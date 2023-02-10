ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPlM8_0kikoozp00

From the earthquake that ravaged parts of Turkey and Syria to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Pope’s visit to South Sudan, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Alexander Zemlianichenko in Moscow.

