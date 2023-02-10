Read full article on original website
US renews warning it'll defend Philippines after China spat
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The United States renewed a warning that it would defend its treaty ally if Filipino forces come under attack in the disputed South China Sea, after a Chinese coast guard ship allegedly hit a Philippine patrol vessel with military-grade laser that briefly blinded some of its crew.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Scholar nominated to follow Kuroda as Bank of Japan chief
TOKYO (AP) — Kazuo Ueda, an economist and former member of the Bank of Japan policy board, was nominated Tuesday to be the next central bank governor. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida presented the choice to parliament. Ueda, 71, would replace Haruhiko Kuroda, who will be stepping down after a second five-year term, leaving Ueda with the difficult task of steering the world's third-largest economy out of a time of unprecedented ultra-easy credit while contending with inflation and massive national debt.
Nicaragua's vote to strip opponents of citizenship
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Last week Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega packed off 222 political leaders, priests, students, activists and other dissidents to the United States, their release long demanded by the international community. Shortly after, Ortega’s government voted to strip the former prisoners of Nicaraguan citizenship. Analysts, legal experts...
UN report: Sayf al-’Adl widely seen as new al-Qaida leader
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say the predominant view among member nations is that the leadership of al-Qaida has passed to Sayf al-’Adl, who was responsible for Osama bin Laden's security and trained some of the hijackers involved in the 9/11 attack on the U.S. The panel...
Myanmar's military rulers to let 'loyal' citizens carry guns
BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar's military government plans to allow people who are “loyal to the nation,” including government employees and retired military personnel, to carry licensed firearms, but they must comply with orders from local authorities to participate in security and law enforcement actions, the military and media reports said.
