Bartlesville-area TV sports schedule

After putting together a riptide of momentum through an unbeaten regular season (21-0), the South Coffeyville Lady Lions are now on the verge of Class B district playoff title. Standing in the way is rival Copan High. The teams clash at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Welch High gym to decide the girls district crown.

SOUTH COFFEYVILLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO