Wbaltv.com
Suspect in Baltimore County police shooting, barricade waives right to bail review
TOWSON, Md. — The man accused of shooting two Baltimore County police officers last week waived his right to a bail review. David Linthicum, 24, faces several charges that include attempted first-degree murder and carjacking. He was captured before dawn Friday in Fallston after a days-long search that started in Cockeysville. He continues to be held without bail.
Nottingham MD
Towson shooting victim charged after weapon found in vehicle
TOWSON, MD—Police have filed criminal charges against a man who was shot, then crashed in Towson on Sunday evening. At just before 7:30 p.m. on February 12, 2023, a Baltimore County police officer who was in the area Towsontown Boulevard and Washington Avenue (21204) heard multiple gunshots and saw a vehicle drive by before crashing.
Baltimore man charged with two Anne Arundel County robberies within two hours
A Baltimore man is accused of committing two separate robberies within a two hour time span in Anne Arundel County.
Baltimore County adds patrols, more cameras to businesses in light of recent crime, shootings in Towson
BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Police are still searching for whoever shot a man in Towson Sunday night. It's the latest incident that has some concerned about their safety.Police say around 7:20 p.m., an officer heard multiple gunshots in the area of Towsontown Boulevard West and Washington Avenue. That officer then saw a car drive past before crashing.Cellphone video exclusive to WJZ shows the aftermath of officers surrounding the car and assessing the victim.Medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police believe the victim was targeted.The investigation found the victim was actually shot nearby at the intersection of Chesapeake and Washington...
foxbaltimore.com
Witnesses and video footage help police make arrest in 2021 West Baltimore murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have made an arrest in a West Baltimore homicide that occurred back in 2021. On September 14, 2021, at approximately 2:24PM, 29-year-old Shabro Meredith was shot in the 1800 block of N. Smallwood Street. Police say Meredith was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
14-Year-Old Female Shot In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A juvenile female was shot in Northeast Baltimore early yesterday morning. The incident took place at the 3800 block of Belair Road. Shortly before 6 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at a home at the address after receiving a report of a shooting. Police found a 14-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. An initial investigation determined that the victim was in the home with two unidentified juveniles. They were playing with a gun when the victim was accidentally shot. The juveniles who remain unidentified left the location. If you have any information The post 14-Year-Old Female Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland State Police investigating possible bomb threat in a Hampstead Walmart
Maryland State Police are investigating a bomb threat called into the Hampstead Walmart in Carroll County.
Baltimore County Police detective 'recovering and alert' days after shot, carjacked during manhunt
BALTIMORE - The Baltimore County Police detective who was shot during the multiday manhunt for David Emory Linthicum is in 'good spirits,' according to police spokesperson Joy Stewart.Detective Jonathan Chih was shot shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday and had his patrol car stolen by Linthicum.Stewart also said Detective Chih is "recovering and alert."That's a vast improvement from Thursday when Dr. Thomas Scalea, physician in chief at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, said during a press conference that the detective was on life support and would need reconstructive surgery.Det. Chih underwent surgery on Friday.According to documents, Det. Chih was...
Machete-Wielding Man Rear-Ends Victim, Smashes Window In Hanover Collision, Police Say
A wan with a machete who had a warrant out for his arrest attacked a young woman during a road-rage incident in Hanover, authorities say. Around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, an Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson said that a 28-year-old victim was rear-ended by the suspect on Arundel Mills Boulevard near Dorchester Boulevard.
Mom says DC police shot son after mistaking him for assault suspect
Dorothy Hoes says she was with her son, 38-year-old Steven Shaw, who was mistaken for an assault suspect by DC police before being shot late last week.
Suspect who allegedly shot two police officers in custody after hours-long standoff near Fallston mall
Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said police surrounded a suspect believed to be responsible for shooting two Baltimore County Police Department officers.He is now in custody.
14-year-old accidentally shot inside Belair-Edison rowhouse
BALTIMORE, MD – A 14-year-old girl was shot inside a Belair-Edison rowhouse on Belair Road early Sunday morning. According to police, at approximately 5:49 a.m., Northeast District patrol officers were called to a home in the 3800 block of Belair Road, for a report of a shooting. Police located a 14-year-old female victim with a single gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the girl was in the home with two unidentified juveniles, playing with a gun when the victim was accidentally shot. The two unidentified juveniles fled the The post 14-year-old accidentally shot inside Belair-Edison rowhouse appeared first on Shore News Network.
35-year-old shot and stabbed at Pleasant View Gardens
BALTIMORE, MD – A 35-year-old man was shot and stabbed inside Baltimore’s Pleasant View Gardens townhomes Saturday night. According to police, at around 11:14 pm, Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 200 block of St. Mathews Street for a report of a shooting. Officers found the 35-year-old male with gunshot and stab wounds to the upper body when they arrived on the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown. Detectives believe the victim was shot and stabbed while in the 200 block of East Street. The victim then walked to the The post 35-year-old shot and stabbed at Pleasant View Gardens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Shooting reported in Towson
——— TOWSON, MD—Police are responding to a reported shooting in Towson. The incident was reported at around 7:30 p.m. in the area on Towsontown Boulevard at Washington Avenue (21204). Early reports indicate that one victim sustained a gunshot wound to the back. No additional information is available...
24-year-old shot during robbery by group of juveniles
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore today said a 24-year-old man shot early Sunday morning was in the process of being robbed by a group of unknown juveniles. The group of teenagers approached the victim at around 1:39 am in the 1000 block of Quantril Way. During the incident, at least one juvenile attacker fired a shot, striking the victim once. Police arrived on scene to find the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. “Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was approached by a group of unidentified juveniles that shot The post 24-year-old shot during robbery by group of juveniles appeared first on Shore News Network.
Manhunt for David Linthicum comes to an end after two officers wounded
After two days on the loose, the manhunt for David Linthicum has come to an end. Linthicum had been on the run after allegedly shooting two Baltimore County Police officers.
foxbaltimore.com
David Linthicum charged with attempted murder, armed carjacking after manhunt
(WBFF) — David Emory Linthicum, the man that forced stay-at-home orders in two counties during a manhunt, now faces three charges of attempted murder after allegedly shooting two police officers during his run from Cockeysville to Fallston. Linthicum was taken into custody early this morning after an 8-hour standoff...
First Suspect Apprehended After Laurel Shopping Center Murder
Police have arrested a suspect believed to have killed a New Carrollton man outside of a Laurel shopping center earlier this week, authorities announced. Rakyia Talley, 46, of Laurel, is the first suspect to be arrested and taken into custody following the fatal shooting of Antwaun D. Conyers …
foxbaltimore.com
Cockeysville manhunt suspect captured in Harford County, say police
FALLSTON, Md. (WBFF) — 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, the subject of an intense manhunt since Wednesday, is in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's office. "Time was on our side. We had eyes on the suspect. We had him pinned down - he was hunkered down," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.
Police officer fighting for life after being shot by fugitive in Cockeysville
A Baltimore County Police officer is fighting for their life after being shot in the line of duty Thursday while searching for an armed fugitive.
