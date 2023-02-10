Marvel Studios producer takes a subtle shot at the accuracy of previous ‘Fantastic Four’ movies

Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the Magic
Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor
Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals New Avengers Lineup
The new lineup for Marvel's relaunch of Avengers has been revealed. The conclusion of 2022's Timeless one-shot featured the tease of a new Avengers creative team and an announcement coming in the following weeks. Jason Aaron is wrapping up his five-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the Avengers Assemble crossover event, and the Marvel Universe will soon be caught in another cataclysmic storm when the Tribulation Events begin. Timeless writer Jed MacKay and his Black Cat collaborator/Marvel Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa are the new creative team on Avengers, and their lineup includes classic Avengers and a surprising leader.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Ryan Reynolds suffers last-minute heartbreak as the Young Avengers battle irrelevance
Much like any other walks of life, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has experienced its fair share of ups and downs both on-camera and off, with Ryan Reynolds enjoying a roller-coaster moment in the spotlight with an old friend in tow. Elsewhere, the Young Avengers have already been branded as irrelevant...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight
There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
Inside Pulse
Actress Annie Wersching, Best Known For Roles On NCIS, 24, Bosch, General Hospital, Marvel’s Runaways, Timeless, Star Trek: Picard & More, Passes Away At 45 After Cancer Battle! RIP
Actress Annie Wersching, Best Known For Roles On NCIS, 24, Bosch, General Hospital, Marvel’s Runaways, Timeless, Star Trek: Picard and More, Passes Away At 45 After Cancer Battle! RIP. THR reports. Annie Wersching, Actress in ‘Bosch,’ ‘24,’ ‘Runaways,’ Dies at 45. Wersching, who...
wegotthiscovered.com
A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts
Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
wegotthiscovered.com
An infamously appalling thriller dubbed one of the worst ever made greases the pole on Netflix
There’s often an air of knee-jerk hyperbole to a movie being named as one of the worst to have ever existed, but it’s hard to disagree with the label almost instantly being applied to the notoriously terrible psychological thriller I Know Who Killed Me. Unfairly, the majority of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Michael Keaton’s comeback being over before it begins hits harder after jaw-dropping ‘The Flash’ trailer
Fans have been waiting for what feels like forever to catch a proper glimpse of Michael Keaton’s returning Batman in The Flash, but now that the trailer has been released, it’s immediately become a bittersweet experience. Tim Burton’s Dark Knight was announced to be returning to the cape...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest fail comes back to haunt it as a Tom Holland Superman offends MCU and DC fans alike
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ scandal proves we’re lucky Stan Lee’s attempt to get J.K. Rowling and ‘Harry Potter’ in the Marvel universe failed
Harry Potter mania is now upon us yet again following the release of Hogwarts Legacy last week, with the much-anticipated video game immediately rocketing up the Steam charts like a Seeker on his Firebolt. Nevertheless, the game’s arrival has likewise been met with an unceasing tide of backlash and controversy, stemming from both creator J.K. Rowling’s personal anti-trans views and the troubling and insensitive themes that are baked into the Wizarding World’s lore.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Flash’ trailer debuts with the Super Bowl and everyone can only talk about one thing: Ezra Miller
The Flash trailer has finally arrived, but as much as DC have put on a brave face with star Ezra Miller’s controversies, the first reactions are tied to Miller’s past actions. There’s a heck of a lot to like about the first look at The Flash. Some interesting...
DC Confirms ‘The Batman’ Sequel Release Date and Title
As part of their huge announcement of a whole new universe of DC movies and shows, Warner Bros. confirmed that 2022’s hit The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the latest version of the Dark Knight, would get a sequel. They also revealed its official title: The Batman - Part II.
wegotthiscovered.com
An insanely stacked slice of cult classic chaos stays as popular as ever, just don’t mention the prequel
If you were looking to design an action thriller from the ground up that was virtually guaranteed to secure cult classic status, then there’s a distinct possibility the end product would look an awful lot like Joe Carnahan’s Smokin’ Aces. The writer and director concocted a convoluted...
wegotthiscovered.com
Stew Peters called out Rihanna after suggesting that her belt buckle looked similar to a pentagram
Rihanna‘s monumental return to the music industry with the 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance following a years-long absence has now been overshadowed by a controversy surrounding the singer’s attire. The negative press stems from the belt Rihanna, who is currently expecting her second child with longtime boyfriend A$AP...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman might not be the only X-Men star in ‘Deadpool 3’ as MCU fans find a way to save ‘Thunderbolts’
It’s still early days on Deadpool 3, but the latest word on the street points to it being even more exciting for X-Men maniacs than we already thought. Elsewhere, forward-thinking fans may have thought up a way to help save Thunderbolts after it recently hit a big setback, the cast for Captain America: New World Order just keeps on growing, and Marvel‘s most cursed movie of Phase Five finally gets back on track… but is it too late to regain the fandom’s interest?
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest descent into murder mystery madness flips the script to hit #1 in 59 countries
The murder mystery has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, to the extent it wouldn’t be outside the realms of imagination to name the whodunnint as the most popular genre in all of entertainment that doesn’t feature spandex-clad superheroes. In a fortunate stroke of luck, Netflix’s You underwent a reinvention at exactly the right time.
wegotthiscovered.com
A spine-chilling horror soaked in generational satanic panic searches for answers on streaming
There aren’t many things atmospheric supernatural chillers love more than a mysterious and dark backstory that demands to be uncovered, and last year’s under-the-radar nightmare Leave has a doozy of a central concept. Alicia von Rittberg heads up the ensemble as Hunter White, who wants nothing more than...
Star Trek Reveals Enterprise To Be Decommissioned
The Enterprise-F finally will finally debut in the upcoming third and final season of Star Trek: Picard only to, apparently, be decommissioned by Starfleet. The trailer for Star Trek: Picard that Paramount released during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed the USS Enterprise-F, the successor to the Enterprise-E that ...
‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ reviews: First Black female teen superhero in MCU is ’empowering’ with ‘beautiful animation’
On February 10, 2023, Disney Channel premiered “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.” After 13-year-old super-genius Lunella (Diamond White) accidentally brings 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger. Created by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland, the series stars White, Fred Tatasciore, Alfre Woodard, Sasheer Zamata, Jermaine Fowler, Gary Anthony Williams and Libe Barer. The show is based on the Marvel Comics characters of the same name. Critics are giving the 17-episode series a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Read our review roundup below. SEE...
Upcoming releases Marvel 2023
The comics that were born in 1939 that have achieved so much success throughout the world already have their next release dates in movies and series for 2023 to 2025. The post-Thanos depression is over. Marvel has concluded Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has decided that it is time to step on the accelerator again. The Stan Lee factory thus inaugurates the multiverse saga and has announced all its series and movies for between 2022 and 2025. Dozens of superheroes and villains will thrill us again in the coming months with a final event:Avengers: Secret Wars, in November 2025, mentioned Daniel Arroyo from MeriStatio.
Comments / 1