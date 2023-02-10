ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

New bill proposes an outright ban to riding in truck beds

By Jenn Boneza
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Should the law prohibit people from riding in the back of pickup trucks? A new bill moving through the legislature raises safety concerns around the issue, as traffic fatalities continue to rise.

It’s not uncommon to see people riding in the back of a pick-up truck here in Hawaii, but that could soon change.

A new bill aims to address safety concerns by making it illegal for anyone to ride in the back of a truck unless it’s an emergency or they are in a parade.

Sen. Chris Lee, Chair of the Transportation and Culture and the Arts Committee said it’s a matter of safety.

“This past year, Hawaii had 117 traffic-related fatalities and 572 serious injuries. And that is a record in Hawaii. And it’s sadly getting worse,” Lee explained.

But fatalities from people riding in truck beds remain fairly low.

According to statistics, there have been five deaths between 2015 and 2022 due to people riding in the back of trucks.

Senate Bill 1410 passed its second reading, with only one senator opposing it: Sen. Brenton Awa.

“As a local from the country, we don’t want the government stepping into our business,” Awa explained. “I know this one is about safety, but as a responsible driver, you’ve got your license. Your family, whoever’s riding in the back, there’s already rules, follow it keep people safe.”

Most residents said the law should stay the same.

Waimanalo resident Ioane Aipa, said, “If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it.”

Kalena Conner, also from Waimanalo, said people should be able to make the choice themselves whether they want to sit in the truck bed.

Honolulu resident Alan Lutz said he also feels it should be up to the driver.

“It might be a little bit dangerous, but you can’t outlaw everything that’s dangerous in the world,” Lutz said.

The law currently prohibits anyone 12 and under from riding in the back of a truck.

Honolulu resident Manuel Aragon said he would be in favor of raising that age restriction.

“I believe 18 and older is probably good,” Aragon explained. “If you’re old enough to fight for your country, I think you’re old enough to make your own decisions.”

Lawmakers are urging the public to share their opinion.

“What happens to the bill and as its amended, will be determined by the folks that show up to the hearings and give us their two cents,” Lee said. “Because not everybody lives in the same area. You have neighbor islands that are typically more rural where you probably have more pickup trucks versus Oahu. So now’s the time to weigh in. Make sure your voices heard.”

According to the new proposal, the fine if you get pulled over for riding in the back of a truck would be $25 for each violation.

The House Judiciary & Hawaiian Affairs committee will be hearing HB 112 (the sister bill to SB 1410) Friday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.

GF65
3d ago

Instead of worrying about people riding in back of truck beds they better fix the economical crisis they created when their minimum wage law went into effect. The price of a loaf of bread before the law $2.50-$3- a loaf after law went into effect $4-$5 a loaf a 5lb box of chicken $5.50 ea. then $9.50 ea Now. The wild chickens in my back yard are looking better and better everytime I go grocery shopping.

James Aguilar
3d ago

It is part of Hawaiian culture I think. I grew up riding in the back of my old man's pickup everywhere. Surfing, hiking, hunting, fishing, shopping etc. More native Hawaiians should join politics to prevent change.

Harry Sachs
3d ago

Just like California, more stupid laws that can't be properly enforced, especially in rural areas where it is effective for farmers and hunters. I can see it maybe needed as a city orderanance but even then I think Hawaii has bigger problems to deal with.

