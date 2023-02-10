ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Actress Annie Wersching, Best Known For Roles On NCIS, 24, Bosch, General Hospital, Marvel’s Runaways, Timeless, Star Trek: Picard and More, Passes Away At 45 After Cancer Battle! RIP. THR reports. Annie Wersching, Actress in ‘Bosch,’ ‘24,’ ‘Runaways,’ Dies at 45. Wersching, who...
Barney Is Getting a Reboot in Film and TV, With a Brand New Look

The latest franchise to get a reboot? That'd be Barney — yes, the big purple dinosaur. Mattel announced today that it's putting a new spin on the famous children's character, with its "comprehensive revitalization" including new movies, TV shows, and YouTube content, in addition to music, toys, and clothing. And if that wasn't enough, Barney's got a brand new look, which you can see below.
The Mandalorian - Official 'Ready' Teaser Trailer

Check out the latest teaser for The Mandalorian ahead of the new season, streaming on Disney Plus on March 1, 2023. The series stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow, and Giancarlo Esposito.
Why The Flash Needs Two Versions of Batman to Save the Day

After literal years of waiting, we’ve finally seen the first full trailer for The Flash. It’s a superhero movie that blends the old and the new of the DCEU, with two versions of Barry Allen, two completely different Batmen, a Supergirl and some familiar villains we never expected to see again.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Exclusive Character Poster Debut

The globe-trotting adventures of John Wick continue in John Wick: Chapter 4, opening exclusively in movie theaters March 24th (or March 23rd in Australia/NZ). One of the film’s cool locations is Paris, which serves as the backdrop of IGN's exclusive character poster (seen below) depicting Keanu Reeves’ antihero at the Eiffel Tower.

