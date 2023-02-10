ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney workforce cuts to affect all company divisions, including theme parks

By Iman Palm
 3 days ago

Job cuts at The Walt Disney Company will affect every division, including theme parks, Spectrum News 13 in Florida reports. However, hourly frontline operations positions aren’t expected to be included.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced Wednesday that 7,000 jobs, representing around 3% of the company’s workforce, would be slashed. The reduction comes as Disney enacts a company-wide plan to save $5.5 billion in costs.

How will Netflix end password sharing? New changes offer insight

“As was shared on the earnings call, the company is targeting significant savings across all businesses and the reorganization will result in necessary reductions to our overall workforce,” Josh D’Amaro, Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products chairman, said in a staff email obtained by Spectrum News 13.

“While our teams have made great progress in contributing to cost savings, these measures affect every segment and organization—including ours—and are vital as we implement more cost-effective, coordinated, and streamlined operations.”

D’Amaro didn’t specify which Disney theme parks would be affected by the job cuts. The company’s theme park division includes the Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Disney cruise lines, and the company’s international parks.

During the earnings call, Disney also announced that the company would be organized into three divisions, Disney Entertainment, ESPN and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, as part of its “strategic reorganization” efforts.

