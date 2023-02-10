ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor

Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
NEW YORK STATE
msn.com

Who Is the Richest Shark on ‘Shark Tank’? Let’s Break It Down

Slide 1 of 7: Since debuting in 2009, Shark Tank has had viewers glued to their television screens watching millionaire and billionaire investors like Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec, Lori Grenier, Barbara Corcoran, and Daymond John analyze business proposals from hopeful entrepreneurs. There’s no doubt that all of the “sharks” are incredibly wealthy and successful (collectively, they have invested over $100 million into products and businesses from the award-winning show), but who is the richest? That answer may surprise you. Read on for the estimated net worth of the cast of Shark Tank. 'Shark Tank' Success Stories From the Show's First Decade on TV (PHOTO) Shark Tank, Fridays, 8/7c, ABC.
New York Post

Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, highlighted in retirement announcement

Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday after announcing his second NFL retirement, posting a collection of photos taken over the years that included a heartfelt moment with his ex, “Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son Jack. In a post shared on his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, can be seen posing beside his eldest child and Moynahan, 51. Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before splitting up in 2006. The quarterback later moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he married in 2009. The couple confirmed their divorce in October after...
Life and Style Weekly

Marie Osmond Has a Sky-High Net Worth! See How Much Money the Singer Makes, Career Details, More

Marie Osmond is one of the most successful singers and television personalities in showbiz. So, it’s no wonder why the former Donny & Marie host has a soaring net worth after years in the spotlight. However, Marie made headlines more than once for revealing that she won’t leave her children massive inheritances, as most wealthy celebrities tend to...
UTAH STATE
RadarOnline

Divorced Gisele Bündchen Saddles Up With Hunky Jiu-Jitsu Instructor After Basking In Ex-Husband Tom Brady's Crushed Super Bowl Dreams

Back in the saddle! Newly divorced Gisele Bündchen was spotted galavanting around with her hunky jiu-jitsu Instructor again, rubbing her rumored romance in her ex-husband Tom Brady's nose.Gisele was photographed riding horses with Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The supermodel looked relaxed and in her element with Joaquim during their scenic ride, shooting him several smiles while on horseback. This marks the second time the pair has been in Costa Rica together, with the first being right after her divorce.Gisele's latest spotting with her children's jiu-jitsu instructor is a double whammy for Brady. The Tampa...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Tom Brady news

This may be a time for celebration for legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady after he announced his retirement from the league earlier this month, but a recent report detailing some of his off-the-field business troubles have gotten him a little bit of negative attention. We knew Brady was interested in crypto and suffered massive financial Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tom Brady news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The List

What You Should Know About Amy Robach

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. As a popular face of broadcast news, including roles co-hosting ABC's "Good Morning America" and "20/20" since 2012 (via IMDb), Amy Robach has been a well-respected public figure recognized for bringing compassion and empathy to her interviews. An October 2022 feature on Robach from her alma mater, the University of Georgia, compared her on-air presence to that of "a brick mason who has been at his craft for decades; a concert pianist who is flawless on the keyboard at Carnegie Hall; a pilot landing a jetliner for the 300th time at Heathrow" (via Bulldawg Illustrated).
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Morning Show Anchor Announces Retirement After 30 Years

An iconic face of the morning news scene in Los Angeles is retiring. KTTV Los Angeles anchor Tony McEwing announced during Wednesday's broadcast of Good Day LA, which he co-anchors alongside Araksya Karapetyan, that he is retiring after 30 years at FOX 11 Los Angeles and following a career that has spanned more than four decades.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Makes Glaring Change After Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Exits

Following Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' exits from Good Morning America, the show has made a notable change to the program that they formerly hosted together. According to TMZ, Holmes and Robach's names have been scrubbed from the show's intro. It's not a completely surprising move given that the two anchors, who sparked controversy in late 2022 for allegedly engaging in a romantic affair, were fired from the show.
People

Michael Strahan Shares Throwback Photos with His Mom on Her Birthday: 'I'm the Luckiest Man Alive'

"You have always been a steady rock full of love and hugs," Michael Strahan wrote to his mother in a birthday tribute shared on Instagram Michael Strahan is one proud son! On Monday, the Good Morning America co-anchor, 51, celebrated his mother, Louise Strahan, on her birthday in a sweet Instagram post. He shared a current photo of the mother-son duo posing together, along with a throwback snap from his days as a New York Giants player and another old photo of him making a silly face as...
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy