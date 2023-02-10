Cephas to serve on National League of Cities’ public safety committee

CAMBRIDGE — Lajan Cephas, president of the Commissioners of Cambridge, has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2023 Public Safety and Crime Prevention federal advocacy committee. Cephas was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities on public safety issues, including law enforcement, municipal fire prevention, natural disaster preparedness and homeland security. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington.

According to the city of Cambridge statement, as a member of NLC’s PSCP committee, Cephas will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities, towns and villages before Congress, with the administration, and at home.