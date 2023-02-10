Read full article on original website
New York Giants extend athletic tight end ahead of free agency
The New York Giants have signed tight end Lawrence Cager to a contract extension (Giants.com). Cager was set to become an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason after playing six regular-season games with three starts for the Giants in 2022. The Giants acquired Cager midseason after he was released by the New York Jets.
Should the Giants retain Nick Gates and Jon Feliciano?
The New York Giants rebuild their offensive line this offseason with a couple of key starters set to become free agents. Starting center Jon Feliciano and starting left guard Nick Gates will both be unrestricted free agents this offseason. The Giants will be looking to upgrade the interior of their offensive line, but they could also consider retaining Gates and Feliciano.
Giants could find the anchor of their offensive line in the second round
The New York Giants will be in the market for a center this off-season. Their starting center in the 2022 season, Jon Feliciano, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after an inconsistent first year with Big Blue. New York could look to go in a new, younger direction at the position to find a long-term solution.
