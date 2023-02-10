ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China says proposed U.S. ban on Chinese buying U.S. property violates market rules

By Reuters
 3 days ago
BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The United States is violating the principles of market economy and international trade rules in considering a ban on Chinese citizens buying property in the United States, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Generalizing the concept of national security and politicising economic, trade and investment issues violate the rules of market economy and international trade rules," spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.

Mao was responding to a question when asked about Texas and Florida considering a ban on Chinese citizens in the United States from buying property.

Texas, Florida, Arkansas and several other states are weighing legislation that would bar Chinese citizens from buying real estate, according to several reports, as tensions rise between the United States and China over national security issues.

"I want to stress that China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature. Over the years, Chinese enterprises have invested in the United States and made important contributions to promoting domestic employment and economic development in the United States," said Mao.

The move comes as the United States proposes increased retaliatory measures after a Chinese spy balloon was shot down after entering U.S. airspace.

Reporting by Joe Cash and Beijing newsroom; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Patrick Russell
3d ago

The U.S government seems to have this level of stupidity when it comes to trusting their enemies and opens the doors wide open for them to take the country over!!!! Its too late people...only a matter of time!

Sarah Flanagan
3d ago

Many other countries do not allow foreigners to buy land within 100 miles of a border or military installation. Market and Foreign Policy are mutually inclusive but national security has priority.

Thomas Corcoran
3d ago

It makes no sense what so ever to allow our enemies to purchase land in our country. WTF is wrong with you?

