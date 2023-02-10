While Fringe was still on air, Anna Torv took a break from the sci-fi series to do a small part in a CollegeHumor skit. She’s a desperate cop looking to give the final speeding ticket of the month, and when the driver finds a way to get out of getting one, she must think of another way to make it work in her favor. This snack-size bit offers a rare glimpse at Torv as giddy and flirty -- and then the twist. It’s all an act from the cop to get the driver to willingly agree to gaining his own speeding ticket. That’s the actress we know. Fingers crossed she has more flashback scenes in The Last of Us, but there are other shows to watch in the meantime.

