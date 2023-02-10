ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

live5news.com

Day 16: Prosecution expected to rest case in Murdaugh trial this week

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - As the fourth week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday, prosecutors are expected to be approaching the end of their case. Murdaugh is on trial for the June 7, 2021, murders of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul, at the family’s hunting property in rural Colleton County. He is also facing almost 100 separate financial charges the prosecution argues was a motive for the deadly shootings.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Day 17: Murdaugh defense to cross-examine forensic pathologist

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The forensic pathologist who performed autopsies on Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son will face cross-examination Tuesday in the Murdaugh murder trial. Alex Murdaugh is standing trial for the June 7, 2021, murders of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul. Dr. Ellen Reimer described...
live5news.com

1 killed in N. Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left one woman dead. Police were called out to the 1900th block of Reynolds Ave. just before noon. When investigators arrived, they found a woman who had been shot, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. She...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies search for suspect of Orangeburg Co. high school break-in

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office needs is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who is responsible for a school break-in. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that surveillance cameras at Edisto High School in Cordova captured photos of a male who broke into the building on Feb. 9.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Housekeeper never saw Alex Murdaugh clothes after killings

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper testified Friday at his double murder trial that she never saw the shirt and shoes the disgraced South Carolina attorney was wearing in a video hours before his son and wife were killed after their deaths. Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. School District’s curriculum sparks community concern

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Teachers, principals and parents in Charleston County Schools are raising concerns about a controversial curriculum – one that district officials say doesn’t need to be. When a “curriculum review” was added to Monday night’s school board meeting agenda, it inspired many people both for...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. schools mark National Career, Technical Education Month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - February is National Career and Technical Education Month and to celebrate, the Charleston County School District is recognizing various programs across the district. This week, the district is recognizing the biomedical sciences program at the West Ashley Center for Advanced Studies. The Biomedical Sciences Pathway at...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies respond to crash involving school bus on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a Charleston County school bus and a minivan temporarily delayed traffic on Johns Island Monday morning. Charleston County dispatchers said they were responding to a crash near the intersection of Brownswood Road and Murraywood Road. That crash was reported at 7:18 a.m., they said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Golf cart, EV manufacture expands with Ladson plant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston-based manufacturing company Bintelli is expanding its operation with a new 174,000-square-foot facility in Ladson. The facility, off Palmetto Commerce Parkway, opened last week and will focus on building golf carts and low-speed electric vehicles. This marks the third expansion for Bintelli in the last three...
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

Pedestrian dies in early-morning Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Sunday in a crash involving two vehicles. The crash happened at approximately 1:50 a.m. on College Park Road, about a half-mile west of Goose Creek, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. A 2022 Jeep SUV was...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner: Man killed on I-26 was seeking help after earlier crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the pedestrian who died early Saturday on I-26 after being struck by a vehicle. Sr Ezu Resuda, 23, from Lexington, died at approximately 3:25 a.m. near mile marker 203 in the eastbound lanes of I-26, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Resuda had been in a collision and exited his vehicle to contact authorities when he was struck by another vehicle, Harwell said.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

