ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Surging Devils roll past Kraken despite missing Jack Hughes

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Not only didn’t the New Jersey Devils have leading scorer Jack Hughes for the first time this season, coach Lindy Ruff also gave red-hot goaltender Vitek Vanecek the night off.

Mackenzie Blackwood made 34 saves filling in for Vanecek and the Devils’ power play picked up the slack with Hughes out as New Jersey rolled to a a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night at Prudential Center in Newark for its 10th win in 12 games (10-1-1).

Dougie Hamilton scored two power-play goals, fellow defenseman John Marino added an empty-net tally and Ondrej Palat had two assists for the Devils.

“The desperation in the game was great,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “You look at some of the opportunities ahead and the way the guys laid out the body, if you’re going to win games you’ve got to have some desperation and I thought that desperation was great.”

Blackwood was the outstanding in making only his fifth start since Dec. 23.

“I liked where my game was at and I liked the way it was building,” Blackwood said after improving to 7-4-2 this season. “I guess this is just a reward for sticking with it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XgDGB_0kikyEuj00
Dougie Hamilton congratulates Mackenzie Blackwood during the Devils’ 3-1 victory over the Kraken.
AP

The difference overall was the power play. New Jersey was 2 of 4 with the extra man and Seattle was 0 for 3, including a two-man advantage for more than a minute early in the second period.

“The ultimate difference at the end of the day is they were able to run their power play,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said, adding he was pleased with the number of chances his team had.

The power-play goals were the first given up by Seattle in nine games. It had gone a franchise-record eight straight games, killing off 18 straight power plays.

Defenseman Adam Larsson scored for Seattle and goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves in losing to New Jersey for the first time in six career decisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GxHnA_0kikyEuj00
Mackenzie Blackwood makes a kick save on Alex Wennberg during the Devils’ win.
USA TODAY Sports

Hamilton’s game winner came with 10 minutes to play. His shot from near the blue line was deflected by Brandon Tanev, and Grubauer never had a chance.

Hughes, who leads the Devils with 35 goals and 32 assists, is being listed as week to week with an upper-body injury. He played Monday in a win over Vancouver.

“He’s pretty much carrying us, so huge loss for us,” Hamilton said. “I think you could tell with our team it was a little different, but we need guys to step up and we had that tonight. we know it’s going to be a hard stretch ahead and we’re going to have to keep playing well.”

There were two goals in the first two periods, and they came 24 seconds apart.

Larsson, a first-round pick of the Devils in 2011, opened the scoring for Seattle at 14:05 of the second period with a shot from the right point that hit the stick of New Jersey forward Miles Wood.

“We’re not happy with the game in Long Island,” Larsson said of a 3-0 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday. “I thought today we responded good. We were good enough to win today. Sometimes you fall short.”

Hamilton tied the game at 14:29 with a straight-on shot from just above the top of the circles for his 14th goal. It came seven seconds after Kraken defenseman Will Borgen was penalized.

The Kraken also played without their top scorer. Andre Burakovsky is week to week with a lower-body injury sustained earlier this week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Rangers’ road trip the perfect time to integrate their new players

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Stacking wins is always guaranteed to improve vibes around a team, but making bold moves in the name of becoming champions will reinvigorate a club.  That is what president and general manager Chris Drury did for the Rangers when he brought in noted goal-scorer Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola in a trade with the Blues last week. The Rangers were already winners of three straight and seven of their last 10 before the deal was made. They’ve added two more victories since then, but the real difference in the team can be seen among the players...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Gerard Gallant sticking with Rangers lines after Artemi Panarin’s four-goal outburst

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — When a mid-game lineup tweak results in four goals for a star player, the only thing to do is see it through.  “Got to try it again, for sure,” said Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant, who did just that by lining his team up for practice Monday at Rogers Arena the same way it ended Saturday’s 6-2 win over the Hurricanes on Saturday night, when Artemi Panarin recorded his first career four-goal game after swapping places with Chris Kreider to skate next to Vincent Trocheck.  “You’re trying to win games. It was 2-1 [in Carolina on Saturday]. Sometimes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
193K+
Followers
79K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy