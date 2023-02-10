Read full article on original website
The second richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilMillburn, NJ
McDonalds Smackdown Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Another Hit-And-Run Incident In Jersey City Left a 39-Year-Old Woman In Critical ConditionAbdul GhaniJersey City, NJ
Missing Kindergarten Teacher Found Dead In Shallow Grave, 1 Arrested. Check The Entire Episode Here.Daily DigestKearny, NJ
Gunman Opens Fire Near NY Botanical GardensBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Man brutally stabbed in neck, body, hand outside Brooklyn deli, suspect sought
A man was repeatedly stabbed, including in the neck, outside a Brooklyn deli over the weekend, leaving him hospitalized in critical condition police said.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man fatally stabbed outside Inwood restaurant
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police are investigating a deadly stabbing outside an Inwood restaurant on Thursday morning that claimed a man’s life. Law enforcement sources said the homicide happened at about 1:05 a.m. on Aug....
42-year-old shot multiple times, killed in Harlem
NEW YORK, NY – Police in Harlem are continuing their investigation into the Saturday night murder of 42-year-old Alfred Johnson. Johnson was shot multiple times to his torso and neck Saturday night at around 10 pm inside 2 West 125th Street. Police on patrol in the area saw Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds and responded. He was treated by EMS and taken to NYC Health and Hospitals / Harlem, where he was later pronounced dead. At this time, police have few leads on who shot Johnson and why. No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been arrested. Anyone The post 42-year-old shot multiple times, killed in Harlem appeared first on Shore News Network.
Knife attack outside Brooklyn barbershop leaves one in critical condition
NEW YORK, NY – A fight outside a barbershop in Little Haiti ended up with one person being sent to the hospital in critical condition with a stab wound to the neck. According to police, at around 9:30 pm on Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area of 3302 Church Street regarding a male stabbing victim. Detectives with the NYPD’s 67th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault. When police arrived, they discovered a 29-year-old male with a stab wound to his neck. Police determined an altercation with an unidentified male suspect escalated. At one point, the suspect The post Knife attack outside Brooklyn barbershop leaves one in critical condition appeared first on Shore News Network.
Customer Denied Last Call Backs Car Into Jersey City Workers, Building: Police
A disgruntled customer denied last call at a bar in Jersey City got into an SUV and then backed it into employees, authorities said.Two employees at Taqueria Downtown on Grove Street were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries in the Saturday night, Feb. 11 accident, Jersey City spokeswoma…
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man hits 80-year-old woman in unprovoked attack on Upper East Side train: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Cops are looking for a suspect who attacked an 80-year-old woman in an Upper East Side subway station over the weekend. According to police, at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 the victim...
Headlines: ‘Most Wanted’ captured, Haverstraw suspects need identified, teen drowns in icy lake
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Daily News photographer suffers injury in West Village carjacking
Daily News photographer Sam Costanza (right) was injured during a West Village carjacking. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A veteran news photographer was injured in a West Village carjacking Wednesday evening, police and colleagues said. Seventy-three-year-old Sam...
Woman beaten while she slept in Brooklyn home invasion
BROOKLYN, MD – A Brooklyn, Maryland woman was beaten while sleeping during a home invasion and robbery at her home in Arundel Village. According to police, on Sunday, at approximately 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a home invasion that just occurred in the 5300 block of 4th Street in Brooklyn. “During their investigation, officers learned that the suspect, who is known to the victim, entered the unlocked rear door of the residence and began to assault the victim as she was sleeping,” the Anne Arundel County Police Department said in a statement. “The suspect struck the victim’s The post Woman beaten while she slept in Brooklyn home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Woman arrested for DWI, hit-and-run in Elmont
Police say 33-year-old Zeena Loor was driving a BMW and sideswiped the driver's side of a Nassau County police ambulance.
NYC subway attacker took picture of injured victim, then threw baby stroller down flight of stairs
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx subway attacker kicked his victim down a flight of stairs, took a picture, then threw a baby stroller down the stairs at the victim before fleeing on Thursday. NYPD reported the attack occurred at around 8:30 pm on Thursday at the top of the stairwell entering the southbound Brook Avenue subway station. Police said the 34-year-old man was attacked, unprovoked by an unknown suspect who approached him from behind and kicked him down the stairs. After taking the picture of the man injured at the bottom of the stairwell, the suspect picked up a The post NYC subway attacker took picture of injured victim, then threw baby stroller down flight of stairs appeared first on Shore News Network.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Deadly Chelsea stabbing claims man’s life: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives are looking for the suspect who stabbed a 38-year-old man to death in Chelsea early on Wednesday morning. Police said the homicide happened at about 12:50 a.m. on Aug. 31 in...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Violent Kips Bay brawl outside restaurant leaves two men injured
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Two men were left injured late Friday night after a man attacked the other with a large weapon outside a Kips Bay eatery. Two ambulances and a battalion of NYPD officers were...
Advocate
Gay NYC Teenager's Body Found Shot, Burned
The body of a missing 19-year-old gay student from New York was found dumped on railroad tracks in Brooklyn last week. DeAndre Matthews, also known as Dre, was found Tuesday lying on freight train tracks on Nostrand Avenue near SUNY Broome Community College where he was a student. Police say his body had a gunshot wound to the head and “significant burn wounds throughout his body.” A medical examiner also found Matthews had suffered from smoke inhalation prior to his death.
Stranger kicks man down Bronx subway stairs, breaks his legs: NYPD
A 34-year-old man broke both legs after he was kicked down a flight of stairs at a Bronx subway station, police said Sunday as they released a photo of the suspect.
NYPD: Man shot in head during robbery in Clinton Hill; 2 suspects sought
Police say the victim was shot while two suspects robbed him of $4,600 on Myrtle Avenue near Hall Street sometime around 5 a.m.
Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for a gunman with bad aim after he fired several shots at a vehicle, completely missing it each time Saturday morning. Detectives with the NYPD’s 52nd Precinct say the accuracy-deficient gunman is male with a light complexion, 5’7” in height, approximately 160 lbs, and believed to be in his 20’s. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, and a black knit cap. According to police, at approximately 6:47 am, the unidentified male individual exited a black sedan and discharged a firearm multiple times in the direction of a The post Gunman missed his target in botched Bronx shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man shot dead in East Harlem during apparent dispute: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The suspect who shot a man dead in East Harlem on Sunday night remains at large, police reported. Law enforcement sources said the deadly shooting happened at about 7:38 p.m. on Sept....
NEW PIC: Brooklyn subway shover threw man, 66, onto tracks in unprovoked attack
A 66-year-old man was shoved onto the tracks of a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday by an attacker who remains at large, police said.
