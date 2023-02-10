Mississippi Skies: Weather whiplash coming with temps, rain; four tornadoes confirmed

If you enjoy warmer temps and sunny skies, you’re in luck. For the fans of cold, rainy days, you’re in luck, too… and it’s all going to happen within a few hours.

Today will be a mixture of weather conditions across Mississippi from nice and breezy in the northern part of the state to warm and rainy in the southern part. Then, we’ll all have a cold, damp day on Saturday.

As far as the severe weather event Wednesday night, the National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes in Mississippi so far:

Simpson County

EF-1, West of Mendenhall, 90 miles per hour, 3.79 miles

EF-0, South of Magee, 80 miles per hour, 4.17 miles

Lawrence County

EF-1, Tilton, 100 miles per hour, 0.9 miles

EF-0, near Walthall County line, 70 miles per hour, 0.68 miles

North Mississippi

Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a high near 57. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low near 32.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 61 today. Isolated showers tonight with a low around 38.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 63. Isolated showers tonight with a low near 44.

Gulf Coast

Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon with a high near 60. Showers return tonight with a low near 48.