Here are the preview images & overview for Taylor Sheridan's Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren-starring 1923 S01E06 "One Ocean Closer to Destiny." With less than 24 hours to go until the next chapter of Taylor Sheridan's Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren-starring 1923 hits our screens, we have an official overview and preview images to pass along for S01E06, "One Ocean Closer to Destiny." And considering how last week's return episode ended, we have a strange feeling that there's definitely one storyline from last week that viewers are looking to get a quick resolution on. So what the #@$% happened to Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer)? Here's hoping this week's episode title is a good sign of a less-than-tragic resolution and not something meant to be "bigger picture" or thematically ironic.

2 DAYS AGO