Fallston, MD

Wbaltv.com

Suspect in Baltimore County police shooting, barricade waives right to bail review

TOWSON, Md. — The man accused of shooting two Baltimore County police officers last week waived his right to a bail review. David Linthicum, 24, faces several charges that include attempted first-degree murder and carjacking. He was captured before dawn Friday in Fallston after a days-long search that started in Cockeysville. He continues to be held without bail.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Towson shooting victim charged after weapon found in vehicle

TOWSON, MD—Police have filed criminal charges against a man who was shot, then crashed in Towson on Sunday evening. At just before 7:30 p.m. on February 12, 2023, a Baltimore County police officer who was in the area Towsontown Boulevard and Washington Avenue (21204) heard multiple gunshots and saw a vehicle drive by before crashing.
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County adds patrols, more cameras to businesses in light of recent crime, shootings in Towson

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Police are still searching for whoever shot a man in Towson Sunday night. It's the latest incident that has some concerned about their safety.Police say around 7:20 p.m., an officer heard multiple gunshots in the area of Towsontown Boulevard West and Washington Avenue. That officer then saw a car drive past before crashing.Cellphone video exclusive to WJZ shows the aftermath of officers surrounding the car and assessing the victim.Medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police believe the victim was targeted.The investigation found the victim was actually shot nearby at the intersection of Chesapeake and Washington...
TOWSON, MD
Shore News Network

14-Year-Old Female Shot In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A juvenile female was shot in Northeast Baltimore early yesterday morning. The incident took place at the 3800 block of Belair Road. Shortly before 6 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at a home at the address after receiving a report of a shooting. Police found a 14-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. An initial investigation determined that the victim was in the home with two unidentified juveniles. They were playing with a gun when the victim was accidentally shot. The juveniles who remain unidentified left the location. If you have any information The post 14-Year-Old Female Shot In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police detective 'recovering and alert' days after shot, carjacked during manhunt

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore County Police detective who was shot during the multiday manhunt for David Emory Linthicum is in 'good spirits,' according to police spokesperson Joy Stewart.Detective Jonathan Chih was shot shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday and had his patrol car stolen by Linthicum.Stewart also said Detective Chih is "recovering and alert."That's a vast improvement from Thursday when Dr. Thomas Scalea, physician in chief at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, said during a press conference that the detective was on life support and would need reconstructive surgery.Det. Chih underwent surgery on Friday.According to documents, Det. Chih was...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

14-year-old accidentally shot inside Belair-Edison rowhouse

BALTIMORE, MD – A 14-year-old girl was shot inside a Belair-Edison rowhouse on Belair Road early Sunday morning. According to police, at approximately 5:49 a.m., Northeast District patrol officers were called to a home in the 3800 block of Belair Road, for a report of a shooting. Police located a 14-year-old female victim with a single gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the girl was in the home with two unidentified juveniles, playing with a gun when the victim was accidentally shot. The two unidentified juveniles fled the The post 14-year-old accidentally shot inside Belair-Edison rowhouse appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

35-year-old shot and stabbed at Pleasant View Gardens

BALTIMORE, MD – A 35-year-old man was shot and stabbed inside Baltimore’s Pleasant View Gardens townhomes Saturday night. According to police, at around 11:14 pm, Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 200 block of St. Mathews Street for a report of a shooting. Officers found the 35-year-old male with gunshot and stab wounds to the upper body when they arrived on the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown. Detectives believe the victim was shot and stabbed while in the 200 block of East Street. The victim then walked to the The post 35-year-old shot and stabbed at Pleasant View Gardens appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Shooting reported in Towson

——— TOWSON, MD—Police are responding to a reported shooting in Towson. The incident was reported at around 7:30 p.m. in the area on Towsontown Boulevard at Washington Avenue (21204). Early reports indicate that one victim sustained a gunshot wound to the back. No additional information is available...
TOWSON, MD
Shore News Network

24-year-old shot during robbery by group of juveniles

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore today said a 24-year-old man shot early Sunday morning was in the process of being robbed by a group of unknown juveniles. The group of teenagers approached the victim at around 1:39 am in the 1000 block of Quantril Way. During the incident, at least one juvenile attacker fired a shot, striking the victim once. Police arrived on scene to find the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. “Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was approached by a group of unidentified juveniles that shot The post 24-year-old shot during robbery by group of juveniles appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Cockeysville manhunt suspect captured in Harford County, say police

FALLSTON, Md. (WBFF) — 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, the subject of an intense manhunt since Wednesday, is in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's office. "Time was on our side. We had eyes on the suspect. We had him pinned down - he was hunkered down," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Fox News

