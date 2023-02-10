WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This Saturday, Feb. 18, Ironclad Brewery will host a second chance prom benefiting Island Montessori School and Skywatch Bird Rescue. “Romantic evening for two? Check! Fun night out with the girls? Yes! Couples date night? You bet! Come to Second Chance Prom with your soul mate, your bestie, or your best self. This Adults Only event is for romantics, fun seekers, and social butterflies alike,” said the organizers in an announcement.

