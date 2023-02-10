ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

First Alert Forecast: Super Bowl Sunday to feature more beneficial rain

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Super Bowl Sunday! It’s been a soaker of a weekend for the Cape Fear. Wilmington’s already grabbed over two inches of rain since Friday and could pick up even more from a residual shower or two through late tonight. Most locations in the area can expect, in total, between one and three inches of beneficial rainfall.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

UNCW graduate’s app seeks to connect fishermen with local restaurants

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local Catch, a free app available on iPhone and Android devices, is helping connect local fishermen with restaurants that are looking to put fresh seafood on their menus. Landon Hill, the founder of the app, graduated from the University of North Carolina Wilmington in 2020 and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

CFPUA customer service phone line back online following technical issues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that its customer service phone line is back online. Previously, the line experienced technical issues on Feb. 13. “During the brief outage, customers could still access CFPUA’s Interactive Voice-Response system by calling 910-332-6550, or manage their accounts online...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Ocean Isle Beach man wins $100,000 after buying ticket from Food Lion

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Education Lottery has announced that Ocean Isle Beach resident Grady Watkins Jr. won a $100,000 prize on a $20 scratch-off ticket. “Watkins bought his lucky Platinum ticket from the Food Lion on South Willis Drive in Shallotte. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256,” said the lottery in a release.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
WECT

Museum of Coastal Carolina to host free community day for county residents

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Museum of Coastal Carolina is inviting Brunswick County residents to a free community day on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Come see the Museum for free with your Brunswick County ID, and enjoy meeting representatives of conservation organizations doing work throughout Brunswick County,” states a press release from the museum.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Families gear up for summer break at Wilmington summer camp fair

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Families around the Port City are already making plans for once school is out and summer is back. Dozens of families explored different summer camp options at Wilmington Parent Magazine’s Summer Camp Fair on Saturday. Organizers of the fair said they were happy with the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Ironclad Brewery invites community to second chance prom this Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This Saturday, Feb. 18, Ironclad Brewery will host a second chance prom benefiting Island Montessori School and Skywatch Bird Rescue. “Romantic evening for two? Check! Fun night out with the girls? Yes! Couples date night? You bet! Come to Second Chance Prom with your soul mate, your bestie, or your best self. This Adults Only event is for romantics, fun seekers, and social butterflies alike,” said the organizers in an announcement.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Two killed, one severely injured in crash at Eastwood Road and Military Cutoff Road early Saturday morning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Eastwood Rd. and Military Cutoff Rd. around 1:43 a.m. on Saturday. “Two vehicles collided, leaving three people with severe injuries. Sadly, two individuals succumbed to those injuries at the scene. The third individual was transported to Novant NHRMC with severe injuries,” a release from WPD stated.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Crash snarls traffic at Shipyard & Independence Blvd. in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A four-vehicle crash blocked traffic at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd. and Independence Blvd. in Wilmington just before 7 p.m. Sunday. All vehicles had heavy damage and all passengers were conscious as first responders arrived on scene. Wilmington Fire Department extricated one person from a vehicle....
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WPD: Missing 16-year-old has been located

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Monday that missing 16-year-old Clarissa Kiser has been located. According to the WPD, Kiser had last been seen on Feb. 9 at around 10 p.m.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Sunset Beach to celebrate 60th anniversary with free family-friendly event

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Sunset Beach has announced a 60th-anniversary celebration that is set to take place on March 25. According to an announcement from the town, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sunset Beach Town Park at 206 Sunset Blvd. N. The rain date for this event is scheduled for March 26.
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police investigating early morning homicide

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning. At around 12:10 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of S. 14th Street after a ShotSpotter was activated and a caller reported a body. On the scene, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
WILMINGTON, NC

