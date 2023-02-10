Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In testimony, Alex Murdaugh's closest mate claims that he confessed to using drugs and stealing money.GodwinIslandton, SC
Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.Sherif SaadColleton County, SC
Paul Murdaugh's close buddy makes a crucial identification in a cellphone video during the Alex Murdaugh trial.Sherif SaadIslandton, SC
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Related
live5news.com
Day 16: Prosecution expected to rest case in Murdaugh trial this week
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - As the fourth week of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial begins Monday, prosecutors are expected to be approaching the end of their case. Murdaugh is on trial for the June 7, 2021, murders of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul, at the family’s hunting property in rural Colleton County. He is also facing almost 100 separate financial charges the prosecution argues was a motive for the deadly shootings.
live5news.com
City of N. Charleston continues to seek public input during redistricting process
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston says they’ve received lots of feedback from the public on their redistricting plan following a meeting last month, but they’re looking for more input. The city is taking this process very seriously and says more feedback will result...
live5news.com
Day 17: Murdaugh defense to cross-examine forensic pathologist
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The forensic pathologist who performed autopsies on Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son will face cross-examination Tuesday in the Murdaugh murder trial. Alex Murdaugh is standing trial for the June 7, 2021, murders of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son, Paul. Dr. Ellen Reimer described...
live5news.com
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left one woman dead. Police were called out to the 1900th block of Reynolds Ave. just before noon. When investigators arrived, they found a woman who had been shot, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. She...
live5news.com
Here’s what happened in week three of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Week three of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial had lots of talk about his financial misdeeds, loud objections and a bomb threat. Murdaugh has been on trial for the June 7, 2021, killings of his 52-year-old wife, Maggie; and their 22-year-old son, Paul. As the trial...
live5news.com
Coroner’s office identifies woman killed in North Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have released the name of the North Charleston woman who died Sunday in a shooting. Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Kakisha Favor, 27, died as a result of a gunshot wound. North Charleston Police responded to the shooting 1902 Reynolds Ave. around...
live5news.com
Deputies search for suspect of Orangeburg Co. high school break-in
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office needs is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who is responsible for a school break-in. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that surveillance cameras at Edisto High School in Cordova captured photos of a male who broke into the building on Feb. 9.
live5news.com
Housekeeper never saw Alex Murdaugh clothes after killings
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper testified Friday at his double murder trial that she never saw the shirt and shoes the disgraced South Carolina attorney was wearing in a video hours before his son and wife were killed after their deaths. Murdaugh, 54, faces 30 years to...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. School District’s curriculum sparks community concern
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Teachers, principals and parents in Charleston County Schools are raising concerns about a controversial curriculum – one that district officials say doesn’t need to be. When a “curriculum review” was added to Monday night’s school board meeting agenda, it inspired many people both for...
live5news.com
Orangeburg Co. deputies locate missing woman
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who was reported missing on Monday has been found. Authorities say the woman was located safely about 10 miles from her home.
live5news.com
Charleston Co. schools mark National Career, Technical Education Month
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - February is National Career and Technical Education Month and to celebrate, the Charleston County School District is recognizing various programs across the district. This week, the district is recognizing the biomedical sciences program at the West Ashley Center for Advanced Studies. The Biomedical Sciences Pathway at...
live5news.com
Deputies respond to crash involving school bus on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a Charleston County school bus and a minivan temporarily delayed traffic on Johns Island Monday morning. Charleston County dispatchers said they were responding to a crash near the intersection of Brownswood Road and Murraywood Road. That crash was reported at 7:18 a.m., they said.
live5news.com
Man charged in early-morning hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police made an arrest Saturday in an early-morning hit and run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital. Kurt Watson, 35, of Charleston is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving great bodily injury, Sgt. Craig Dubose said. Police, the Charleston Fire Department...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Portion of Orangeburg Road to reopen Monday morning, officials say
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After being closed for most of Sunday, a portion of Orangeburg Road in Dorchester County will reopen Monday morning, according to county officials. Dorchester County Government spokesperson Michelle Mills says the South Carolina Department of Transportation told them the roadway would reopened by 4:30 a.m....
live5news.com
Officials investigating fatal crash involving moped in Orangeburg Co.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that left one person dead in Orangeburg County Monday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on SC 310 near Bayview Street, approximately one mile north of Holly Hill, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said a 2020...
live5news.com
School bus collision concerns Johns Island residents about future school
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A minor school bus collision is sparking more conversations about just how safe it is to put a new elementary school on a busy Johns Island road. The crash happened near the intersection of Brownswood Road and Murraywood Road where it temporarily delayed traffic. The...
live5news.com
Golf cart, EV manufacture expands with Ladson plant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston-based manufacturing company Bintelli is expanding its operation with a new 174,000-square-foot facility in Ladson. The facility, off Palmetto Commerce Parkway, opened last week and will focus on building golf carts and low-speed electric vehicles. This marks the third expansion for Bintelli in the last three...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Portion of Orangeburg Rd. closed by washout, repairs could take a week
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say they are diverting traffic after a portion of Orangeburg Road washed out following this weekend’s rain. Orangeburg Road between Highway 17A and Dorchester Road is closed indefinitely, deputies say. Traffic is being diverted at the DSS office and at Ancrum...
live5news.com
Pedestrian dies in early-morning Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian died early Sunday in a crash involving two vehicles. The crash happened at approximately 1:50 a.m. on College Park Road, about a half-mile west of Goose Creek, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. A 2022 Jeep SUV was...
live5news.com
Coroner: Man killed on I-26 was seeking help after earlier crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the pedestrian who died early Saturday on I-26 after being struck by a vehicle. Sr Ezu Resuda, 23, from Lexington, died at approximately 3:25 a.m. near mile marker 203 in the eastbound lanes of I-26, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Resuda had been in a collision and exited his vehicle to contact authorities when he was struck by another vehicle, Harwell said.
Comments / 0