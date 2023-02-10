Read full article on original website
The owner of the Kansas City Chiefs is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Texas-Born QBs Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts Shine in the Super BowlTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Opinion: ‘One of the Worst Calls in Sports History’: Horrific Late Penalty Ruins One of the Great Super BowlsDaily DigestKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII... DearWiseWomen Opinion: WOW!!!DearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Sporting News
Where is Patrick Mahomes from? Hometown, college & more to know about Chiefs star's roots
Everything's bigger in Texas. Patrick Mahomes has cemented his status as one of the most dominant players in the NFL today. With an opportunity to earn his second championship ring when he and the Chiefs face off against the Eagles in Super Bowl 57, there's little doubt about that. Long...
Sporting News
Eagles' Jason Kelce stayed on field to watch brother Travis, Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl 57 win
One of the Kelce brothers was always going to end up on the losing side of the 2023 Super Bowl. In the end, it was Jason Kelce who emerged as the loser, but the Eagles center still did everything he could to support his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, after the contest.
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Sporting News
Why Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren't calling Super Bowl 57 for Fox
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have been Super Bowl mainstays on Fox since they first called Super Bowl 39 back in 2005, taking the reins from the legendary duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden. The duo have called six Super Bowls together, and have become one of the most...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
TODAY.com
Chris Stapleton leaves stadium in tears with Super Bowl 2023 national anthem performance
Chris Stapleton opened up the 2023 Super Bowl with the national anthem, inspiring tears both at the stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and at home. Wearing an all-black ensemble, Stapleton performed “The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12.
Sporting News
Did Fox jinx the Eagles? Super Bowl 57 pregame show unanimously picked Philly over Chiefs
If you're not superstitious, maybe you're just a little 'stitious. Super Bowl predictions are, generally, a shot in the dark. That doesn't absolve anyone from thinking higher powers are at play when predictions go awry, however. Case in point: The entire "NFL on Fox" desk picked the Eagles to beat...
Sporting News
Nick Sirianni salary, net worth: How much money is Eagles head coach making in 2023?
Nick Sirianni is only in his second year as an NFL head coach. But it doesn't take long to reap the benefits of coaching at the highest level of football. Sirianni has been a near-immediate success for Philadelphia as the team's head coach. He led the Eagles to the playoffs in 2021 after a disappointing 4-11-1 2020 season saw the team part ways with Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson. And now in his second season, Sirianni has a chance to earn the franchise's second Super Bowl title.
Sporting News
Why does Terry Bradshaw present the Super Bowl trophy? Fox broadcaster continues tradition on network
Terry Bradshaw is no stranger to the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Steelers legend won four Super Bowls in his playing days, as well as a pair of Super Bowl MVPs. It seems only right, then, that he continue being associated with the trophy as Fox Sports' officially unofficial Lombardi presenter.
Sporting News
Haason Reddick draft: How Eagles pass rusher overcame Cardinals position switch mistake to dominate NFL
Three years into his NFL career, it didn't seem like Haason Reddick was going to pan out. The Cardinals' first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft wasn't properly adjusting to his inside linebacker position during his third season. Arizona eventually had to bench him in favor of fellow 2017 draftee Joe Walker as Reddick struggled immensely in coverage.
Sporting News
Greg Olsen son's heart transplant: The story of TJ Olsen's 'unbelievable' surgery and recovery
Greg Olsen has always been a very public-facing figure. It dates all the way back to his days as a star tight end at Miami and his NFL playing days with the Bears, Panthers and Seahawks. Now, Olsen is a member of the Fox broadcast crew and will be calling...
Sporting News
Eagles defensive holding, explained: Controversial call gives Chiefs chance to ice Super Bowl 57 win
Super Bowl 57 had the makings of a classic. And no classic is complete without an ending. Unfortunately for a lot of fans, officials in Arizona got involved in the game's ending. With 1:54 left in the fourth quarter of a tie game, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes floated a pass...
Sporting News
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon praised for 'Super Bowl-winning slide' on KC's go-ahead drive vs. Eagles
In the heat of a close game, one of the hardest things to do is to think rationally. When it's a tie game just within two minutes remaining, that may seem almost impossible. The Chiefs were at the Eagles' 11 with 1:54 remaining in a 35-35 game in Super Bowl 57, and running back Jerick McKinnon had sprung free around the left corner. The Eagles tried to let McKinnon score to get the ball back, but he made a heads-up play; he gave himself up by sliding down in bounds at the 2-yard line.
