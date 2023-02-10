De-aging Harrison Ford must cost a fortune if ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ racked up a $300 million tab

Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Pulse
Actress Annie Wersching, Best Known For Roles On NCIS, 24, Bosch, General Hospital, Marvel’s Runaways, Timeless, Star Trek: Picard & More, Passes Away At 45 After Cancer Battle! RIP
Actress Annie Wersching, Best Known For Roles On NCIS, 24, Bosch, General Hospital, Marvel’s Runaways, Timeless, Star Trek: Picard and More, Passes Away At 45 After Cancer Battle! RIP. THR reports. Annie Wersching, Actress in ‘Bosch,’ ‘24,’ ‘Runaways,’ Dies at 45. Wersching, who...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Flash’ trailer debuts with the Super Bowl and everyone can only talk about one thing: Ezra Miller
The Flash trailer has finally arrived, but as much as DC have put on a brave face with star Ezra Miller’s controversies, the first reactions are tied to Miller’s past actions. There’s a heck of a lot to like about the first look at The Flash. Some interesting...
wegotthiscovered.com
Michael Keaton’s comeback being over before it begins hits harder after jaw-dropping ‘The Flash’ trailer
Fans have been waiting for what feels like forever to catch a proper glimpse of Michael Keaton’s returning Batman in The Flash, but now that the trailer has been released, it’s immediately become a bittersweet experience. Tim Burton’s Dark Knight was announced to be returning to the cape...
wegotthiscovered.com
Will Smith pledges to clean up his act after witnessing an ominous sign from above
Having watched his first attempt at a post-slap comeback go up in smoke after Emancipation failed to catch on with critics or Apple TV subscribers, Will Smith has wisely retreated to the bosom of a bankable franchise in an effort to rehabilitate his reputation. Bad Boys for Life was both...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ scandal proves we’re lucky Stan Lee’s attempt to get J.K. Rowling and ‘Harry Potter’ in the Marvel universe failed
Harry Potter mania is now upon us yet again following the release of Hogwarts Legacy last week, with the much-anticipated video game immediately rocketing up the Steam charts like a Seeker on his Firebolt. Nevertheless, the game’s arrival has likewise been met with an unceasing tide of backlash and controversy, stemming from both creator J.K. Rowling’s personal anti-trans views and the troubling and insensitive themes that are baked into the Wizarding World’s lore.
wegotthiscovered.com
An infamously appalling thriller dubbed one of the worst ever made greases the pole on Netflix
There’s often an air of knee-jerk hyperbole to a movie being named as one of the worst to have ever existed, but it’s hard to disagree with the label almost instantly being applied to the notoriously terrible psychological thriller I Know Who Killed Me. Unfairly, the majority of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Michael Keaton is the absolute saving grace of ‘The Flash’ Super Bowl trailer
DC released the official trailer for The Flash, but it isn’t the scarlet speedster that captured the fans’ attention. Out of all the characters that appeared in the trailer, Michael Keaton‘s Batman became the star of the show, for obvious reasons. In the trailer, Ben Affleck‘s Batman...
wegotthiscovered.com
The director of the MCU’s red-headed stepchild mistakenly takes credit for the entire franchise
Although things have finally changed, it looked for the longest time that Louis Leterrier’s The Incredible Hulk would go down in the Marvel Cinematic Universe history books for all the wrong reasons. It was almost a decade until the second installment in the superhero franchise was welcomed back into...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Flash’ fanatics weep tears of joy after Batman finally gets a blue suit
It’s perverse that the most hyped thing about The Flash‘s long-awaited solo movie is Batman. After all, since 1989 we’ve been inundated with big-screen variations on the Dark Knight, so it’s a little disappointing that Barry Allen’s moment in the spotlight will be so bat-focused.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King reaps instant rewards after sharing his desire to explore the worst cinema has to offer
He may have been responsible for just as many terrible movies as he has all-time classics – whether that’s directly or indirectly – but as one of the most popular and successful authors there’s ever been, Stephen King knows his way around a line of dialogue.
wegotthiscovered.com
A top tier creature feature that was almost completely buried keeps on crawling towards classic status
It goes without saying that the entire entertainment industry was ravaged beyond recognition by the onset of the pandemic, with so many top-tier movies being buried, lost, forgotten, or abandoned as a result. One of the biggest casualties – at least if we’re talking in terms of sheer quality – was director Michael Matthews’ Love and Monsters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Furious ‘Man of Steel’ supporters inevitably have major issues with ‘The Flash’ trailer
The chaotic first decade of the DCU had plenty of ups and downs, but the fact the movie that launched the entire franchise didn’t even come close to getting a sequel has to rank as one of the most bizarre, especially when you consider how popular Man of Steel continues to be among the fandom to this day.
wegotthiscovered.com
Test screeners gushing over ‘Barbie’ predict Oscar gold for Ryan Gosling
The first impressions of the live-action Barbie are in, and the film is predicted to be a hit, according to audience members who recently got the chance to view the test screening in New Jersey. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie follows Margot Robbie as the famous figurine as she jets...
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk looked like a lost android next to Rupert Murdoch at the Super Bowl
When it comes to the Super Bowl, looking out of place is no easy task; in fact, it’s borderline impressive, considering you’re bound to share the screen with a commercial slate famous for its outlandishness. So it was all the more surprising when Elon Musk, the human embodiment...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Guardians 3’ trailer stuns fans with hidden DC crossover as ‘Quantumania’ star’s spinoff attempt immediately spins out of control
This weekend’s Super Bowl might not have delivered The Marvels trailer we were expecting, but the new look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 we received instead more than made up for that by delivering a lot for Marvel fans to chew on in the run-up to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s arrival in theaters at the end of the week. For one, it may have secretly spoiled the biggest thing it could possibly have spoiled. But first…
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ theorists think they’ve identified the one character guaranteed to escape the movie alive
It’s practically a given that we’re going to see some major character deaths in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but fans think they have determined who will most likely survive the final movie in the franchise. The latest trailer for the threequel hints that it may be...
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU cynics are convinced James Gunn and Disney are ruining a fan-favorite in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
With the release of a new mind-melting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer during yesterday’s Super Bowl, MCU fans around the globe are gearing up for one last dance. Set to be the final installment in James Gunn’s space saga, it’s clear that things will never be the same for one of Marvel’s most iconic teams.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bradley Cooper’s mom savagely roasts her son in T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial
From Wet Hot American Summer to The Hangover franchise to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bradley Cooper has had his fair share of screen partners and rarely does the leading man ever get only a small slice of the spotlight. After the glimpse we got of him during the Super Bowl, however (the glimpse in which he wasn’t a CGI raccoon), we think Cooper may have met his match in none other than his own mother.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Last of Us’ fans are experiencing the double-edged sword of getting the latest episode early
HBO’s TV show adaptation of popular video game The Last of Us is gathering an incredible amount of attention from both gamers and the general public, all of whom cannot wait to see where the story goes next. Some creative liberties were taken while adapting The Last of Us to the small screen, and the majority of fans are reveling in it, but a certain event is causing havoc among the fandom.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bullet-riddled action thriller turns back the clock to become one of Netflix’s biggest hits
The humble crime thriller has proven itself 100 times over to be one of the streaming circuit’s most popular forms of filmmaking, with Netflix in particular specializing in either dropping in-house smash hits, or repurposing forgotten gems and introducing them to a brand new audience. Thunivu falls into the former camp, and it looks like subscribers can’t get enough.
Comments / 0