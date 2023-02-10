ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marvel Studios producer takes a subtle shot at the accuracy of previous ‘Fantastic Four’ movies

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Inside the Magic

Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor

Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals New Avengers Lineup

The new lineup for Marvel's relaunch of Avengers has been revealed. The conclusion of 2022's Timeless one-shot featured the tease of a new Avengers creative team and an announcement coming in the following weeks. Jason Aaron is wrapping up his five-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the Avengers Assemble crossover event, and the Marvel Universe will soon be caught in another cataclysmic storm when the Tribulation Events begin. Timeless writer Jed MacKay and his Black Cat collaborator/Marvel Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa are the new creative team on Avengers, and their lineup includes classic Avengers and a surprising leader.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight

There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
Inside Pulse

Actress Annie Wersching, Best Known For Roles On NCIS, 24, Bosch, General Hospital, Marvel’s Runaways, Timeless, Star Trek: Picard & More, Passes Away At 45 After Cancer Battle! RIP

Actress Annie Wersching, Best Known For Roles On NCIS, 24, Bosch, General Hospital, Marvel’s Runaways, Timeless, Star Trek: Picard and More, Passes Away At 45 After Cancer Battle! RIP. THR reports. Annie Wersching, Actress in ‘Bosch,’ ‘24,’ ‘Runaways,’ Dies at 45. Wersching, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts

Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest fail comes back to haunt it as a Tom Holland Superman offends MCU and DC fans alike

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be dominating Disney Plus right now, following its long-awaited streaming arrival on Wednesday, but the chance to revisit the superhero sequel spectacular is only resulting in more critical Marvel fans finding new ways to attack the movie. Following on from complaints about the picture’s presentation, folks are now turning their attentions to an egregious oversight made by director Ryan Coogler and his team. Elsewhere, what is the internet saying about the idea of a Tom Holland Superman? No way, go home!
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ scandal proves we’re lucky Stan Lee’s attempt to get J.K. Rowling and ‘Harry Potter’ in the Marvel universe failed

Harry Potter mania is now upon us yet again following the release of Hogwarts Legacy last week, with the much-anticipated video game immediately rocketing up the Steam charts like a Seeker on his Firebolt. Nevertheless, the game’s arrival has likewise been met with an unceasing tide of backlash and controversy, stemming from both creator J.K. Rowling’s personal anti-trans views and the troubling and insensitive themes that are baked into the Wizarding World’s lore.
ScreenCrush

DC Confirms ‘The Batman’ Sequel Release Date and Title

As part of their huge announcement of a whole new universe of DC movies and shows, Warner Bros. confirmed that 2022’s hit The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the latest version of the Dark Knight, would get a sequel. They also revealed its official title: The Batman - Part II.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman might not be the only X-Men star in ‘Deadpool 3’ as MCU fans find a way to save ‘Thunderbolts’

It’s still early days on Deadpool 3, but the latest word on the street points to it being even more exciting for X-Men maniacs than we already thought. Elsewhere, forward-thinking fans may have thought up a way to help save Thunderbolts after it recently hit a big setback, the cast for Captain America: New World Order just keeps on growing, and Marvel‘s most cursed movie of Phase Five finally gets back on track… but is it too late to regain the fandom’s interest?
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s latest descent into murder mystery madness flips the script to hit #1 in 59 countries

The murder mystery has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, to the extent it wouldn’t be outside the realms of imagination to name the whodunnint as the most popular genre in all of entertainment that doesn’t feature spandex-clad superheroes. In a fortunate stroke of luck, Netflix’s You underwent a reinvention at exactly the right time.
ComicBook

Star Trek Reveals Enterprise To Be Decommissioned

The Enterprise-F finally will finally debut in the upcoming third and final season of Star Trek: Picard only to, apparently, be decommissioned by Starfleet. The trailer for Star Trek: Picard that Paramount released during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed the USS Enterprise-F, the successor to the Enterprise-E that ...
NEW YORK STATE
GoldDerby

‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ reviews: First Black female teen superhero in MCU is ’empowering’ with ‘beautiful animation’

On February 10, 2023, Disney Channel premiered “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.” After 13-year-old super-genius Lunella (Diamond White) accidentally brings 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.  Created by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland, the series stars White, Fred Tatasciore, Alfre Woodard, Sasheer Zamata, Jermaine Fowler, Gary Anthony Williams and Libe Barer. The show is based on the Marvel Comics characters of the same name. Critics are giving the 17-episode series a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Read our review roundup below.  SEE...
Yir Soto

Upcoming releases Marvel 2023

The comics that were born in 1939 that have achieved so much success throughout the world already have their next release dates in movies and series for 2023 to 2025. The post-Thanos depression is over. Marvel has concluded Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has decided that it is time to step on the accelerator again. The Stan Lee factory thus inaugurates the multiverse saga and has announced all its series and movies for between 2022 and 2025. Dozens of superheroes and villains will thrill us again in the coming months with a final event:Avengers: Secret Wars, in November 2025, mentioned Daniel Arroyo from MeriStatio.

