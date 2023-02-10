ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Joe Montana says John Candy tried signing him to Canadian Football League

By David Russell
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02KI5R_0kikyD2000

NFL legend Joe Montana didn’t take any trains, planes or automobiles to play in Canada.

But the four-time Super Bowl champion said beloved comedian and Toronto Argonauts co-owner John Candy tried signing the legendary quarterback in the early 1990s.

“He was trying to get me to go to Canada,” Montana said on The Rich Eisen show. “They just didn’t have enough money,” Montana said.

“But if the price was right —“ Eisen responded.

“I might have been wearing an Argonaut uniform,” Montana said, adding there were a couple of meetings.

“So this is real?” an incredulous Eisen asked. “It wasn’t just a ‘oh by the way.’”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkX5xEDCrI4?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sUFB_0kikyD2000
Montana warming up before the NFC championship game on Jan. 16, 1990.
AP

“No no no,” Montana said.

“I love that,” Eisen said.

Montana and Candy are famously linked to Super Bowl XXII. The 49ers legend pointed out the “Uncle Buck” star to his teammates while in the huddle before completing the game-winning drive for a 20-16 victory over the Bengals. Montana would hit John Taylor for a touchdown with 34 seconds remaining.

Two years later, in 1991, the Argonauts were purchased by LA Kings owner Bruce McNall with Kings superstar Wayne Gretzky and Candy becoming minority owners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RCTv_0kikyD2000
Toronto Argonauts co-owner John Candy (right) hoists the Eastern Division cup with Argonauts players on Nov. 17, 1991.
Toronto Star via Getty Images
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0SDPkIrRdQ?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

The team stunned the sports world by signing Notre Dame star Raghib “Rocket” Ismail, the projected number one pick in the NFL draft, to a four-year, $18.2 million deal. And the Argonauts won the 1991 Grey Cup with Ismail earning Grey Cup MVP honors.

Then they set their sights on Joe Cool.

“We’d won the championship and so forth and I thought to myself, ‘Maybe there’s a way of getting a real superstar player who is nearing the end of his career,” McNall told The Mercury News in 2016. “Maybe it would be someone who wants to try a different venue and become the biggest gun in Canada’s history.”

Alas, the Argonauts ownership couldn’t convince Montana to leave the NFL. Despite the fact, he’d been battling injuries and Steve Young for the 49ers’ starting job.

Montana was traded to the Chiefs before the 1993 season and spent the final two seasons of his illustrious career in Kansas City.

Candy died of a heart attack in 1994 at the age of 43.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Patrick Mahomes kisses wife Brittany Matthews after Chiefs’ Super Bowl 2023 win

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is feeling the love from his family following Kansas City’s Super Bowl 2023 win. Moments after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, 38-35, Brittany Matthews made her way to the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, to celebrate her husband’s second Super Bowl victory. “MY BABY DID IT!!!!!” the 27-year-old Matthews tweeted. Matthews greeted Mahomes, also 27, as the celebrations continued on the field, where the longtime couple was joined by their daughter, Sterling Skye, who turns 2 years old later this month. Mahomes, the league’s newly crowned MVP, shared a kiss with Matthews, whom...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson joke after Rihanna Super Bowl halftime show

Terry Bradshaw and Jimmy Johnson had jokes. After Rihanna slayed her halftime performance at halftime of Super Bowl 2023 at State Farm Stadium, the Fox NFL crew had a quick reaction before a block of commercials. Host Curt Menefee said that he spied Jimmy Johnson dancing. “I was bouncing up and down,” Johnson admitted. “That’s about all the rhythm I’ve got.” Terry Bradshaw complained that Michael Strahan got to meet Rihanna — Strahan interviewed her in a taped segment for the Super Bowl pregame show — but he did not. “I wanted to meet her. How come Mike got to meet...
New York Post

Stephen A. Smith doesn’t think ESPN should’ve fired Donovan McNabb

Stephen A. Smith defended Donovan McNabb — a guest on his “Know Mercy” podcast — more than five years after the latter was fired by ESPN following a sexual harassment investigation. Around the 10-minute mark of the episode, which was released Friday, Smith transitioned their conversation by telling McNabb that he thinks “you should be on TV more, quite frankly.” “I haven’t seen you on TV enough,” he asked the 46-year-old and former NFL quarterback. “Do you feel that way about yourself?” “Absolutely,” McNabb, who overlapped with Smith and the “First Take” show at ESPN, replied. “Should’ve still been on TV, but that’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes is taking bathroom selfies at Super Bowl 2023

Jackson Mahomes is at it again. The younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is taking his social media followers along with him at Super Bowl 2023, and his posts are unsurprisingly cringeworthy. Jackson, who had his fair share of social media controversies last season, even snapped a few bathroom selfies at State Farm Stadium, where his big brother and the Chiefs are facing the Eagles. The TikTok star, who boasts over one million followers on the video app, also posed for a selfie with his sister-in-law, Brittany Matthews, and his niece, Sterling Skye, who turns 2 years old later...
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes crashes Patrick’s postgame interview with cringey dance after Super Bowl 2023

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won Super Bowl 2023 over the Eagles — and as expected, his brother Jackson got in on the celebration. As the Chiefs’ Super Bowl MVP quarterback participated in a postgame interview on NFL Network after defeating Philadelphia, 38-35, his brother Jackson, 22, appeared to crash the TV broadcast, busting a dance move and immediately looking at his phone. It appeared that Jackson didn’t realize he was in the shot, as a few seconds later, he looked up and appeared to apologize to someone off camera before backing away. The Mahomes brothers’ father, Pat Mahomes Sr., is seen in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
New York Post

How Chiefs WAGs prepared for 24 hours of Super Bowl 2023 glam

Some of the wives and girlfriends of Chiefs players got off to an early start on Super Bowl Sunday. Leading up to Super Bowl 2023 between Kansas City and the Philadelphia Eagles, a few of the Chiefs’ biggest supporters enlisted game-day makeup artist Allison Kaye, who has been curating looks for NFL WAGs in Arizona throughout the weekend. “We started at 5 a.m. to make sure we were finished by 9 a.m.,” Kaye told The Post on Monday. “It was so fun to have all of the girls together that morning and essentially have a ‘glam party.'” Kaye recalled how Reagan Steele, the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Pat Mahomes Sr. boasts about ‘Philly Blunts’ after Chiefs win Super Bowl

Pat Mahomes Sr. had jokes after the Chiefs smoked the Eagles in the second half of Super Bowl 2023. Mahomes, the father of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was walking through the tunnel with a victory cigar in hand after Kansas City’s 38-35 victory. Prompted that it was Joe Burrow who the Chiefs beat to reach the Super Bowl, Mahomes Sr. quipped, “It’s Philly Blunts this week!” The 52-year-old Mahomes had a 12-year MLB career from 1992-2003. He pitched for the Twins, Red Sox, Mets, Rangers, Cubs and Pirates. In the Super Bowl, the younger Mahomes was 21-for-27 for 182 yards and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Rihanna’s Super Bowl crotch grab controversy invades sports radio

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show had the phones ringing off the hook at WFAN. At one point during her 13-minute performance, the singer did a crotch grab dance move while singing her hit, “Rude Boy,” which seemingly sparked a frenzy over phones on sports talk radio. Al Dukes, the executive producer of “Boomer & Carton” on Audacy, tweeted, “Sports Talk Radio: We are getting more calls on Rihanna’s crotch grab than the actual game.” Dukes did not go into detail about what was said on the calls. Although, that part of Rihanna’s performance ruffled feathers on Twitter, with some people complaining...
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Darius Rucker Calls Out ‘Grown Men’ Keeping Hats on During National Anthem at Super Bowl

Country music artist Darius Rucker was feeling Chris Stapleton’s National Anthem rendition during Super Bowl LVII. However, he wasn’t so keen on some spectators he noticed in attendance. Stapleton’s breathtaking performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at America’s most-watched sporting event was nothing short of stellar. His rendition had the power to move even Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles’ coach, and Jason Kelce, Eagles’ lineman, to tears as they proudly witnessed it.
TEXAS STATE
Sportscasting

Where is Super Bowl 57 Being Played?

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs meet up in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday in a meeting of the conference’s top seeds. The Eagles and Chiefs enter with identical 14-3 regular-season records and 2-0 marks in the postseason. Philadelphia enters as a 1.5-point favorite, and all signs point to a close contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to big Texans news

The Houston Texans aren’t in the Super Bowl, but they’re in the headlines as Sunday’s big game approaches. While former Arizona Cardinals and Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury appeared to be in talks with Houston, the Texans have appeared to have gone in a different direction. Houston reportedly has hired its next offensive coordinator. Read more... The post NFL world reacts to big Texans news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Rex Ryan’s son could land with fitting NFL team?

Seth Ryan may really be a chip off the old block. According to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN on Sunday, the New York Jets have requested permission to interview Seth, the son of ex-NFL head coach Rex Ryan, for their wide receiver coaching job. Seth is currently an assistant WR coach for the... The post Rex Ryan’s son could land with fitting NFL team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

LeBron James trolls fans after getting booed at Super Bowl 2023

LeBron James had a response lined up. James was shown on the jumbotron during Super Bowl 2023 between the Chiefs and Eagles, and got booed by the crowd at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Never one to take affront lying down, James made a gesture of putting an imaginary crown on his head — in symbolism with his nickname, King James. The 38-year-old James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer earlier this week in a Lakers home game against the Thunder. Abdul Jabbar’s previous record was 38,387 points, and the record had stood since he retired...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Roger Goodell-Chris Jones embrace at Super Bowl 2023 baffles Twitter: ‘Weird af’

One of the most buzzed-about moments of Super Bowl 2023 unfolded after the game. As the Chiefs and their loved ones celebrated on the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., following Kansas City’s victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell joined in the festivities with the new world champs, including defensive tackle Chris Jones. In a video currently circulating on Twitter, Jones and Goodell can be seen sharing a long embrace, with the Chiefs superstar even lifting the commissioner off of the ground. As the duo’s warm exchange continues, Jones appears to be told, “I don’t care...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Meet the Super Bowl 2023 WAGs cheering on the Chiefs and Eagles

Before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kick off in Super Bowl 2023 on Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, get to know the biggest supporters of both teams. Kansas City Chiefs Brittany Matthews, wife of starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews, are one of the NFL’s most famous couples. The Chiefs quarterback and the fitness entrepreneur, both 27, tied the knot in Hawaii in March 2022. They said “I do” in an intimate ceremony by the ocean in Maui, where their 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, served as the flower girl. They...
HAWAII STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
193K+
Followers
79K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy