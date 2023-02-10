ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside Pulse

Actress Annie Wersching, Best Known For Roles On NCIS, 24, Bosch, General Hospital, Marvel’s Runaways, Timeless, Star Trek: Picard & More, Passes Away At 45 After Cancer Battle! RIP

Actress Annie Wersching, Best Known For Roles On NCIS, 24, Bosch, General Hospital, Marvel’s Runaways, Timeless, Star Trek: Picard and More, Passes Away At 45 After Cancer Battle! RIP. THR reports. Annie Wersching, Actress in ‘Bosch,’ ‘24,’ ‘Runaways,’ Dies at 45. Wersching, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Were Finalizing Spring Wedding Plans Days Before Actress Publicly Trashed Rockstar Over ‘Dishonesty’

Megan Fox and her fiancée Machine Gun Kelly were in the middle of planning their lavish Spring wedding before the actress publicly trashed him over the weekend which sparked breakup rumors, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation revealed that Fox, 36, and her beau Machine Gun Kelly, 32, were “hard at work” organizing their big day.One insider said Machine Gun Kelly had actually taken the lead on the planning and was jokingly labeled “groomzilla” by friends. Last month, an insider said about MGK, “he’s always interfering with her plans, so she throws up her hands and lets...
Marconews.com

Rihanna, Blake Lively, Keke Palmer and how celebrity baby announcements are changing

Leave it to Rihanna to one-up her last pregnancy announcement. Rihanna hinted to fans ahead of her Super Bowl halftime show Sunday that she'd be bringing a special guest for her performance, though no famous faces joined her. But after the singer, actress and entrepreneur pointedly caressed her belly a few times during the show, her team confirmed who the guest star was: her second child on the way.
Marconews.com

Pregnant Rihanna glows in futuristic Super Bowl halftime performance

Rihanna has already evolved into an immensely successful singer, a business mogul with a net worth of more than $1 billion and, as of last year, a mom. On Sunday, the multihyphenate added another accomplishment to the checklist: Super Bowl halftime headliner. Taking the State Farm Stadium stage in Glendale,...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy