Read full article on original website
Related
Treasure at Goodwill: A man knew he had hit the jackpot when he spotted a "worn out" $6 watch
There are quite a few incidents of people finding valuable objects but not realizing their true value until the object has been examined by an expert. The few, lucky people who appear on the Antiques Roadshow are prime examples of this.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 7 things I never buy at the parks.
After working at the theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few tricks for how to save money on things like food and merchandise.
disneyfoodblog.com
Traveling to Magic Kingdom Is About to Get HARDER
One of the best things about splurging for one of the resorts along the Monorail line is their proximity to Magic Kingdom. Not only can you get to the park quickly, but usually you have a variety of transportation options that leaves you split for choice! Unfortunately, one of the most convenient options will be going away for a while.
WDW News Today
All Rugs Replaced in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Lobby
All of the rugs in the lobby of the Great Ceremonial House at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort have been replaced with new blue and orange floral rugs. Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort has been undergoing a refurbishment and reimagining over the past few years, with a new Monorail station, updated Disney Vacation Club deluxe studios, “Moana”-themed rooms, and updated main entrance.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort
It’s a very well-located resort that’s close to EPCOT and several other Disney hotels. But did you know that there’s also some great dining here? Well, there is! We’re going to break down all your dining options at BoardWalk Inn so you can make those important “where and what to eat” decisions the next time you’re there.
Comments / 0