3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in February
Although digital currencies are soaring in 2023, not all cryptocurrencies are going to be winners.
CoinTelegraph
SEC’s crypto staking crackdown has uncertain consequences for DeFi: Lido Finance
A crackdown by the United States securities regulator on crypto staking could have unintended consequences for decentralized finance, according to the head of business development at Lido DAO. Jacob Blish — who leads business development at Lido’s decentralized autonomous organization — told Bloomberg in a Feb. 13 report that the...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price eyes $22K rebound with BTC market structure ‘not yet broken’
Bitcoin (BTC) edged closer to $22,000 over the weekend as traders and analysts urged caution on overly bearish sentiment. Analyst dismisses “hysterical” crypto sentiment. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD seeing small spurts higher into Feb. 12. After hitting three-week lows the week prior, Bitcoin...
CoinTelegraph
Paxos to stop minting BUSD stablecoins for Binance
Blockchain infrastructure platform Paxos Trust Company will halt the issuance of new Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoins amid the ongoing probe by New York regulators. Paxos officially announced on Feb. 13 that the firm would end its relationship with Binance for the branded U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin BUSD. Starting from Feb. 21,...
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: Paxos facing SEC lawsuit over Binance USD — Report
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly told Paxos Trust Co. that it plans to sue the stablecoin issuer for violation of investor protection laws in relation to its Binance USD (BUSD) token. According to a Feb. 12 report in The Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with...
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
US News and World Report
China Says Proposed U.S. Ban on Chinese Buying U.S. Property Violates Market Rules
BEIJING (Reuters) -The United States is violating the principles of market economy and international trade rules in considering a ban on Chinese citizens buying property in the United States, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday. "Generalizing the concept of national security and politicising economic, trade and investment issues violate...
ChatGPT predicts US dollar dominance will give way to a multipolar currency system as China's yuan gains influence
Insider asked OpenAI's ChatGPT to weigh in on whether the US dollar or China's yuan would be the world's dominant currency in the future. The chatbot asserted that a "multipolar" system was likely, instead of a system dominated by one or two currencies. ChatGPT also noted the rise of both...
Bill Gates Reveals the Next Big Thing
The co-founder of Microsoft is convinced that artificial intelligence like ChatGPT will radically change our world.
CoinTelegraph
Jump Crypto unveils critical vulnerability on Binance’s BNB Chain
Web3 infrastructure firm Jump Crypto has discovered a vulnerability in the BNB Beacon Chain, which would allow the mint of an unlimited amount of arbitrary tokens. The issue was privately disclosed to the BNB team, enabling a patch to be developed and deployed within 24 hours. In a blog post...
CoinTelegraph
Binance withdrawals and BUSD redemptions surge post Paxos crackdown
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has seen a surge of withdrawals over the last 24 hours as investors appear to be spooked over recent news of regulatory action against Paxos and its stablecoin Binance USD (BUSD). At the same time, the BUSD token has recorded significant redemptions, with 342 million BUSD burned...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin flirts with bid liquidity as BTC price nears new 3-week lows
Bitcoin (BTC) drifted toward major liquidity around the Feb. 13 Wall Street open as the dust settled on United States regulatory news. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD $21,476 on Bitstamp, almost matching the weekend’s three-week lows. As analysts expected a “choppy” day prior to key...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase will ‘happily defend’ staking in US courts, says CEO
Crypto exchange Coinbase’s executives are standing up for its crypto staking services, claiming they cannot be classified as a security and threatening to bring the matter to the courts in the United States. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong posted on Twitter that the company will “defend this in court if...
CoinTelegraph
Infura is to blame for MetaMask’s violation of the crypto spirit
Censorship resistance is the foundation of crypto, so for many cryptocurrency purists, the Nov. 23 announcement by ConsenSys, the New York-based company behind the leading Ethereum browser wallet, informing its 20 million MetaMask users that their IP and wallet addresses would be collected was simply a gross violation of the crypto spirit.
CoinTelegraph
Multichain DEXs are on the rise with new protocols enabling them
Decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have become increasingly popular in recent years due to their ability to offer users a high degree of control over their assets and a more secure trading environment than centralized exchanges. However, one major limitation of DEXs is their inability to support cross-chain and margin trading. There...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin miners as energy buyers, explained
The energy consumption of cryptocurrency mining is a trade-off for the security and decentralization of blockchain networks. However, through the use of sustainable energy sources and effective mining algorithms, there are ongoing efforts to make the process more energy-efficient and sustainable. Mining crypto uses energy because it is a process...
CoinTelegraph
Kraken’s staking down, FTX post-bankruptcy hell and Binance news: Hodler’s Digest, Feb. 5-11
Kraken reaches $30M settlement with SEC over staking as IRS seeks user information. Kraken has agreed to stop offering staking services or programs to United States clients after reaching an agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Along with ceasing operations, the crypto exchange will pay $30 million in disgorgement, prejudgment interest and civil penalties. The SEC claims that Kraken failed to register the program as a securities offering. The move has sparked controversy within the SEC. Commissioner Hester Peirce has publicly rebuked her own agency over the shutdown, arguing that regulation by enforcement “is not an efficient or fair way of regulating” an emerging industry.
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 2/13: SPX, DXY, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, ADA, MATIC, SOL
Bitcoin (BTC) and select altcoins are threatening to deepen their correction after reports emerged that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a Wells Notice to Paxos, alleging that the dollar-pegged Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin is an unregistered security. Separately, Paxos has been ordered by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) to halt the issuance of BUSD.
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: Paxos reportedly ordered to stop issuing Binance USD
The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has ordered blockchain company Paxos Trust to stop the issuance of dollar-pegged Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin. The New York regulator’s actions come shortly after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a wells notice to Paxos — a letter the regulator uses to tell companies of planned enforcement action. The notice alleged that Binance USD is an unregistered security.
CoinTelegraph
Led by Bitcoin, blockchain industry starts 2023 off strong: Report
2023 is off to a great start, with Bitcoin (BTC) rocketing up 40% in January. The good news is not relegated to just Bitcoin, however, as this price increase has sent ripple effects across the cryptoverse. Mining revenue jumped $22.66 million in January, and crypto-related stocks doubled on average. Despite this good news, venture capital investments are down 23% from the previous month.
