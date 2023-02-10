Read full article on original website
Steph Curry gets 100% real on James Wiseman after trade to Pistons
Steph Curry admitted on Monday he’s not sure what type of player James Wiseman will ultimately become. Like general manager Bob Myers and the Golden State Warriors‘ other head decision-makers, though, Curry seems certain the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft is better off with the Detroit Pistons.
Los Angeles Lakers Are Reportedly Frustrated With Darvin Ham Because He Played An Injured LeBron James For Extended Minutes
According to an NBA insider, there are people within the Lakers organization who were frustrated with Darvin Ham for playing an injured LeBron James for extended minutes.
RUMOR: Grizzlies’ mind-blowing trade offer for Mikal Bridges that Suns rejected
As it turns out, the Memphis Grizzlies did everything they can to secure the services of Mikal Bridges right before the NBA trade deadline. As we all know, Bridges is now a member of the Brooklyn Nets after the Phoenix Suns pulled the trigger on a blockbuster deal that saw Kevin Durant take his talents to Arizona. The Grizzlies took their shot, though, and to say that the offer they had on the table for Bridges is surprising would be an understatement.
Why the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Nets ended the most exciting chapter in franchise history at the NBA trade deadline when they dealt Kevin Durant to Phoenix, the last major trade in a series of transactions that built and then tore down a superteam in the eastern borough. While a move...
Lakers Could Be The Key Reason Why Russell Westbrook Won't Join Clippers
Russell Westbrook was finally traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2023 trade deadline struck, ending his tumultuous tenure with the Purple and Gold and joining the Utah Jazz in the 3-team deal that landed D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarret Vanderbilt in LA. Meanwhile, Russ was expected...
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
The Insane Trade Package Nets Wanted From Lakers For Kyrie Irving
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly wanted blood and sweat from the Los Angeles Lakers in a potential Kyrie Irving trade.
Kevin Durant gets first injury update from Suns since blockbuster trade
The dust has now settled after what was truly a mind-blowing NBA trade deadline. Right now, basketball fans have allowed themselves to let the fact that Kevin Durant is now a member of the Phoenix Suns sink in. Although, the truth is we all won’t be able to really appreciate this landscape-shifting deal until we see KD make his highly-anticipated debut for his new team.
Vince Carter reveals who he believes will be the two most impactful players on the buyout market this season
Carter highlighted Danny Green and Will Barton as two guys he thinks can make their mark for a playoff contender on the buyout market this season
Kyrie Irving’s future with Mavs gets eye-opening update
The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving just over a week ago now in order to give Luka Doncic a legitimate co-star that he’s long needed. And while Kyrie does become a free agent this summer, there appears to be a good chance he signs an extension with the Mavs.
Steve Kerr reveals painful reason James Wiseman didn’t work out for Warriors
When Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors drafted James Wiseman second overall in 2020, there were huge expectations that he’d be the face of the franchise after Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Three seasons later, however, he’s gone from the Dubs. The Warriors traded Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Saddiq Bey. […] The post Steve Kerr reveals painful reason James Wiseman didn’t work out for Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs GM has perfect backwards reasoning to explain Kyrie Irving trade
Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison made a big move acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and he addressed the perceived risk of acquiring Irving in a witty way. “I actually see the risk in not doing it,” Nico Harrison said, via Stein....
Ben Simmons Gets Real On Nets Current Roster Without Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
Ben Simmons speaks on new-look Nets.
Sixers add more depth behind Joel Embiid with latest signing
The Philadelphia 76ers have made a move to address their issues at the backup center spot behind Joel Embiid. As Montrezl Harrell struggles and Paul Reed tries to find consistent playing time, the Sixers are adding another big man: Dewayne Dedmon. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Sixers have signed Dedmon for the rest […] The post Sixers add more depth behind Joel Embiid with latest signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jae Crowder gets status update after trade to Bucks
Jae Crowder practiced with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday according to head coach Mike Budenholzer, per Eric Nehm. However, Crowder is expected to miss Milwaukee’s next two games. His return to game-action has yet to be announced following the Bucks’ trade. Crowder will require more time before returning since he hadn’t played with the Phoenix […] The post Jae Crowder gets status update after trade to Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
"It definitely would have been a tougher series for them" - Patrick Ewing regrets not playing in the 1999 NBA Finals
Patrick Ewing was confident about how he could’ve helped the Knicks in dealing with the Twin Towers from San Antonio
Josh Hart had a perfect three-word response to entering the Knicks' locker room for the first time
Newly acquired New York Knicks forward/guard Josh Hart isn’t hiding his delightful enthusiasm for joining his new team. After the Portland Trail Blazers traded Hart to the Big Apple, it reunited Hart with his old Villanova teammate Jalen Brunson and sent him to a potential playoff contender in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.
Braves insider comments on ridiculous Ronald Acuña trade ‘rumor’
An Atlanta Braves insider shut down a rumor that star outfielder Ronald Acuña requested a trade from the team. The Atlanta Braves are expecting big things out of star outfielder Ronald Acuña, who returned from a torn ACL last year and dealt with other injuries in the 2022 season. With spring training beginning, it was announced this past week that Acuña would be playing for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic after team doctors gave him the okay after initially saying it wouldn’t be in his best interest. There is a lot for Braves fans to look forward to this upcoming season. But, they received quite the scare on Friday.
Frustration boiling over for Warriors after Lakers loss, admits Steve Kerr
There’s still a chance the Golden State Warriors end up battling for playoff or play-in positioning with the Los Angeles Lakers in the last week of the regular season. Should that peak drama comes to pass, the defending champions will rue missing out on a golden opportunity to get a win against their new-look Southern […] The post Frustration boiling over for Warriors after Lakers loss, admits Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
