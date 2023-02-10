WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - As the fourth week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday, prosecutors are expected to be approaching the end of their case. Murdaugh is on trial for the June 7, 2021, murders of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul, at the family’s hunting property in rural Colleton County. He is also facing almost 100 separate financial charges the prosecution argues was a motive for the deadly shootings.

