CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST. * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 75 to 85 mph. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down...
HANFORD, CA
New Mexico may seek veto power over spent nuke fuel storage

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Senate on Monday approved a proposed ban on the local disposal of spent nuclear fuel, unless the state provides its consent first. The bill from Democratic state Sen. Jeff Steinborn, of Las Cruces, could impact a proposed multibillion-dollar facility in southeastern New Mexico that is expected to temporarily store spent nuclear fuel from commercial power plants across the nation. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission may announce a decision as soon as March on whether to grant a license to that project from Holtec International.
