Read full article on original website
Mo Barnes
3d ago
Guess they want to keep locals home, but you will need to lower prices! Hawaii gets tourists from all over the world... way place a tax when your locals want to gamble... if you dont like it, build your own casino!
Reply
5
congahilo
3d ago
Our local lawmakers are just ridiculous sometimes. Study first on your time before trying to enact takeaway laws that hurt people. We pay taxes that pay your wages to work for us. How about passing something like NO PAY RAISES FOR COUNSEL WHO DOES NOT DO THEIR STUDIES THEMSELVES! You care for more income to spend, then take pay raises?
Reply
4
Neo Wuwei
3d ago
How about Hawaii just open their own casinos owned by the Native Hawaiians? That would keep those dollars in Hawaii.
Reply(5)
6
Related
basketballinsiders.com
Hawaii seeks to ban casino advertising, and tax gambling vacations
A Hawaii Senate committee has approved Senate Bill 935, filed by Sen. Stanley Chang which seeks to ban casino advertising in the state. The bill specifically made reference to the state of Nevada, and Boyd Gaming Corp properties – but in moving the bill to the full Senate, it has removed specific reference to Nevada and Boyd Gaming.
basketballinsiders.com
Hopes of Hawaii legalized sports betting quickly drifting
Hawaii’s House Committee met to discuss Rep. John Mizuno’s Bill H.B. No. 344 and have subsequently deferred the bill, dashing hopes of legalized sports betting in Hawaii in the short to medium term. The deferral of the bill means Committee Chair Rep. Daniel Holt has the chance to recall it to committee at a later date, or as is a much more common occurrence, leave it in committee to perish.
Pipeline leak an example of Nevada tourism’s vulnerability, need for infrastructure, resort official says
The troubling prospect of California tourists stranded in Las Vegas because of a fuel pipeline leak never materialized -- but it did give everyone "a pretty good scare," a tourism official said Monday.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada among least educated states, study says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found that Nevada is among the least educated states in the country. According to WalletHub, Nevada reportedly comes in at #44 in terms of starts that are the least educated in the United States. In order to complete the study, WalletHub says...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Grand Prix expected to grow Formula 1 popularity in America
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix will make its debut in November. Racing through the Las Vegas Strip, it will be an experience like the city has never seen before. “Las Vegas is the sports capital of the world, the entertainment capital of the...
gamblingnews.com
Hawaii Bill Proposes Taxation for Vacation Gambling Trips
Many residents from the state like to take trips to locations that offer gambling entertainment primarily because the activity is illegal in Hawaii. One of the most popular locations is the gambling capital of the world, Las Vegas. Yet, while many enjoy the activity and it brings profits for operators involved in the organization process, a new proposal will likely make gambling trips more expensive.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip had quite a memorable time playing slots after they hit a massive jackpot. According to IGT, the unidentified winner was playing the “Wheel of Fortune” Triple Gold Gold Spin Slot when they won a $3,257,830 progressive jackpot.
westsideconnect.com
Unlike California, Vegas isn’t gambling with its future by squandering water
California, as a whole, doesn’t hold a candle to Las Vegas when it comes to making the tough call on water use. It has less water resources. And it is reducing water use significantly. The reason is simple. Despite creating an oasis for excess in one of the driest...
Lombardo: Operator says pipeline that supplies Southern Nevada repaired, normal flow of fuel has resumed
The Southern California pipeline that supplies two storage tanks in Southern Nevada with gasoline and diesel fuel is expected to be repaired and resume normal operations by Saturday afternoon.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mystery of green beams of light flashing above Hawaii mountain solved
Hawaii advocates seek to raise awareness about key tax credit for working families. Tax season is underway and an expanded credit could help many Hawaii families — but only if they know about it. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that on his order...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Love to gamble? Lawmakers want to tax those junkets to the 9th Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That quick junket to the Ninth Island — or any other gambling location — could cost you a lot more under a proposal moving in the state Legislature. The bill introduced by state Sen. Stanley Chang would originally have banned all advertising of gambling-related tours...
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leak
LAS VEGAS, NV. - Nevada is in trouble because there is a problem with a gas pipe that carries gas from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Because of this, there are not enough gas supplies for everyone. The leak was found at a gas station near Los Angeles. The people who run the pipeline, called Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, are trying to figure out what caused the leak. They say nobody was hurt, and there were no fires because of the leak.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost
We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
Beth Fukumoto: Politics Has Made Me More Passionate About Hawaii
Editor’s note: At Civil Beat we are always on the lookout for unique voices who have the spunk and stamina to contribute to the public conversation. It’s safe to say there are few who fit that bill better than Beth Fukumoto who brings an insider perspective to Hawaii’s political and legislative scene while being able to also view it from the distance of experience with other places and systems. We’re delighted Beth has agreed to become one of our regular Civil Beat columnists and, as she gets up and running in the weeks to come, we hope you find her commentary insightful and motivating.
Nevada governor declares state of emergency following fuel pipeline leak in California
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state emergency Friday night after a leak was detected in a pipeline that supplies fuel to Las Vegas. The leak was detected Thursday at a pumping station in Long Beach, California, said Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, which operates the impacted pipeline. A spokesperson for...
Amid NV’s health provider shortage, insurance companies denying specialists entry in networks
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Last year, Michelle McGuire, a psychologist and chief executive officer of Creative Behavioral Connections, a clinic dedicated to treating children with autism, worked 10 weeks straight. Her weekdays were filled with assessing patients for autism, developing treatment plans, and overseeing her clinic’s day-to-day operations. Her weekends were spent in an arduous battle with insurance companies. […] The post Amid NV’s health provider shortage, insurance companies denying specialists entry in networks appeared first on Nevada Current.
8newsnow.com
Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas
A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas. A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Las...
Leak affects Las Vegas gas pipeline
A leak has left a main gasoline pipeline into Clark County and the Las Vegas valley dry, a release from county officials said Friday.
Fox5 KVVU
Operations to resume Saturday after pipeline spill shut down major Las Vegas fuel source
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Kinder Morgan officials announced Saturday morning that operations would resume following a pipeline gas leak that prompted a halt of fuel delivery to the Las Vegas Valley. A spokesperson told FOX5 News the spill at the Watson Station in Long Beach, California has been contained.
Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own epic final moments
On Sunday, his friends and family found the last moments of his life, which Larry himself caught on video. It was pure joy as he did what he loved.
Comments / 16