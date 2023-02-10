Read full article on original website
Actress Annie Wersching, Best Known For Roles On NCIS, 24, Bosch, General Hospital, Marvel’s Runaways, Timeless, Star Trek: Picard & More, Passes Away At 45 After Cancer Battle! RIP
At Nearly Three Hours, John Wick: Chapter 4 Is the Longest in the Series to Date
John Wick: Chapter 4 is going bigger -- and longer -- than ever before. According to Collider, the newest installment to the gun-fu Keanu Reeves action franchise will be the longest film in the series, clocking in at a total runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes with credits. The...
The Last of Us: Bella Ramsey 'Isn't Afraid' of Backlash Over LGBT Characters, 'Comes From a Place of Defiance'
HBO's The Last of Us series has been officially renewed for Season 2, and executive producer Neil Druckmann has already teased a Part II storyline. With the focus further shifting to Ellie, actor Bella Ramsey knows what lies ahead for the character and isn't "particularly anxious" about potential backlash over LGBT characters.
Barney Is Getting a Reboot in Film and TV, With a Brand New Look
The latest franchise to get a reboot? That'd be Barney — yes, the big purple dinosaur. Mattel announced today that it's putting a new spin on the famous children's character, with its "comprehensive revitalization" including new movies, TV shows, and YouTube content, in addition to music, toys, and clothing. And if that wasn't enough, Barney's got a brand new look, which you can see below.
The Mandalorian - Official 'Ready' Teaser Trailer
Check out the latest teaser for The Mandalorian ahead of the new season, streaming on Disney Plus on March 1, 2023. The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow, and Giancarlo Esposito.
Why The Flash Needs Two Versions of Batman to Save the Day
After literal years of waiting, we’ve finally seen the first full trailer for The Flash. It’s a superhero movie that blends the old and the new of the DCEU, with two versions of Barry Allen, two completely different Batmen, a Supergirl and some familiar villains we never expected to see again.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Exclusive Character Poster Debut
The globe-trotting adventures of John Wick continue in John Wick: Chapter 4, opening exclusively in movie theaters March 24th (or March 23rd in Australia/NZ). One of the film’s cool locations is Paris, which serves as the backdrop of IGN's exclusive character poster (seen below) depicting Keanu Reeves’ antihero at the Eiffel Tower.
