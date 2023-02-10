ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

One Mission Cambridge reaching new heights in 2023

By Hannah Combs
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49eBsT_0kikuYkX00

CAMBRIDGE — One Mission Cambridge, a coalition of Christian churches and ministries that is meeting the physical and spiritual needs of men, women, and children in Cambridge, helped 632 individuals from June through December 2022. On average, 210 individuals received help at its mission center monthly in 2022 helping to feed 558 household members, which included 198 children, 291 adults, and 69 seniors.

“We are declaring 2023 to be the year of abundance for One Mission Cambridge. Abundant gifts of love will be opened to expose resources and improve lives and greatly impact families to change the trajectory of Cambridge toward peace, reconciliation, and movement out of impoverished situations,” said Director Krista Pettit.

