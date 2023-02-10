De-aging Harrison Ford must cost a fortune if ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ racked up a $300 million tab

This weekend’s Super Bowl might not have delivered The Marvels trailer we were expecting, but the new look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 we received instead more than made up for that by delivering a lot for Marvel fans to chew on in the run-up to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s arrival in theaters at the end of the week. For one, it may have secretly spoiled the biggest thing it could possibly have spoiled. But first…

3 HOURS AGO