Chloe Webb scored her team’s final five points, including the go-ahead basket with 3:00 left in the game, as California Baptist edged Abilene Christian 77-75 in a Western Athletic Conference women’s basketball game Thursday at Moody Coliseum.

ACU trailed 42-36 at halftime, and the Lancers held the lead in the third quarter, taking a 13-point advantage (65-52) into the final frame.

CBU took a 10-point lead on Grace Schmidt’s layup with 8:06 to play in the game, but ACU battled back for a 73-72 advantage on two Madi Miller free throws with 3:13 to go.

Webb, however, answered with a layup 13 seconds later, and the Lancers never trailed again.

Aspen Martin missed a shot at the other end for ACU, and Webb hit two free throws for a 75-73 with 2:16 remaining.

ACU missed to go-ahead 3-point goals, and Webb converted 1-of-2 free throws with 10 seconds left on the clock.

Thornton missed a jumper in the paint with four seconds to go, and the Lancers held on for the victory.

Dorcus Wu and Trinity San Antonio led Cal Baptist (12-11 overall, 8-4 WAC) with 17 points each. Schmidt followed with 13, and Webb had 11 off the bench.

Maleeah Langstaff and Thornton led ACU (11-12, 5-7) with a game-high 18 points apiece. Martin had 13, and Miller had 10.

The Lancers hit 48% from the field (29-of-60), including 11 of 29 3-point goals. ACU shot 42% from the field (26-62), including 11-15 treys.

The Wildcats, who have lost four of their past five games, play Texas-Rio Grande Valley (8-14, 2-9) at 4 p.m. Saturday in Edinburg. Stephen F. Austin beat the Vaqueros 76-42 on Thursday in Nacogdoches. It's the UTRGV's second straight loss − all to the WAC's top two teams.

ACU beat the Vaqueros 69-65 last month at Moody Coliseum.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: California Baptist fights off Abilene Christian in WAC women's basketball play