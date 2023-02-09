ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gcY5A_0kiklOLg00

FEB. 2-9, 2023

From the earthquake that ravaged parts of Turkey and Syria to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Pope’s visit to South Sudan, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Alexander Zemlianichenko in Moscow.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

UN report: Sayf al-'Adl widely seen as new al-Qaida leader

U.N. experts say the predominant view among member nations is that the leadership of al-Qaida has passed to Sayf al-'Adl, who was responsible for Osama bin Laden's security and trained some of the hijackers involved in the 9/11 attack on the U.S. The panel of experts say in a report to the U.N. Security Council circulated Monday that no announcement has been made of Sayf al-'Adl replacing Ayman al-Zawahri, who was killed by a U.S. drone strike in Kabul last August
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
84K+
Followers
132K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy