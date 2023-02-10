Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST. * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 75 to 85 mph. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down...
Blast of Arctic air to push down San Francisco Bay Area temperatures
After a bout of warm sunny weather Sunday, it's about to get chilly in the San Francisco Bay Area.
SFGate
Surf advisory warns of 18-22 foot waves and dangerous beach conditions
A high surf advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect for San Francisco and Coastal North Bay areas, as well as south Monterey Bay, with waves forecast to be between 18-22 feet along with dangerous currents. A beach hazards statement for is likewise in effect for northern Monterey...
SFGate
New Mexico may seek veto power over spent nuke fuel storage
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Senate on Monday approved a proposed ban on the local disposal of spent nuclear fuel, unless the state provides its consent first. The bill from Democratic state Sen. Jeff Steinborn, of Las Cruces, could impact a proposed multibillion-dollar facility in southeastern New Mexico that is expected to temporarily store spent nuclear fuel from commercial power plants across the nation. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission may announce a decision as soon as March on whether to grant a license to that project from Holtec International.
Comments / 0