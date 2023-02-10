Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary MLB Team Owner DiesOnlyHomersWashington, DC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington residents seeing Social Security income go upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Washington DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief Alondra Nelson, 55, Resigns After 8 MonthsJan Vincent Beltran
Family of man killed in police shooting ask new prosecutor to review case.The News&StuffWoodbridge, VA
wmucsports.net
Loyola shocks Maryland men’s lacrosse, ends 19-game winning streak
No. 2 Maryland (1-0) played away from home for the first time this season, going to Baltimore to face in-state rival Loyola in the Greyhounds’ regular-season opener. Maryland trounced No. 20 Richmond 15-4 to kick off its 2023 campaign on Feb. 4. Owen Murphy manned the offensive side with four goals, and senior attackman Daniel Maltz contributed a game-high five points. Logan McNaney was also stellar, making 12 saves and allowing just three goals.
wmucsports.net
Maryland basketball protects homecourt again, defeat Penn State 74-68
Hakim Hart and Jahmir Young continue to prove themselves as one of the most devastating backcourt tandems in the conference, as they closed out Penn State 74-68 in dominant fashion on Saturday afternoon in front of a sold-out crowd. Maryland (17-8, 8-6 in Big Ten) continued to protect its home...
wmucsports.net
Maryland wrestling shook up in final Big Ten dual with No. 1 Penn State
The Terps came into this dual riding a wave of excitement and confidence. The team beat Purdue on Friday earning their first Big Ten win since 2016. The team hoped to take that energy into their final Big Ten dual of the regular season against No. 1 ranked Penn State. The Nittany Lions sported a record of 14-0, 7-0 in Big Ten play. Penn State also has two wrestlers ranked first in their weight class, Carter Starocci and Roman Bravo-Young.
Channel 6000
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After shuttering close to 150 stores in recent weeks, the American retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will close another 150 stores, including six more locations in Oregon and Washington. In its Business & Strategic Update Presentation from Aug. 31, 2022, the...
thatoregonlife.com
A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast
Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
tourcounsel.com
Eugene Mall | Shopping mall in Eugene, Oregon
The Eugene Mall was a car-free zone in the heart of Eugene, Oregon, United States, designed to encourage pedestrian access to shopping and entertainment areas. Dedicated on February 13, 1971, the mall opened amid three days of fanfare and dreams of a revitalized downtown. Conflict over the scope and use of the mall began immediately and continued for 30 years until the last remaining parts of the mall were opened to automobile traffic. At that time, a former Eugene mayor commented that the city's dreams for a bright future just hadn't worked.
hereisoregon.com
This Oregon ranch owner built a Disneyland of remote-control cars
Scott Haury has always had a love for the miniature. Growing up, he used to build towns made from Hot Wheels tracks in his parent’s backyard, creating trails for the little toy cars in the dirt outside of their home. In the 1980s, he started using radio-controlled cars, commonly known as RC cars, small scale-model vehicles driven remotely with a controller.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on collision near Corvallis
An 18-year-old is dead after a head-on crash on Highway 99 West Friday evening.
wholecommunity.news
Eugene neighborhoods prepare for 2 inches of snow
Snow brings increased risk of downed tree limbs and power outages. Eugene neighborhood preparedness teams encourage you to prepare to take care of yourself and your family with basic supplies for up to 72 hours. Neighborhood preparedness teams are on alert as the National Weather Service is predicting up to...
Missing Silverton teen found more than a year after disappearance
SALEM, Ore. — More than a year after his disappearance, a missing Silverton teenager has returned home, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when he was last seen on Oct. 15, 2021. Early that day, he'd been dropped off for a morning shift at the Oregon Garden Resort in Silverton, his family told KGW in December of that year. Later in the day, Mayhugh texted his parents to say he was working a double. When they went to pick him up that night, he was not there.
kqennewsradio.com
REPRESENTATIVE OSBORNE PUSHING FOR INCREASE IN CAT THRESHOLD
On Thursday State Representative Virgle Osborne of Roseburg, released a statement on his bill that would increase the Corporate Activity Tax threshold from $1 million to $5 million. Osborne said, “This morning, I experienced overwhelming support in the House Committee on Revenue for House Bill 2433, which received nearly 40...
kezi.com
Cockatiel Bird has been missing for days, Owner says
EUGENE, Ore.- It's been nearly four days since Rachel Sonora has seen her feathered companion. She's been doing her best to find Deacon, her Cockatiel bird, and she's gone as far as to reach a friend who works in a bird sanctuary. But it doesn't look like the odds are on her side.
kpic
Nearly 3 lbs. of fentanyl powder found in SUV search at I-5 rest stop
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, Oregon State Police made a drug bust at an Interstate 5 rest area in Marion County. The investigation started at about 10 a.m. when a trooper K-9 team saw something in an SUV at the Santiam Rest area off I-5 that led them to think the driver might be involved in some criminal activity.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ADVISORY: WINTER STORM WATCH from Monday 2/13 through Tuesday 2/14 at 4 pm
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches above 1000 feet with 8 to 16 inches above 2000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE…Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.
kezi.com
Man jailed after allegedly recording women in bathrooms, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. – A man who would allegedly follow women into restrooms and record them has been jailed after reportedly being caught and restrained by a victim’s boyfriend until police could arrive, according to the Eugene Police Department. Now, Eugene police are asking for any other victims to come forward.
philomathnews.com
Highway 99W crash takes life of 18-year-old
An 18-year-old man lost his life on Friday evening on Highway 99W after a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction collided with his vehicle nearly head-on, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Law enforcement responded to the two-vehicle crash on a stretch of highway near Corvallis Municipal Airport at...
kpic
Police: 19-year-old arrested, police find multiple assault rifles at residence
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — On February 3, Springfield Police officers, dispatchers, and detectives initiated a proactive investigation into the location and apprehension of a fugitive from Washington, living in Springfield. According to a release from the Springfield Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a few different disputes between December 17,...
kqennewsradio.com
ARMED ROBBERY INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY, TIPS WANTED
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery which occurred Thursday evening at Log Cabin Grocery, north of Roseburg. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said just after 8:00 p.m. 911 dispatchers received a report of the incident which took place in the 4700 block of Northeast Stephens Street. O’Dell said multiple law enforcement officers from DCSO and the Roseburg Police Department responded.
hh-today.com
Former gas station site may get a restaurant
A new restaurant may be built on the former site of a gas station on the corner of Pacific Boulevard and Madison Street in Albany if the new owners go through with their plans. The lot is at 902 Pacific Blvd. S.E., across Pacific from Pop’s Branding Iron, the restaurant....
klcc.org
Authorities in Eugene are shutting down house shows more often, according to artists and venues
Eugene has a long history of house shows. In the 90s, punk music could be heard playing loudly in neighborhood homes, with basement shows for bands like Black Flag gathering crowds of hundreds. The local music scene has thrived over the years with a major boom happening around 2019. However, many artists and fans have noticed a change since the pandemic.
