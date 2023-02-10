Read full article on original website
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Young girl rescued after 178 hours under rubble
A young girl has been saved from the rubble of a block of flats in southern Turkey, more than a week after the devastating earthquake struck. Miray had been trapped in the ruins for 178 hours - seven-and-a-half days. Video showed workers cheering and shouting "God is great" as she...
BBC
Turkey earthquake rescue most complex yet, says veteran
A long-serving firefighter who spent his weekend saving two victims of the Turkey earthquake has said it was the most complex operation he has ever been involved in. Phil Irving spent 17 hours helping rescue a police officer and a woman from a pancaked eight-story building in Hatay on Saturday.
BBC
Turkey-Syria earthquake: Mother and baby rescued twice in three days
A Syrian mother and her newborn baby are recovering after being rescued from the rubble of her earthquake-hit home twice in a week, a charity says. Dima was seven months pregnant when last Monday's earthquake caused part of her house in Jindayris to fall down. She suffered minor injuries and...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Silent killer cancer rising fast in women – the 8 signs you must never ignore
A SILENT killer cancer is rising fast in young women, researchers have warned. Scientists have said that unhealthy lifestyles could be behind the surge in cases of pancreatic cancer. It's known as a silent killer as in many cases, it won't have any symptoms or it will be hard to...
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Parish councillors receive vile messages, leader says
A council has removed parish councillors' contact details after several received "vile" telephone calls over missing Nicola Bulley. The 45-year-old went missing on 27 January after a riverside dog walk in St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire. Wyre Council leader Michael Vincent said the abusive calls made on Saturday had...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Being buried alive with my newborn son
It has been a week since a deadly earthquake struck Turkey and Syria, killing thousands. But amid the despair, there have been stories of "miracles". This is one of them. When Necla Camuz gave birth to her second son on 27 January, she named him Yagiz, meaning "brave one". Just...
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: Cumbria restaurant owner's family trapped
A restaurant owner unable to contact family members after his Turkish home town was hit by last week's earthquake is planning to take aid to the country. Mehmet Durmus, who runs the Aspava restaurant in Cockermouth, Cumbria, has raised more than £7,700 after starting a fundraiser online. He has...
BBC
Mars Wrigley factory fined after two workers fall into chocolate vat
US workplace safety regulators have fined a Pennsylvania factory after two workers fell into a vat of chocolate and had to be rescued. The Mars Wrigley factory in the city of Elizabethtown was fined more than $14,500 (£12,000) by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The workers were contractors...
BBC
Equatorial Guinea vice-president's superyacht and homes seized in South Africa
South African officials have seized a superyacht and two palatial homes owned by Equatorial Guinea's Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang. A court ordered the seizures after local businessman Daniel Janse van Rensburg won a law suit against Obiang for unlawful arrest and torture. He has demanded compensation of about $2.2m (£1.8m)....
BBC
Police called to Newcastle councillor cutting play area lock
A councillor who used a hacksaw and pliers to remove a padlock and chain from a children's play area said he was surprised when he saw police turn up. Gareth Kane, who represents Newcastle's Ouseburn area, said he took action, worried about the safety of children playing nearby unable to get in.
BBC
Nigeria's naira shortage: Anger and chaos outside banks
People in Nigeria have taken to sleeping outside banks. They want to be among the first in line to get notes from the cash machine once it is loaded up in the morning. A lack of newly designed naira notes has led to a cash shortage and a growing sense of anxiety among those desperate to get hold of their money in a country where 40% of the population don't have bank accounts.
BBC
Camilla postpones West Midlands events over Covid
The Queen Consort has had to postpone a visit to the West Midlands after testing positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace says. Camilla had been due to visit Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham on Tuesday as part of its centenary celebrations. She was later due to travel to a library in...
BBC
Knowsley: Asylum seeker says he was shocked by hotel protest
Fifteen people have been arrested after violent clashes outside a Merseyside hotel accommodating asylum seekers. Ahmed, who did not want to give his second name, said he saw the protest from a window in the hotel, where he has been staying for a month as a political asylum seeker. The...
BBC
Ukraine war: Battle for the city of Bakhmut intensifies
Russian forces have stepped up their assault on the city of Bakhmut, which they have tried to capture for more than six months. Ukraine believes they are pushing to take the Eastern city before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion later this month. The BBC's Orla Guerin has spoken...
BBC
Islamic State attack kills Syria mushroom pickers
At least 11 people have died in an attack in central Syria that has been blamed on Islamic State militants, a war monitor has said. Militants attacked a group of about 75 people picking mushrooms near Palmyra, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said. Syria's state news agency...
BBC
Lady Jane Grey: Grant to preserve ruins of nine days' queen's home
Plans to protect the ruins of the birthplace of England's nine days' queen Lady Jane Grey have been helped by a Historic England grant. The heritage watchdog has given £37,160 to help assess the condition of Bradgate House, in Leicestershire. Much of the mansion, now within Bradgate Park, has...
BBC
Chinese balloon sensors recovered from ocean, says US
The sensors from a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down after crossing the US have been recovered from the Atlantic Ocean, the US military says. Search crews found "significant debris from the site, including all of the priority sensor and electronics pieces identified", said US Northern Command. The FBI is...
