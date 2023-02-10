ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 15, 2023. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT DUE TO ELEVATED PARTICULATE MATTER LEVELS FROM. The Imperial County APCD has issued an air quality alert due to. increased particulate matter from blowing dust. The air quality. alert is in effect Tuesday, February 14. In...
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST. * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 75 to 85 mph. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down...
WA WFO SEATTLE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Snohomish and King Counties,. including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery...
New Mexico may seek veto power over spent nuke fuel storage

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Senate on Monday approved a proposed ban on the local disposal of spent nuclear fuel, unless the state provides its consent first. The bill from Democratic state Sen. Jeff Steinborn, of Las Cruces, could impact a proposed multibillion-dollar facility in southeastern New Mexico that is expected to temporarily store spent nuclear fuel from commercial power plants across the nation. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission may announce a decision as soon as March on whether to grant a license to that project from Holtec International.
