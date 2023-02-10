Editor’s note: At Civil Beat we are always on the lookout for unique voices who have the spunk and stamina to contribute to the public conversation. It’s safe to say there are few who fit that bill better than Beth Fukumoto who brings an insider perspective to Hawaii’s political and legislative scene while being able to also view it from the distance of experience with other places and systems. We’re delighted Beth has agreed to become one of our regular Civil Beat columnists and, as she gets up and running in the weeks to come, we hope you find her commentary insightful and motivating.

