BBC

Turkey earthquake: Young girl rescued after 178 hours under rubble

A young girl has been saved from the rubble of a block of flats in southern Turkey, more than a week after the devastating earthquake struck. Miray had been trapped in the ruins for 178 hours - seven-and-a-half days. Video showed workers cheering and shouting "God is great" as she...
BBC

Turkey earthquake rescue most complex yet, says veteran

A long-serving firefighter who spent his weekend saving two victims of the Turkey earthquake has said it was the most complex operation he has ever been involved in. Phil Irving spent 17 hours helping rescue a police officer and a woman from a pancaked eight-story building in Hatay on Saturday.
BBC

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Mother and baby rescued twice in three days

A Syrian mother and her newborn baby are recovering after being rescued from the rubble of her earthquake-hit home twice in a week, a charity says. Dima was seven months pregnant when last Monday's earthquake caused part of her house in Jindayris to fall down. She suffered minor injuries and...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
BBC

Nicola Bulley: Parish councillors receive vile messages, leader says

A council has removed parish councillors' contact details after several received "vile" telephone calls over missing Nicola Bulley. The 45-year-old went missing on 27 January after a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire. Wyre Council leader Michael Vincent said the abusive calls made on Saturday had...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: Being buried alive with my newborn son

It has been a week since a deadly earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing thousands. But amid the despair, there have been stories of "miracles". This is one of them. When Necla Camuz gave birth to her second son on 27 January, she named him Yagiz, meaning "brave one". Just...
BBC

Turkey earthquake: Cumbria restaurant owner's family trapped

A restaurant owner unable to contact family members after his Turkish home town was hit by last week's earthquake is planning to take aid to the country. Mehmet Durmus, who runs the Aspava restaurant in Cockermouth, Cumbria, has raised more than £7,700 after starting a fundraiser online. He has...
BBC

Equatorial Guinea vice-president's superyacht and homes seized in South Africa

South African officials have seized a superyacht and two palatial homes owned by Equatorial Guinea's Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang. A court ordered the seizures after local businessman Daniel Janse van Rensburg won a law suit against Obiang for unlawful arrest and torture. He has demanded compensation of about $2.2m (£1.8m)....
BBC

Police called to Newcastle councillor cutting play area lock

A councillor who used a hacksaw and pliers to remove a padlock and chain from a children's play area said he was surprised when he saw police turn up. Gareth Kane, who represents Newcastle's Ouseburn area, said he took action, worried about the safety of children playing nearby unable to get in.
BBC

Nigeria's naira shortage: Anger and chaos outside banks

People in Nigeria have taken to sleeping outside banks. They want to be among the first in line to get notes from the cash machine once it is loaded up in the morning. A lack of newly designed naira notes has led to a cash shortage and a growing sense of anxiety among those desperate to get hold of their money in a country where 40% of the population don't have bank accounts.
BBC

Camilla postpones West Midlands events over Covid

The Queen Consort has had to postpone a visit to the West Midlands after testing positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace says. Camilla had been due to visit Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham on Tuesday as part of its centenary celebrations. She was later due to travel to a library in...
BBC

Knowsley: Asylum seeker says he was shocked by hotel protest

Fifteen people have been arrested after violent clashes outside a Merseyside hotel accommodating asylum seekers. Ahmed, who did not want to give his second name, said he saw the protest from a window in the hotel, where he has been staying for a month as a political asylum seeker. The...
BBC

Ukraine war: Battle for the city of Bakhmut intensifies

Russian forces have stepped up their assault on the city of Bakhmut, which they have tried to capture for more than six months. Ukraine believes they are pushing to take the Eastern city before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion later this month. The BBC's Orla Guerin has spoken...
BBC

Islamic State attack kills Syria mushroom pickers

At least 11 people have died in an attack in central Syria that has been blamed on Islamic State militants, a war monitor has said. Militants attacked a group of about 75 people picking mushrooms near Palmyra, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said. Syria's state news agency...
BBC

Lady Jane Grey: Grant to preserve ruins of nine days' queen's home

Plans to protect the ruins of the birthplace of England's nine days' queen Lady Jane Grey have been helped by a Historic England grant. The heritage watchdog has given £37,160 to help assess the condition of Bradgate House, in Leicestershire. Much of the mansion, now within Bradgate Park, has...
BBC

Chinese balloon sensors recovered from ocean, says US

The sensors from a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down after crossing the US have been recovered from the Atlantic Ocean, the US military says. Search crews found "significant debris from the site, including all of the priority sensor and electronics pieces identified", said US Northern Command. The FBI is...
ALASKA STATE

