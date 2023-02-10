ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Terry Bradshaw made savage remark to Andy Reid

Andy Reid is known for poking fun at himself over his weight, but Terry Bradshaw beat the coach to it after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night. Bradshaw interviewed Reid during the presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Hall of Fame quarterback and FOX analyst... The post Terry Bradshaw made savage remark to Andy Reid appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Should the Giants retain Nick Gates and Jon Feliciano?

The New York Giants rebuild their offensive line this offseason with a couple of key starters set to become free agents. Starting center Jon Feliciano and starting left guard Nick Gates will both be unrestricted free agents this offseason. The Giants will be looking to upgrade the interior of their offensive line, but they could also consider retaining Gates and Feliciano.
NEW YORK STATE
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
Former Yankees No. 1 prospect quickly running out of time to make roster

The Yankees have several difficult decisions to make this off-season, especially with spring training less than two weeks away. Figuring out who will start at the shortstop position, ironing out some back-end bullpen options, and the coveted left-field job are all in question, but one former top prospect is desperately trying to stick with the team after years of inconsistent play.
