FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX 11 and 41
CAMP program supports migrant farmworker community through YVC
YAKIMA, Wash.- Migrant or seasonal farmworkers and their children have additional support available for pursuing higher education through YVC’s College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP). Interested students can apply online. The priority application deadline is May 31, 2023. “CAMP is incredibly successful in opening a pathway to higher education for...
Time to Fill The Tank With Cheaper Gas
If you fill the tank on a Monday GasBuddy officials say you save the most money. GasBuddy officials say no matter where you live in Washington State the average price for gas is $4.13 a gallon Monday. EVEN THE PRICE OF DIESEL IS DOWN THIS WEEK. If you're pumping gas...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Rescue Mission Receiving 44 Pallet Shelters This Spring
The Wenatchee Rescue Mission is receiving 44 pallet shelters to try and combat the growing homelessness crisis in the Wenatchee Valley. A pallet shelter is a low-barrier unit from the Pallet Shelter company, with the closest manufacturing facility in Everett. “This is a group that is committed to providing these...
FOX 11 and 41
Keep Yakima Clean has first cleanup event of 2023
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Keep Yakima Clean group met for their first cleanup event of the year, where they tackled North First Street between E and H Street. At the end of the day, a dozen volunteers picked up 420 pounds of trash and 5 tires from parking lots and alleys.
FOX 11 and 41
Traffic restrictions, water outages on 1st St in Yakima this week
YAKIMA, Wash.- Water line work will result in traffic restrictions on South 1st Street between Race Street and Walnut Street in Yakima from Tuesday, February 14t through Friday, February 17. Work on the project will start around 7 a.m. and last until 3:30 p.m. each day. According to a City...
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane children's hospital brings monthly orthopedic team to Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — Shriners Children’s Hospital in Spokane is starting a new outreach clinic, bringing its pediatric specialty orthopedic team to Yakima on a regular basis, according to a press release from Shriners Children’s. “We want to better serve the needs of the families in Yakima and...
KIMA TV
Oregon traffic stop leads to meth seizure and arrest of Yakima native
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A traffic stop in Oregon lead to the seizure of seven pounds of methamphetamine and the arrest of a Yakima native. On Sunday, Feb. 12, an Oregon State Police (OSP) Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 97 in Madras. During the stop, OSP officers...
Defendant in 2019 Central Washington Murder Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison
Richard Wayne Plumlee III’s murderer insisted that he was a victim of a repressive “Jim Crow” system as he was sentenced Friday to 23 years in prison. Joshua James Glazier, 29, invoked the late rapper Tupac Shakur, the “Bloody Sunday” attack on civil rights marchers in Selma, Ala., and police brutality victims George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in his statement in Yakima County Superior Court.
ifiberone.com
Escalating danger between motorists and recreationalists on Snoqualmie Pass prompts federally funded study to fix the problem
CLE ELUM - The growing volume of people using Snoqualmie Pass for recreation has gotten to the point where there’s serious concern about the safety of those on foot and motorists traveling through the area via I-90. That’s why a $429,504 federal grant has been awarded to Kittitas and King counties to study how to improve traffic safety along Snoqualmie Pass. The study will allow the counties and dozens of stakeholders to guide priority transportation safety improvements at Snoqualmie Pass.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima couple scammed by cashiers’ check
YAKIMA, Wash. – A Facebook Marketplace scam has left a Yakima couple out of $1,900 thanks to a bounced cashier’s check. Roger and Betty King were selling a grandfather clock, and agreed to a sale with a buyer, supposedly from Euguene, Oregon. The buyer sent the Kings a...
FOX 11 and 41
West Richland Police raise money for injured dog’s amputation
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — The West Richland Police Department is caring for an injured dog that had been found February 10, through support from the community. WRPD posted a picture of the dog, who has been nicknamed Cody, that day to ask for help. Cody was found around Ruppert...
FOX 11 and 41
Mobile home fire response blocks 38th Ave and Van Giesen St in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Responders with the Richland Fire Department and Benton County Fire Districts 4 and 2 are currently on scene for a mobile home fire on Van Giesen and 38th Ave, according to a NonStop Local reporter on scene. Our reporter tells us that Butte Ct. and...
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 9, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Police Investigating Fake Bomb Left Near Convention Center
Access to downtown Wenatchee was closed off as Wenatchee Police investigated a fake pipe bomb near the Wenatchee Convention Center Saturday morning. Around 11 a.m., Wenatchee Police Department closed off access to First Street and North Wenatchee Avenue to investigate a suspicious item left near the fountain. “It was a...
Heart Wrenching Horse Rescue Will Restore Your Trust in Humanity
In the summer of 2022, Animal Control Officers with Yakima County were called out to a home near Zillah on a report of a very skinny horse. When they arrived, they found the horse with his ribs and hips showing. The owner reported that he was having a difficult time...
Washington father shoots man at park, was trying to take his son away
Report: The Yakima Police Department, of Washington State, has announced in a Facebook post that on Sunday they took 911 calls from the local Randall Dog Park. Multiple callers said that a man who was acting suspiciously and erratically, was aggressively harassing another man, and his child at the dog park. The father of the child shot and killed the attacker, and police have not filed any charges.
FOX 11 and 41
Hit-and-run victim laid to rest as WSP searches for suspect
PASCO, Wash.- The man who died in a hit-and-run on Highway 240 on Feb. 5 has been laid to rest. The Benton County Coroner identified him as 41-year-old Rodolfo Jose Angulo from Kennewick. According to Angulo’s family he grew up in the Tr-Cities and was the second oldest of twelve...
FOX 11 and 41
Neighbor shoots neighbor on Outlook Rd in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. – One person is in custody after a shooting in Sunnyside, according to Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The incident involved two neighbors on the 3000 block of Outlook Road around 9 p.m. on February 10, according to Schilperoort. One neighbor shot another in the leg. There is currently no known motive.
FOX 11 and 41
February is National Pet Dental Month and it’s commonly overlooked in dogs and cats
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Pet Emergency Service shares some ways to keep an eye on pets’ teeth this National Pet Dental Health Month. Just like human teeth, your pets’ teeth can break and get infected. But they can also get jaw fractures. Jaw fractures can lead to...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Attempted Kidnapping of Infant at Washington Walmart Released as Prosecutors Review Video
Prosecutors are not charging a 44-year-old Wapato man accused of trying to kidnap a baby from a Yakima Walmart parking lot — for now. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said his office wants to review security camera footage from the parking lot before making a formal charging decision.
