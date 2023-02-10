Read full article on original website
Related
Sarah Ferguson Is Spilling the Beans and Will Answer Questions About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle During Event
Prince Harry answered questions about the royal family during the promotional tour for his memoir Spare. Well now someone else in the royal family circle with a book coming out will have a chance to answer questions about the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle. Prince Andrew’s ex,...
Inside Pulse
Actress Annie Wersching, Best Known For Roles On NCIS, 24, Bosch, General Hospital, Marvel’s Runaways, Timeless, Star Trek: Picard & More, Passes Away At 45 After Cancer Battle! RIP
Actress Annie Wersching, Best Known For Roles On NCIS, 24, Bosch, General Hospital, Marvel’s Runaways, Timeless, Star Trek: Picard and More, Passes Away At 45 After Cancer Battle! RIP. THR reports. Annie Wersching, Actress in ‘Bosch,’ ‘24,’ ‘Runaways,’ Dies at 45. Wersching, who...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Celebrity Astrologer Says Meghan Markle Likely to Make ‘Impulsive Decisions’ While Prince Harry Is More Calculated: Are They Compatible?
A celebrity astrologer looked at whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are compatible, noting how their differences ultimately make them a “strong couple.” Meghan has a sign that’s tied to more “impulsive decisions,” while Harry is likely to calculate risks. Are Prince Harry and Meghan...
In the 2014, a Couple Realized That They Were Actual Siblings. They Decided to Stay Together Anyways
In a tale of love, loss, and family reunions, a Brazilian couple's lives were forever changed when they discovered the shocking truth about their relationship. Adriana and Leandro, who met in the early 2000s and quickly fell in love, were married and had a daughter together.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 5's Shocking Ending Forces Ellie to Grow Up
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episode 5 of The Last of Us. It's tough to admit, but, after Episode 5 of The Last of Us, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) probably has a crisis of faith ahead - and that's all for the best. "Endure and Survive" ends with the tragic deaths of Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Woodard), the latter becoming a stalker after being bitten in the whole skirmish with Kathleen's (Melanie Lynskey) militia in the outskirts of Kansas City. Before going to sleep, he reveals that to Ellie, and the girl tries to lift his spirits by spreading a little of her own blood over his wound. She's immune to the cordyceps, so maybe it has some effect.
Collider
The Best Action Scenes in the 'Yellowstone' Universe Come Out of Spencer & Alex’s '1923' Storyline
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 5 of 1923. As we pass the halfway mark of the first season of 1923, things are not looking great for the Duttons and their sprawling Yellowstone ranch. Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) has been shot nine times by the army bought with the ruthless Donald Whitfield's (Timothy Dalton) money and put together by the law-breaking scoundrel of a sheep farmer Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn). Cara Dutton (Helen Mirren) has been left to tend to things while Jacob slowly convalesces from his near-death encounter. The ambush by Creighton has left the Duttons depleted, and Cara has sent a letter for nephew Spencer (Brandon Sklenar), to come home from his big game hunting sabbatical in Africa and help defend the ranch from Whitfield and Creighton.
Collider
'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5: Release Window, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far
Who Is in the Cast of Star Trek: Discovery Season 5?. Who Is the Crew Behind Star Trek Discovery Season 5?. Is There a Trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5?. Great news Trekkies, not only is Star Trek: Picard coming out with a new season in February, but it won’t be long until there’s a new season of Star Trek: Discovery as well. The adventures of Captain Burham and the rest of the crew in the 32nd Century will be continuing when Season 5 of Discovery lands on Paramount+ later this year.
Collider
Anna Torv’s Best Roles So Far, From 'The Last of Us' to 'Fringe'
While Fringe was still on air, Anna Torv took a break from the sci-fi series to do a small part in a CollegeHumor skit. She’s a desperate cop looking to give the final speeding ticket of the month, and when the driver finds a way to get out of getting one, she must think of another way to make it work in her favor. This snack-size bit offers a rare glimpse at Torv as giddy and flirty -- and then the twist. It’s all an act from the cop to get the driver to willingly agree to gaining his own speeding ticket. That’s the actress we know. Fingers crossed she has more flashback scenes in The Last of Us, but there are other shows to watch in the meantime.
Collider
Anil Kapoor on 'The Night Manager,' Playing "The Worst Man in the World" and Trusting His Gut
After hitting an impressive milestone of four decades in Indian cinema—and over 100 films under his belt—Bollywood legend Anil Kapoor has a somewhat remarkable appetite for audacious roles that continue to push him into untapped territory. In recent years, this has translated across to streaming platforms with notable projects including Netflix's meta-movie AK vs AK and an adaptation of action-drama 24. The latest project set to join Kapoor's eclectic collection is an official adaptation of the high-octane thriller The Night Manager. Based on the John le Carré novel of the same title, the show was first translated on-screen into an Emmy award-winning series starring British icons Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie in the lead roles. Kapoor's version sees him take the mantle from Laurie as menacing arms dealer Shelly whilst Bollywood hero Aditya Roy Kapur stars as the Night Manager Shaan, who unites with Indian intelligence agency RAW to take Shelly's empire down from the inside.
Collider
Robert Eggers' 'Nosferatu' Adds Emma Corrin to Gothic Horror Remake
The Crown star, Emma Corrin, has been announced as part of the cast of Robert Eggers’ upcoming vampire movie Nosferatu. According to Deadline, Corrin’s role in the gothic horror movie has yet to be revealed, however, the project is slated to start filming in Europe next month. Nosferatu is the remake of F. W. Murnau’s 1922 silent horror movie of the same name.
Collider
'The Last Kingdom' Sequel 'Seven Kings Must Die' Sets Release Date, Reveals New Images
The sequel movie to the popular hit period series, The Last Kingdom, has set its premiere date on Netflix. The movie, titled Seven Kings Must Die is set to debut on Netflix on April 14 according to Variety. The streamer also released new images for the movie today, teasing fans about what’s to come.
Collider
Kiefer Sutherland to Play Disgraced Cop in Action Thriller 'The Winter Kills'
Kiefer Sutherland has found his next role. It has been announced that the actor is set to star in the upcoming action-thriller The Winter Kills for XYZ Films. Shooting on the project from director John Stalberg Jr. is slated to begin this coming spring in New Jersey. According to a...
Collider
Watch Rihanna Reign Supreme at the Super Bowl Halftime Show
Pop icon Rihanna headlined the Super Bowl Halftime show to the audiences’ delight. The singer/songwriter made a return to live show after six years and sizzled the stage performing her chart-topping numbers from her most recent 2016 album Anti to all the way back from her 2007 hit Umbrella. Deaf performer Justina Miles also provided the ASL rendition at the show. The much-anticipated return of the star paid off as she reigned with her melodious voice.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Episode 5: Craig Mazin Reveals [SPOILER]'s Death Was Originally More Brutal
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 5, Endure and Survive.After many somber moments in the previous episodes, The Last of Us Episode 5, ‘Endure and Survive,’ revisited the much familiar action sequences the games are known for and also introduced a new type of infected, the Bloaters. Episode 4 had given viewers a hint of what lies underground which Kathleen decides to deal with later, but the new episode brings out the Bloater with fire and a bang. In a new conversation with The Last of Us Podcast, co-creator Craig Mazin reveals the death of one character was initially going to be much more gruesome than what appeared the screen.
Collider
Emma Roberts and Laurence Fishburne to Lead Sci-Fi Thriller ‘The Astronaut’
Who doesn’t love a good thriller with some alien action? Toss in some great talent for the cast, and it sounds even better. Today, it has been announced that Emma Roberts and Laurence Fishburne have signed on to star in The Astronaut, an upcoming sci-fi thriller from A Quiet Place producer Brad Fuller.
Collider
Rose Byrne on Her Elvis Presley Transformation for 'Seriously Red' & Getting Dolly Parton's Blessing
With Lionsgate’s Seriously Red now playing in select theaters and available On Demand and on premium video platforms, Rose Byrne spoke with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub about this very special project she calls an "emotional feast." Best known for her roles in the Insidious franchise, comedies like Bridesmaids and Get Him to the Greek, and the series Damages with Glenn Close, Byrne’s part in Seriously Red is far from anything fans have seen the actress do before, nearly unrecognizable as an Elvis Presley impersonator.
Comments / 0