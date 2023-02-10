ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

wmucsports.net

Loyola shocks Maryland men’s lacrosse, ends 19-game winning streak

No. 2 Maryland (1-0) played away from home for the first time this season, going to Baltimore to face in-state rival Loyola in the Greyhounds’ regular-season opener. Maryland trounced No. 20 Richmond 15-4 to kick off its 2023 campaign on Feb. 4. Owen Murphy manned the offensive side with four goals, and senior attackman Daniel Maltz contributed a game-high five points. Logan McNaney was also stellar, making 12 saves and allowing just three goals.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
wmucsports.net

Maryland wrestling shook up in final Big Ten dual with No. 1 Penn State

The Terps came into this dual riding a wave of excitement and confidence. The team beat Purdue on Friday earning their first Big Ten win since 2016. The team hoped to take that energy into their final Big Ten dual of the regular season against No. 1 ranked Penn State. The Nittany Lions sported a record of 14-0, 7-0 in Big Ten play. Penn State also has two wrestlers ranked first in their weight class, Carter Starocci and Roman Bravo-Young.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Channel 6000

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in Oregon, Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After shuttering close to 150 stores in recent weeks, the American retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will close another 150 stores, including six more locations in Oregon and Washington. In its Business & Strategic Update Presentation from Aug. 31, 2022, the...
OREGON STATE
thatoregonlife.com

A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast

Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
OREGON STATE
tourcounsel.com

Eugene Mall | Shopping mall in Eugene, Oregon

The Eugene Mall was a car-free zone in the heart of Eugene, Oregon, United States, designed to encourage pedestrian access to shopping and entertainment areas. Dedicated on February 13, 1971, the mall opened amid three days of fanfare and dreams of a revitalized downtown. Conflict over the scope and use of the mall began immediately and continued for 30 years until the last remaining parts of the mall were opened to automobile traffic. At that time, a former Eugene mayor commented that the city's dreams for a bright future just hadn't worked.
EUGENE, OR
hereisoregon.com

This Oregon ranch owner built a Disneyland of remote-control cars

Scott Haury has always had a love for the miniature. Growing up, he used to build towns made from Hot Wheels tracks in his parent’s backyard, creating trails for the little toy cars in the dirt outside of their home. In the 1980s, he started using radio-controlled cars, commonly known as RC cars, small scale-model vehicles driven remotely with a controller.
SUTHERLIN, OR
wholecommunity.news

Eugene neighborhoods prepare for 2 inches of snow

Snow brings increased risk of downed tree limbs and power outages. Eugene neighborhood preparedness teams encourage you to prepare to take care of yourself and your family with basic supplies for up to 72 hours. Neighborhood preparedness teams are on alert as the National Weather Service is predicting up to...
EUGENE, OR
KGW

Missing Silverton teen found more than a year after disappearance

SALEM, Ore. — More than a year after his disappearance, a missing Silverton teenager has returned home, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when he was last seen on Oct. 15, 2021. Early that day, he'd been dropped off for a morning shift at the Oregon Garden Resort in Silverton, his family told KGW in December of that year. Later in the day, Mayhugh texted his parents to say he was working a double. When they went to pick him up that night, he was not there.
SILVERTON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

REPRESENTATIVE OSBORNE PUSHING FOR INCREASE IN CAT THRESHOLD

On Thursday State Representative Virgle Osborne of Roseburg, released a statement on his bill that would increase the Corporate Activity Tax threshold from $1 million to $5 million. Osborne said, “This morning, I experienced overwhelming support in the House Committee on Revenue for House Bill 2433, which received nearly 40...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Cockatiel Bird has been missing for days, Owner says

EUGENE, Ore.- It's been nearly four days since Rachel Sonora has seen her feathered companion. She's been doing her best to find Deacon, her Cockatiel bird, and she's gone as far as to reach a friend who works in a bird sanctuary. But it doesn't look like the odds are on her side.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
MARION COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Man jailed after allegedly recording women in bathrooms, Eugene police say

EUGENE, Ore. – A man who would allegedly follow women into restrooms and record them has been jailed after reportedly being caught and restrained by a victim’s boyfriend until police could arrive, according to the Eugene Police Department. Now, Eugene police are asking for any other victims to come forward.
EUGENE, OR
philomathnews.com

Highway 99W crash takes life of 18-year-old

An 18-year-old man lost his life on Friday evening on Highway 99W after a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction collided with his vehicle nearly head-on, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Law enforcement responded to the two-vehicle crash on a stretch of highway near Corvallis Municipal Airport at...
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Police: 19-year-old arrested, police find multiple assault rifles at residence

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — On February 3, Springfield Police officers, dispatchers, and detectives initiated a proactive investigation into the location and apprehension of a fugitive from Washington, living in Springfield. According to a release from the Springfield Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a few different disputes between December 17,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ARMED ROBBERY INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY, TIPS WANTED

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery which occurred Thursday evening at Log Cabin Grocery, north of Roseburg. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said just after 8:00 p.m. 911 dispatchers received a report of the incident which took place in the 4700 block of Northeast Stephens Street. O’Dell said multiple law enforcement officers from DCSO and the Roseburg Police Department responded.
ROSEBURG, OR
hh-today.com

Former gas station site may get a restaurant

A new restaurant may be built on the former site of a gas station on the corner of Pacific Boulevard and Madison Street in Albany if the new owners go through with their plans. The lot is at 902 Pacific Blvd. S.E., across Pacific from Pop’s Branding Iron, the restaurant....
ALBANY, OR

