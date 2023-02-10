ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Skies: Weather whiplash coming with temps, rain; four tornadoes confirmed

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tJiCf_0kikqMGD00

If you enjoy warmer temps and sunny skies, you’re in luck. For the fans of cold, rainy days, you’re in luck, too… and it’s all going to happen within a few hours.

Today will be a mixture of weather conditions across Mississippi from nice and breezy in the northern part of the state to warm and rainy in the southern part. Then, we’ll all have a cold, damp day on Saturday.

As far as the severe weather event Wednesday night, the National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes in Mississippi so far:

Simpson County

  • EF-1, West of Mendenhall, 90 miles per hour, 3.79 miles
  • EF-0, South of Magee, 80 miles per hour, 4.17 miles

Lawrence County

  • EF-1, Tilton, 100 miles per hour, 0.9 miles
  • EF-0, near Walthall County line, 70 miles per hour, 0.68 miles

North Mississippi

Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy with a high near 57. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low near 32.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 61 today. Isolated showers tonight with a low around 38.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 63. Isolated showers tonight with a low near 44.

Gulf Coast

Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon with a high near 60. Showers return tonight with a low near 48.

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Gorgeous Monday before another stretch of rainy, stormy days

We finally have a day that will include bright sunshine across the entire state. It won’t last long, however, as clouds begin returning tonight with rain chances increasing every day. As warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico makes its way into the region, we’ll begin to have some thunderstorms, and that’s where the severe threat comes in Wednesday evening and Thursday. The National Weather Service is still predicting at least a Level 2 threat for these storms. That could always go up or down, so we’ll see in a day or two where we end up.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: quiet, warm Monday; rain, storms return mid-week

MONDAY: A quiet start to the new work and school week across central and southwest Mississippi. A chilly start with bright skies will give way to seasonably warm. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s after their humble beginnings in the middle and upper 30s. Clouds will gradually increase overnight with lows falling back into the 40s.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Weather radar to be down for maintenance, date changed due to severe threat

The National Weather Service’s radar that covers a large portion of Mississippi will be down for several weeks due to an upgrade. Beginning February 17, 2023, the KDGX WSR-88D operated by NOAA’s National Weather Service in Jackson will be down for approximately two weeks for an important upgrade. Technicians will refurbish and replace the pedestal, one of the most critical components of the radar, which is necessary for antenna rotation and positioning to capture data in all directions.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Next severe threat being monitored

We had something unique happen Friday evening and it’s not necessarily a good thing. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 severe risk for a system that’s five days away. When that happens, models are already showing potential for severe weather for a strong front without too many drawbacks. Of course, things could change before then. Threat areas could move or the system could weaken; however, when models agree this early, sometimes it could create a severe weather outbreak. We’ll know more in a couple of days but it’s a good idea to start thinking about plans you have Thursday in case the weather gets a little rougher than normal.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

7 Day Forecast

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Saturday: Showers likely, mainly between 3pm and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
OnlyInYourState

Take A Hike To A Mississippi Waterfall For A Super Scenic Adventure

Even though Mississippi has the reputation for being a fairly flat state, there are actually around 50 waterfalls cascading through the Magnolia State! Actually, many of them are found in this one special spot. If you’re on the hunt for s super scenic hike that the entire family can enjoy, then consider heading over to the Clark Creek Natural Area, where you’ll find a Mississippi waterfall or two as well as some gorgeous views.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Tornado surveys begin as rain moves out

Several reports of tornadoes and severe thunderstorm warnings kept Mississippians on edge last night. Today will be much calmer. Clouds will hang around for some of us today but temperatures and humidity levels will be much more comfortable as the front moves out of the state. We’re about to enter a stretch of a few days with a roller coaster of temperatures and several shots of rain chances.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Severe Weather Likely Wednesday AM & PM

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Update, the level of the outlook (3) has increased due to more confidence in severe weather occurring, especially across the Enhanced area (orange shading). Overall, the message remains the same in terms of expected threats. Severe storms with the main risks being damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Some hail is also possible but a smaller concern. The severe weather threat should peak this evening as the system progresses across the area in the time windows provided.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Restaurants in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI - There is a lot to choose from when it comes to must-try Bucket List restaurants in Mississippi. There are the ones in the heart of the state where you can enjoy great food and have a relaxing evening, and those located a little bit farther away. But regardless of where you are going, you can be sure to have a good time in any of these places.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippians enjoy annual Dixie National Parade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rodeo lovers near and far came out to this year’s annual Dixie National Rodeo Parade in Downtown Jackson. Agricultural Commissioner Andy Gipson rode horseback as he welcomed the crowd. Jackson Police Chief James Davis greeted the crowd along the route. Rodeo queens, marching groups, floats, tractor clubs and the Dixie National […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
117K+
Followers
8K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy