The latest franchise to get a reboot? That'd be Barney — yes, the big purple dinosaur. Mattel announced today that it's putting a new spin on the famous children's character, with its "comprehensive revitalization" including new movies, TV shows, and YouTube content, in addition to music, toys, and clothing. And if that wasn't enough, Barney's got a brand new look, which you can see below.

10 HOURS AGO