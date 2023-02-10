ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Steph Curry gets 100% real on James Wiseman after trade to Pistons

Steph Curry admitted on Monday he’s not sure what type of player James Wiseman will ultimately become. Like general manager Bob Myers and the Golden State Warriors‘ other head decision-makers, though, Curry seems certain the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft is better off with the Detroit Pistons.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Grizzlies’ mind-blowing trade offer for Mikal Bridges that Suns rejected

As it turns out, the Memphis Grizzlies did everything they can to secure the services of Mikal Bridges right before the NBA trade deadline. As we all know, Bridges is now a member of the Brooklyn Nets after the Phoenix Suns pulled the trigger on a blockbuster deal that saw Kevin Durant take his talents to Arizona. The Grizzlies took their shot, though, and to say that the offer they had on the table for Bridges is surprising would be an understatement.
MEMPHIS, TN
WZZM 13

Why the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Nets ended the most exciting chapter in franchise history at the NBA trade deadline when they dealt Kevin Durant to Phoenix, the last major trade in a series of transactions that built and then tore down a superteam in the eastern borough. While a move...
BROOKLYN, NY
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant gets first injury update from Suns since blockbuster trade

The dust has now settled after what was truly a mind-blowing NBA trade deadline. Right now, basketball fans have allowed themselves to let the fact that Kevin Durant is now a member of the Phoenix Suns sink in. Although, the truth is we all won’t be able to really appreciate this landscape-shifting deal until we see KD make his highly-anticipated debut for his new team.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s future with Mavs gets eye-opening update

The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving just over a week ago now in order to give Luka Doncic a legitimate co-star that he’s long needed. And while Kyrie does become a free agent this summer, there appears to be a good chance he signs an extension with the Mavs.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr reveals painful reason James Wiseman didn’t work out for Warriors

When Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors drafted James Wiseman second overall in 2020, there were huge expectations that he’d be the face of the franchise after Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Three seasons later, however, he’s gone from the Dubs. The Warriors traded Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Saddiq Bey. […] The post Steve Kerr reveals painful reason James Wiseman didn’t work out for Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Sixers add more depth behind Joel Embiid with latest signing

The Philadelphia 76ers have made a move to address their issues at the backup center spot behind Joel Embiid. As Montrezl Harrell struggles and Paul Reed tries to find consistent playing time, the Sixers are adding another big man: Dewayne Dedmon. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Sixers have signed Dedmon for the rest […] The post Sixers add more depth behind Joel Embiid with latest signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Jae Crowder gets status update after trade to Bucks

Jae Crowder practiced with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday according to head coach Mike Budenholzer, per Eric Nehm. However, Crowder is expected to miss Milwaukee’s next two games. His return to game-action has yet to be announced following the Bucks’ trade. Crowder will require more time before returning since he hadn’t played with the Phoenix […] The post Jae Crowder gets status update after trade to Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Braves insider comments on ridiculous Ronald Acuña trade ‘rumor’

An Atlanta Braves insider shut down a rumor that star outfielder Ronald Acuña requested a trade from the team. The Atlanta Braves are expecting big things out of star outfielder Ronald Acuña, who returned from a torn ACL last year and dealt with other injuries in the 2022 season. With spring training beginning, it was announced this past week that Acuña would be playing for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic after team doctors gave him the okay after initially saying it wouldn’t be in his best interest. There is a lot for Braves fans to look forward to this upcoming season. But, they received quite the scare on Friday.
ClutchPoints

Frustration boiling over for Warriors after Lakers loss, admits Steve Kerr

There’s still a chance the Golden State Warriors end up battling for playoff or play-in positioning with the Los Angeles Lakers in the last week of the regular season. Should that peak drama comes to pass, the defending champions will rue missing out on a golden opportunity to get a win against their new-look Southern […] The post Frustration boiling over for Warriors after Lakers loss, admits Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
