ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Man fatally stabbed outside Inwood restaurant

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police are investigating a deadly stabbing outside an Inwood restaurant on Thursday morning that claimed a man’s life. Law enforcement sources said the homicide happened at about 1:05 a.m. on Aug....
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

42-year-old shot multiple times, killed in Harlem

NEW YORK, NY – Police in Harlem are continuing their investigation into the Saturday night murder of 42-year-old Alfred Johnson. Johnson was shot multiple times to his torso and neck Saturday night at around 10 pm inside 2 West 125th Street. Police on patrol in the area saw Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds and responded. He was treated by EMS and taken to NYC Health and Hospitals / Harlem, where he was later pronounced dead. At this time, police have few leads on who shot Johnson and why. No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been arrested. Anyone The post 42-year-old shot multiple times, killed in Harlem appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Knife attack outside Brooklyn barbershop leaves one in critical condition

NEW YORK, NY – A fight outside a barbershop in Little Haiti ended up with one person being sent to the hospital in critical condition with a stab wound to the neck. According to police, at around 9:30 pm on Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of 3302 Church Street regarding a male stabbing victim. Detectives with the NYPD’s 67th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault. When police arrived, they discovered a 29-year-old male with a stab wound to his neck. Police determined an altercation with an unidentified male suspect escalated. At one point, the suspect The post Knife attack outside Brooklyn barbershop leaves one in critical condition appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Daily News photographer suffers injury in West Village carjacking

Daily News photographer Sam Costanza (right) was injured during a West Village carjacking. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A veteran news photographer was injured in a West Village carjacking Wednesday evening, police and colleagues said. Seventy-three-year-old Sam...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Woman beaten while she slept in Brooklyn home invasion

BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn, Maryland woman was beaten while sleeping during a home invasion and robbery at her home in Arundel Village. According to police, on Sunday, at approximately 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a home invasion that just occurred in the 5300 block of 4th Street in Brooklyn. “During their investigation, officers learned that the suspect, who is known to the victim, entered the unlocked rear door of the residence and began to assault the victim as she was sleeping,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a statement. “The suspect struck the victim’s The post Woman beaten while she slept in Brooklyn home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

NYC subway attacker took picture of injured victim, then threw baby stroller down flight of stairs

NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx subway attacker kicked his victim down a flight of stairs, took a picture, then threw a baby stroller down the stairs at the victim before fleeing on Thursday. NYPD reported the attack occurred at around 8:30 pm on Thursday at the top of the stairwell entering the southbound Brook Avenue subway station. Police said the 34-year-old man was attacked, unprovoked by an unknown suspect who approached him from behind and kicked him down the stairs. After taking the picture of the man injured at the bottom of the stairwell, the suspect picked up a The post NYC subway attacker took picture of injured victim, then threw baby stroller down flight of stairs appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Deadly Chelsea stabbing claims man’s life: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives are looking for the suspect who stabbed a 38-year-old man to death in Chelsea early on Wednesday morning. Police said the homicide happened at about 12:50 a.m. on Aug. 31 in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Violent Kips Bay brawl outside restaurant leaves two men injured

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Two men were left injured late Friday night after a man attacked the other with a large weapon outside a Kips Bay eatery. Two ambulances and a battalion of NYPD officers were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Advocate

Gay NYC Teenager's Body Found Shot, Burned

The body of a missing 19-year-old gay student from New York was found dumped on railroad tracks in Brooklyn last week. DeAndre Matthews, also known as Dre, was found Tuesday lying on freight train tracks on Nostrand Avenue near SUNY Broome Community College where he was a student. Police say his body had a gunshot wound to the head and “significant burn wounds throughout his body.” A medical examiner also found Matthews had suffered from smoke inhalation prior to his death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting

NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for a gunman with bad aim after he fired several shots at a vehicle, completely missing it each time Saturday morning. Detectives with the NYPD’s 52nd Precinct say the accuracy-deficient gunman is male with a light complexion, 5’7” in height, approximately 160 lbs, and believed to be in his 20’s. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, and a black knit cap. According to police, at approximately 6:47 am, the unidentified male individual exited a black sedan and discharged a firearm multiple times in the direction of a The post Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Man shot dead in East Harlem during apparent dispute: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The suspect who shot a man dead in East Harlem on Sunday night remains at large, police reported. Law enforcement sources said the deadly shooting happened at about 7:38 p.m. on Sept....
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy