he heard multiple gunshots, so he […]
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

One Dead in Two-Vehicle Llano Crash

One person was killed Monday when a vehicle crashed into a stalled vehicle on the Antelope (138) Highway in the Antelope Valley. The crash was reported at 1:13 a.m. on the eastbound Antelope Highway near Pearblossom (18) Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Ricardo Llanos Diaz, 45, of Palmdale,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Identify Motorcyclist in Fatal Palm Springs Crash

Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who died in a collision involving a passenger van in Palm Springs. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified him as 33-year-old Chase Adamic of Indio. The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Ramon Road and South Avenida Caballeros,...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Deputies Fatally Shot Domestic Violence Suspect in Palmdale

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a suspect in Palmdale, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at approximately 10:21 p.m. Friday to the 37000 block of Oxford Drive regarding a domestic violence call, said Lt. Patricia Thomas. During their investigation of the...
PALMDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Hospitalized in Critical Condition Following Seal Beach Hit-and-Run

Two victims of a hit-and-run crash in Seal Beach remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition as investigators were awaiting crime lab analysis of evidence to get a lead on a suspect. The two-vehicle crash occurred just before 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street, police said. Huntington...
SEAL BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Road Rage Leads to Death of Man in Whittier

A man was struck by a vehicle and killed in Whittier Saturday after brandishing a handgun during a road rage incident. Whittier police officers were summoned at 3:10 p.m. to the complicated crash scene in the 14700 block of Cullen Street, at Parise Drive, according to a press release posted on Facebook.
WHITTIER, CA

