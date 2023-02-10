ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

At-Risk Person Reported Missing Missing

LATHROP (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing person in San Joaquin County who is considered at risk. Bhajan Singh, 84, is 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt, gray sweatpants and a black and white checkered turban.
LATHROP, CA

