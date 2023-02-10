Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Michael Jordan is giving away millions of dollars in CharlotteAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
North Carolina entrepreneur empowering women through a women's workshopStephy SaysWilmington, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Related
WECT
First Alert Forecast: dry and pleasant pattern sticks around for Valentine’s Day
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Monday! Much like the big game, the storm system that brought about 1-3″ rainfall tallies across the Lower Cape Fear Region this weekend, is long gone. Dry and pleasant weather will kick off the new work and school...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: Super Bowl Sunday to feature more beneficial rain
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Super Bowl Sunday! It’s been a soaker of a weekend for the Cape Fear. Wilmington’s already grabbed over two inches of rain since Friday and could pick up even more from a residual shower or two through late tonight. Most locations in the area can expect, in total, between one and three inches of beneficial rainfall.
WECT
UNCW graduate’s app seeks to connect fishermen with local restaurants
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Local Catch, a free app available on iPhone and Android devices, is helping connect local fishermen with restaurants that are looking to put fresh seafood on their menus. Landon Hill, the founder of the app, graduated from the University of North Carolina Wilmington in 2020 and...
WECT
CFPUA customer service phone line back online following technical issues
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that its customer service phone line is back online. Previously, the line experienced technical issues on Feb. 13. “During the brief outage, customers could still access CFPUA’s Interactive Voice-Response system by calling 910-332-6550, or manage their accounts online...
WECT
Neighbors express concerns about new development impacting traffic in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A proposed new development along River Road in Brunswick County has neighbors concerned about wildlife, crime, and above all else, traffic impacts. “I can’t believe that someone would even consider putting 300 units on that property,” said Doug Dillmann, who lives just half a mile...
WECT
Ocean Isle Beach man wins $100,000 after buying ticket from Food Lion
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Education Lottery has announced that Ocean Isle Beach resident Grady Watkins Jr. won a $100,000 prize on a $20 scratch-off ticket. “Watkins bought his lucky Platinum ticket from the Food Lion on South Willis Drive in Shallotte. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,256,” said the lottery in a release.
WECT
Museum of Coastal Carolina to host free community day for county residents
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Museum of Coastal Carolina is inviting Brunswick County residents to a free community day on Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Come see the Museum for free with your Brunswick County ID, and enjoy meeting representatives of conservation organizations doing work throughout Brunswick County,” states a press release from the museum.
WECT
Families gear up for summer break at Wilmington summer camp fair
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Families around the Port City are already making plans for once school is out and summer is back. Dozens of families explored different summer camp options at Wilmington Parent Magazine’s Summer Camp Fair on Saturday. Organizers of the fair said they were happy with the...
WECT
Day 18: SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in case of missing boater Tyler Doyle
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for a missing 22-year-old boater has now passed the third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the weather has improved after a rainy weekend, and that the search for Tyler Doyle continues. “We will continue to be on the...
WECT
Ironclad Brewery invites community to second chance prom this Saturday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This Saturday, Feb. 18, Ironclad Brewery will host a second chance prom benefiting Island Montessori School and Skywatch Bird Rescue. “Romantic evening for two? Check! Fun night out with the girls? Yes! Couples date night? You bet! Come to Second Chance Prom with your soul mate, your bestie, or your best self. This Adults Only event is for romantics, fun seekers, and social butterflies alike,” said the organizers in an announcement.
WECT
Two killed, one severely injured in crash at Eastwood Road and Military Cutoff Road early Saturday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Eastwood Rd. and Military Cutoff Rd. around 1:43 a.m. on Saturday. “Two vehicles collided, leaving three people with severe injuries. Sadly, two individuals succumbed to those injuries at the scene. The third individual was transported to Novant NHRMC with severe injuries,” a release from WPD stated.
WECT
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man who may be in South Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Cory Owens, who was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 11. According to a BCSO release, he is 33 years old and has a long beard. He has a tribal tattoo on his left arm, a boat tattoo on his upper right arm and an anchor tattoo on his chest.
WECT
Murray Middle School students raising money with ‘Dunk-a-Palooza,’ WECT’s Jon Evans ‘dunked’
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Murray Middle School is hosting its “Dunk-a-Palooza 2023″ to raise money for Special Olympics New Hanover County. Students and families are raising money to “dunk” local leaders, including WECT’s Jon Evans. The school hopes to raise $4,000 through events like this one.
WECT
Crash snarls traffic at Shipyard & Independence Blvd. in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A four-vehicle crash blocked traffic at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd. and Independence Blvd. in Wilmington just before 7 p.m. Sunday. All vehicles had heavy damage and all passengers were conscious as first responders arrived on scene. Wilmington Fire Department extricated one person from a vehicle....
WECT
WPD: Missing 16-year-old has been located
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Monday that missing 16-year-old Clarissa Kiser has been located. According to the WPD, Kiser had last been seen on Feb. 9 at around 10 p.m.
WECT
Wrightsville Beach PD: Man arrested shortly after stealing register from Red Dogs
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A man who allegedly took a register from a Wrightsville Beach bar didn’t get far. According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, 21-year-old Jesse Bunch was arrested and charged with Common Law Robbery and Intoxicated & Disruptive. The incident took place shortly before 2...
WECT
Sunset Beach to celebrate 60th anniversary with free family-friendly event
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Sunset Beach has announced a 60th-anniversary celebration that is set to take place on March 25. According to an announcement from the town, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sunset Beach Town Park at 206 Sunset Blvd. N. The rain date for this event is scheduled for March 26.
WECT
County letter details alleged failures that led to firing of Port City United Director Cedric Harrison
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County dismissed Port City United Director Cedric Harrison on Monday, Feb. 13, citing issues with attendance, insubordination and using county time and equipment for outside business purposes. Rashad Gattison has been chosen to serve as interim director. “Gattison has been part of the PCU...
WECT
Wilmington Police investigating early morning homicide
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday morning. At around 12:10 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of S. 14th Street after a ShotSpotter was activated and a caller reported a body. On the scene, officers found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
WECT
Mother crashes into tree in Columbus County while taking 8-year-old to the hospital for gunshot wound
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two parents were hospitalized after a crash in Columbus County on Sunday evening as they attempted to have their child taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says the 8-year-old child suffered an accidental gunshot wound to the leg...
Comments / 0