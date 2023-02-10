ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Mo Barnes
3d ago

Guess they want to keep locals home, but you will need to lower prices! Hawaii gets tourists from all over the world... way place a tax when your locals want to gamble... if you dont like it, build your own casino!

congahilo
3d ago

Our local lawmakers are just ridiculous sometimes. Study first on your time before trying to enact takeaway laws that hurt people. We pay taxes that pay your wages to work for us. How about passing something like NO PAY RAISES FOR COUNSEL WHO DOES NOT DO THEIR STUDIES THEMSELVES! You care for more income to spend, then take pay raises?

Neo Wuwei
3d ago

How about Hawaii just open their own casinos owned by the Native Hawaiians? That would keep those dollars in Hawaii.

Related
basketballinsiders.com

Hawaii seeks to ban casino advertising, and tax gambling vacations

A Hawaii Senate committee has approved Senate Bill 935, filed by Sen. Stanley Chang which seeks to ban casino advertising in the state. The bill specifically made reference to the state of Nevada, and Boyd Gaming Corp properties – but in moving the bill to the full Senate, it has removed specific reference to Nevada and Boyd Gaming.
HAWAII STATE
basketballinsiders.com

Hopes of Hawaii legalized sports betting quickly drifting

Hawaii’s House Committee met to discuss Rep. John Mizuno’s Bill H.B. No. 344 and have subsequently deferred the bill, dashing hopes of legalized sports betting in Hawaii in the short to medium term. The deferral of the bill means Committee Chair Rep. Daniel Holt has the chance to recall it to committee at a later date, or as is a much more common occurrence, leave it in committee to perish.
HAWAII STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada among least educated states, study says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found that Nevada is among the least educated states in the country. According to WalletHub, Nevada reportedly comes in at #44 in terms of starts that are the least educated in the United States. In order to complete the study, WalletHub says...
NEVADA STATE
gamblingnews.com

Hawaii Bill Proposes Taxation for Vacation Gambling Trips

Many residents from the state like to take trips to locations that offer gambling entertainment primarily because the activity is illegal in Hawaii. One of the most popular locations is the gambling capital of the world, Las Vegas. Yet, while many enjoy the activity and it brings profits for operators involved in the organization process, a new proposal will likely make gambling trips more expensive.
HAWAII STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Guest hits $3M slot jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip had quite a memorable time playing slots after they hit a massive jackpot. According to IGT, the unidentified winner was playing the “Wheel of Fortune” Triple Gold Gold Spin Slot when they won a $3,257,830 progressive jackpot.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mystery of green beams of light flashing above Hawaii mountain solved

Hawaii advocates seek to raise awareness about key tax credit for working families. Tax season is underway and an expanded credit could help many Hawaii families — but only if they know about it. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that on his order...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Love to gamble? Lawmakers want to tax those junkets to the 9th Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That quick junket to the Ninth Island — or any other gambling location — could cost you a lot more under a proposal moving in the state Legislature. The bill introduced by state Sen. Stanley Chang would originally have banned all advertising of gambling-related tours...
HAWAII STATE
Edy Zoo

Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leak

LAS VEGAS, NV. - Nevada is in trouble because there is a problem with a gas pipe that carries gas from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. Because of this, there are not enough gas supplies for everyone. The leak was found at a gas station near Los Angeles. The people who run the pipeline, called Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, are trying to figure out what caused the leak. They say nobody was hurt, and there were no fires because of the leak.
NEVADA STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost

We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Beth Fukumoto: Politics Has Made Me More Passionate About Hawaii

Editor’s note: At Civil Beat we are always on the lookout for unique voices who have the spunk and stamina to contribute to the public conversation. It’s safe to say there are few who fit that bill better than Beth Fukumoto who brings an insider perspective to Hawaii’s political and legislative scene while being able to also view it from the distance of experience with other places and systems. We’re delighted Beth has agreed to become one of our regular Civil Beat columnists and, as she gets up and running in the weeks to come, we hope you find her commentary insightful and motivating.
HAWAII STATE
Nevada Current

Amid NV’s health provider shortage, insurance companies denying specialists entry in networks

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Last year, Michelle McGuire, a psychologist and chief executive officer of Creative Behavioral Connections, a clinic dedicated to treating children with autism, worked 10 weeks straight.  Her weekdays were filled with assessing patients for autism, developing treatment plans, and overseeing her clinic’s day-to-day operations.  Her weekends were spent in an arduous battle with insurance companies.  […] The post Amid NV’s health provider shortage, insurance companies denying specialists entry in networks appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas

A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Permanent jewelry trend makes its way to Las Vegas. A female-owned Las Vegas business located in Container Park is cashing in on the big jewelry trends this Valentine's day. Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV

